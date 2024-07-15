Lamar Advertising: A Unique REIT With Margin Expansion And AFFO Growth Potential

Moonstone Images/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) is a unique REIT specializing in outdoor advertising for things like billboards and large display posters that you might see on a highway. While you might think that this is a declining industry, the company has actually demonstrated a proven track record of consistent revenue and EBITDA growth over the past several years. While the latest quarter missed analysts' expectations, I think that the company is positioned well to navigate challenges in the advertising space, particularly as large customers tail back their ad spend. Looking ahead, Lamar Advertising's management team remains optimistic given their upward revision of full-year AFFO guidance and plans for increased distributions to shareholders. My view is that this confidence stems from strong cost management practices, particularly given recent improved margins and a manageable leverage profile. I think management can continue to expand margins as the top-line increases at a faster pace than expenses.

Company Overview

Lamar Advertising is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in the U.S. Unlike modern digital ads, Lamar operates in the boring business of owning large displays. They help both small and large businesses advertise, and their approach contrasts with modern digital advertising methods, focusing instead on physical displays that reach a wide audience across various locations. Whether it's a small local business or a large corporation, Lamar's extensive network of over 363,000 displays provides ample opportunities for targeted and impactful advertising campaigns across traditional billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats. No doubt, whether it's a billboard on a large interstate highway or a poster advertisement at a bus stop, you've almost certainly seen one of its ads, likely without realizing it.

As a company, Lamar Advertising has been in business for over 120 years and has operated under the same name since 1902. Ten years ago in 2014, the company was allowed to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) which gives it special tax treatment.

Background

Shares of Lamar Advertising have been delivering strong returns to shareholders over the long term. In the last decade, shares have returned 260% including dividends, compared to the S&P 500's return of 242%. With a compounded annualized return of 13.8%, underscoring that the company has had a track record of delivering value to its investors over the long term.

Data by YCharts

This outperformance is backed up by the company's financials. Over the last ten years, Lamar Advertising has grown its revenue and EBITDA at CAGRs of 5.4% and 6.4%, respectively. More recently, over the last five years, the company has compounded revenues at 5.4% and EBITDA at 6.9% (source: S&P Capital IQ). With the EBITDA CAGR larger than the revenue CAGR, this illustrates that the company has experienced margin expansion over time, as shown by the increasing gray line in the chart below.

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

A Strong First Quarter

When looking at the latest Q1'24 results for Lamar Advertising, the company reported a 5.7% increase in net revenues or 5.3% on an acquisition-adjusted basis. While results missed slightly against analyst expectations by less than 0.5% (a $2.6 million negative surprise), this was the company's largest increase since the two and the 12th consecutive quarter of pro forma revenue growth.

By segment, Billboard advertising was up 5.3%, Logo advertising was up 2.1%, and Transit advertising was up 12.3%. As for what drove the results, Lamar has been benefiting from category growth in services, amusements, and attractions, as companies in these sectors advertise more in order to attract consumers. Post-COVID, across the board, entertainment-oriented companies have been focusing a lot more on the guest experience, and communicating that messaging and value through marketing.

Company Filings

In other sectors, political spending has ramped up. With a federal U.S. election in November 2024, an uptick in campaign spending has likely been a key contributor to the company's top-line growth. During the quarter, revenue from political was $3.8 million, up nearly $3 million over Q1'23. Management expects this to be a tailwind as they approach the end of the year.

In local business, advertising continues to be very positive, with revenues up 6.7% year over year and the programmatic category up 27%. For larger businesses, ad spend has been a bit weaker comparatively, as large corporations take a cautious approach towards their budgets. It's likely that this should persist into Q2'24, which the company has announced that they'll release their quarterly results on August 8th.

Optimism Into The Balance Of The Year

Despite some caution on large accounts, management is seemingly optimistic for the rest of the year. On the earnings call, management CEO Sean Reilly commented the following:

Overall, the year is shaping up nicely. Pacings for the rest of 2024 are materially stronger than this time last year. Therefore, we are raising our guidance for full year AFFO per share to the range of $7.75 to $7.90 per share. We are recommending that the Board approve another $1.30 per share distribution for Q2. But if the year plays out as it appears it will, you will see us raise the distribution in August and perhaps also pay a special dividend at year end.

To me, this highlights positive momentum heading into the result of the year because I don't think management would increase their AFFO guidance unless they felt strongly that they could beat it. We've only seen Q1'24, so based on these comments, these should be an indication of what's to come.

To validate this guidance raise, it's helpful to look at the company's margins and bottom line to assess earnings going forward. During the quarter, adjusted EBITDA came in 7.1% higher to $212 million, for a 42.5% margin. This represented a 50bps increase in margins compared to Q1'23 and was one of the company's strongest Q1s in recent history.

Company Filings

With cost guidance for between 3% to 3.5%, I think that the company's' cost control should materialize into improving margins over time. Assuming a continuation of 5.5% top-line growth, I wouldn't be surprised to see another 50bps of margin expansion. In my view, even if large account 'ad spend' continues to be weak in the upcoming Q2'24 results, I think that better expense management should allow profitability to improve despite that. Moreover, this could also allow for more dividend increases, sustained by a payout ratio of 77.9%.

Seeking Alpha

From a balance sheet perspective, Lamar advertising maintains moderate leverage in its capital structure, with cash of $36 million and total debt of $3.4 billion excluding leases. Most of the company's debt is staggered in laddered maturities with no maturities until 2025 for their Term Loan A, which is expected to be paid down later this year with free cash flow and a portion refinanced on the revolver. Regarding bond maturities, the company does have some senior notes, but none coming due until 2028. While the company's leverage might be a bit high at 3.1x (1.1x secured leverage), the company's weighted average interest rate is low at 5.1% (weighted average maturity of 4 years).

Company Filings

In terms of the risks to the investment thesis, the main ones would be a slowdown in U.S. advertising spend and a cut to the dividend (such as back in 2020). I view the risk to the latter as fairly low given the strong balance sheet and low payout ratio of 78%. Given expectations for AFFO growth this year and next year, I think the dividend looks relatively safe.

Valuation and Wrap Up

Based on the 4 analysts who cover Lamar Advertising, all analysts have a 'hold' rating with an average price target of $121.33. From the current price to the average price target one year out, this implies approximately 3.3% upside, not including the 4.4% dividend yield. With a total return potential of 7.7%, it appears that shares are likely fairly valued at the current price.

Historically, Lamar Advertising has traded within a range of 6.5x and 16.3x EV/EBITDA. At the current multiple of 12.3x EV/EBITDA, the company trades only modestly lower than the historical ten-year average multiple of 12.8x, further suggesting that shares could be priced right with limited upside potential (source: S&P Capital IQ).

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

In addition, using the midpoint of AFFO guidance, Lamar is trading at 15.0x AFFO. There aren't really any direct peers to compare the company to, but intuitively, this doesn't seem like an overly expensive multiple. But given shares have run up substantially since October (+48%), I'd be inclined to wait for pullback. While I wait to see how Q2'24 unfolds and will be watching to see if advertising spend picks up (particularly among large customers), I'll be on the sidelines looking for a better entry point. At $95.00 per share, around 10.0x EV/EBITDA (which is where the company traded back at the low in October 2023), I'd consider this level to be a more favorable entry point. For now, I rate shares as a 'hold'.