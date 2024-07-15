AMLP: A Great Mid-Stream Play

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Energy infrastructure. It’s needed. It’s growing despite the worldwide green initiative. And it’s high yielding. I’m bullish on the energy sector broadly, and think that funds which focus on the infrastructure required for oil and natural gas production are worth focusing on.

That’s where the Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) comes into place. While many energy companies are somewhat tied to the commodities market, MLPs provide a pure play on midstream energy infrastructure. AMLP attempts to track the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index.

This is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted composite of MLPs. A float-adjusted index considers the number of shares actively traded by private shareholders, not including ‘insiders’ such as company executives and directors. AMLP offers investors a blend of companies that derive the largest proportion of revenues and cash flows from midstream activities.

A Look At The Holdings

AMLP’s portfolio includes just 14 holdings. This isn’t exactly diversified from my perspective, but maybe that’s okay, as it’s different from other funds out there. The largest position makes up 12.69% of the fund, resulting in a top-heavy portfolio.

alpsfunds.com

What do these companies do? Plains All American Pipeline LP operates one of the largest networks of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined product pipelines in the US and Canada. Energy Transfer LP is the largest natural gas pipeline transportation company in the United States, with a network of some 90,000 miles (ca. 144,841 km) of natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined products pipelines across 38 states. Western Midstream Partners LP specializes in the midstream segment of the value chain, collecting and processing natural gas and natural gas liquids. Enterprise Products Partners LP is a diversified midstream energy company that operates collectively across natural gas pipeline transportation, natural gas liquids fractionation and transportation, crude oil pipelines, and marine terminals. And MPLX LP is a major midstream company that moves and stores crude oil, refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids through its 10,500 miles (ca. 16,898 km) of pipeline, along with its Storage and Processing assets across the US.

Sector Breakdown: Diversification Across Midstream Activities

When we look at the sector breakdown, Petroleum Pipeline Transportation makes up 28.18% of the fund, followed by Gathering + Processing at 24.86% and Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation. You can clearly see that the nature of the fund’s allocations here means it should not be as sensitive to the price of Oil as other energy funds out there.

alpsfunds.com

Peer Comparison

AMLP has a unique niche in the ETF universe, but does have competitors. Two obvious peers are the Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) and the Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR). MLPX gives exposure to MLPs and other energy infrastructure corporations involved in the transportation, storage, and processing of energy resources. Meanwhile, ENFR tracks the Alerian Midstream Energy Select Index, a more comprehensive composite of North American energy infrastructure corporations, including both corporations and MLPs.

When we look at the performance of the three funds to each other, we find that AMLP has performed the strongest.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons

On the plus side, midstream companies tend to enjoy lower volatility compared with either upstream producers or downstream consumers because their business model is based on fees from transport and processing, which create recurring and relatively predictable cash flows. This linkage reduces exposure to commodity price volatility, which can be a welcome hedge against volatility in exploration and production activities further upstream. In addition, the high entry costs, and nature of there being long‑term contracts into midstream infrastructure create a barrier for entry. The combination of these factors creates a formidable competitive environment in the midstream. And let’s face it, the yield at 7.3% is nothing to scoff at.

ycharts.com

But investors need to think about the downsides, too. The emergence of midstream companies is impossible to separate from the vagaries of the wider energy industry, whose profitability is linked to the peaks and troughs of commodity prices, shifting geopolitical tensions and regulatory changes. Perhaps the biggest risk comes from the intricate tax advantages that underpin MLPs. Any legislative change that hampers the tax status of MLPs, or mandated tighter reporting requirements, could quickly lessen the appeal of the structures.

Conclusion

If you are a conservative income investor interested in energy with a growth twist, you should strongly consider the Alerian MLP ETF. The yield is high, and the unique nature of the companies as infrastructure plays in the energy space makes this different from many other funds out there, and worth considering overall.