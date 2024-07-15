Tiendas BBB: Operates A Very Efficient Model That Enables Fast Growth

Jul. 15, 2024 1:46 PM ETBBB Foods Inc. (TBBB) Stock
Eleceed Capital profile picture
Eleceed Capital
40 Followers

Summary

  • TBBB has an efficient operating model allowing for 40% EBITDA growth.
  • The Mexican hard discount retail market has the potential for 12,000 stores based on population size.
  • TBBB's solid execution track record and profitability expansion support a positive outlook.

Woman buying a gift

Juanmonino

Summary

I am positive on Tiendas BBB (NYSE:TBBB). My summarized thesis is that TBBB has a very efficient operating model that enables it to continue scaling up in Mexico. Hence, I believe TBBB can continue to compound EBITDA at

This article was written by

Eleceed Capital profile picture
Eleceed Capital
40 Followers
I'm a passionate investor with a strong foundation in fundamental analysis and a keen eye for identifying undervalued companies with long-term growth potential. My investment approach is a blend of value investing principles and a focus on long-term growth. I believe in buying quality companies at a discount to their intrinsic value and holding them for the long haul, allowing them to compound their earnings and shareholder returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TBBB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TBBB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TBBB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News