Summary

I am positive on Tiendas BBB (NYSE:TBBB). My summarized thesis is that TBBB has a very efficient operating model that enables it to continue scaling up in Mexico. Hence, I believe TBBB can continue to compound EBITDA at 40% over the next few years, driven by store expansion, same-store sales growth, and EBITDA margin expansion.

Company overview

TBBB is a hard discount chain store operator in Mexico, with 2,382 stores as of 1Q24. TBBB's targeted consumer group is low-to-middle-income households, where it sells a mix of private-label products (45% of FY23 sales), branded products (49% of sales), and spot products (6% of sales). Spot products include typically 50 SKUs of food and non-food products that are offered in limited amounts and change every two weeks. TBBB is a domestically focused business, with 100% of its revenue coming from Mexico.

Growth potential is huge

From a growth perspective, the most attractive part of TBBB is that the growth potential is huge. First of all, hard discount retail format is still relatively small in Mexico, where it only represents a fraction of the total offline retail sales. This contrasts deeply with peers in Europe, where the penetration rate is 10 to 15 times higher. For instance, hard discount retail sales in Poland account for ~34% of total offline grocery retail sales. Even if we take a closer look at Latin America, there is also precedent that this concept is gaining a lot of traction. Specifically, I point to the success seen in Colombia, which saw the number of hard discount retail stores grow from ~2.9k in 2019 to 4.8k in 2023.

Currently, TBBB operates stores mostly in the central region (15 out of 32 states), has a total of 2,382 stores as of 1Q24, and is the market leader in Mexico (TBBB had 2,288 stores in 4Q23 vs. a market total of 3,297). According to management estimates, there is potential for 12,000 stores in Mexico based on population size, which means TBBB could potentially expand by 3 to 4 times if it is able to sustain its market share over time.

Incredibly efficient business model

I believe the core reason why TBBB can emerge as the market leader is its incredibly efficient business model.

The first factor is its standardized store strategy, which enables it to streamline inventory planning (what is the optimal number and type of SKU to hold for each store size), optimize the number of manpower needed (ensure store operation efficiency is optimal at all times), and lastly, reduce the need for customization since every store follows a similar layout with standard sizes. The last point is crucial in that it significantly reduces the time to market, enabling TBBB to grow very quickly.

The second factor is that TBBB stores are targeted in areas where there are fewer operational hurdles. Specifically, stores are located in areas where suppliers can easily reach them to restock inventories. While this may seem like a small factor, I believe it actually enhances the TBBB supply chain as it reduces the need to hold more inventories in storage (lesser working capital needs). With less working capital needed for each store, TBBB has more cash on hand to accelerate the pace of store openings. In addition, the other positive byproduct of this strategy is that TBB can offer more SKUs in the store (to capture more consumer demand) as it has more space in the store.

The third factor is that TBBB focuses more on selling private label products, which are generally 20 to 30% cheaper than branded goods. This is a winning strategy as it enables TBBB to better capture demand from its targeted customer base (low-to-middle-income households).

Mentioned in the 1Q24 earnings call: And basket size, you know, there's a perverse effect. As more people buy private labels, which are priced 20% to 30% lower.

Solid execution track record

TBBB’s strategy can only work if the management team can execute well, and they have proven their execution capabilities over the past 3 years. TBBB has grown its number of stores from 1,249 in 2020 to 2,382 in 1Q24, almost double over ~three years, and notably, same store sales ("SSS") performance has been solid at mid to high teens across the period. This led to a total revenue sales CAGR of over 30% since 2020. I don’t see a reason for stores’ growth to slow down anytime soon given the, evidently, strong demand for hard discount stores (based on TBBB performance) and also the support provided by success precedents in other countries.

As for SSS, it should stay at the mid-teen level for the foreseeable future as a larger mix of the stores matures over time. As per the chart above, SSS for each store gets better as it matures, and as of 1Q24, about 40% of TBBB’s stores are within the year 1 to 3 cohort.

TBBB profitability should continue to expand moving forward as the business gets larger, given the fixed-cost nature of the business (rent and labor are the largest costs, and they are fixed). Moreover, as TBBB gets larger, its buyers’ bargaining power against suppliers should grow accordingly, enabling it to reduce the cost of goods sold. This has been well evident from TBBB’s gross margin performance over the past four years, where gross margin has expanded from 13.5% in 2020 to 16.3% in 1Q24 (80 bps expansion vs. 1Q23).

As such, I see a pretty clear path for TBBB to continue growing EBITDA at >40% over the next few years with the following bridge: historical store opening growth of 20% + historical 15% SSS growth = 35% revenue growth + ~25bps of margin expansion/year (average of past four years) = >40% EBITDA growth rate.

Valuation

I believe TBBB is worth 33% more than the current share price. My target price is based on FY26 MXN5.3 billion in EBITDA and a forward EBITDA multiple of 12x.

Earnings bridge: revenue to grow at 35% moving forward based on historical store opening growth and SSS performance. The larger revenue base should drive EBITDA margin expansion from stronger purchasing power (better gross margins) and fixed cost leverage. Based on the average of 25bps/year expansion since 2020, I extrapolate this rate of expansion forward.

Valuation justification: TBBB is trading at 12x forward EBITDA today, and I am using this multiple for my model as it is the average since the company went listed. I believe the strong EBITDA growth outlook should easily justify TBBB continuing to trade at this level. From another perspective, Dino Polska EBITDA is expected to grow by 15 to 20% over the next two years but is trading at a premium to TBBB at 14x forward EBITDA. Hence, I believe it is not demanding for TBBB to trade at 12x.

Investment Risk

An important part of the investment thesis is based on the hard-discounter format, which is gaining further traction among Mexican consumers. This may not be the case when TBBB expands to other states (which may be due to different preferences), and if this happens, the TBBB growth runway may be a lot shorter than I believed. In terms of cost, minimum wages have almost doubled in Mexico over the past few years. Given that labor costs account for a large chunk of TBBB's business, this could weigh on profitability by much more than expected.

Conclusion

My positive view on TBBB is because of its highly efficient operating model, which I believe enables it to continue expanding at a rapid rate. Underlying its efficient model are standardized stores, strategic store locations, and a strong private label focus. Given the size of hard discount stores in Mexico today, there is still a lot of room to grow, and I believe TBBB is definitely well positioned to grow alongside.