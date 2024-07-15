Jacob Wackerhausen/iStock via Getty Images

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) recently reported results from two cohorts from its phase 2b TACTI-003 study using efti [eftilagimod alfa] for recurrent/metastatic 1st-line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma [HNSCC] patients. The first set of results was based on this entire patient population, regardless of PD-L1 expression. The other set of positive results released a few weeks later was based on this same patient population, but for such patients with negative PD-L1 expression. With this positive data on hand, this biotech is going to approach the FDA to get a phase 3 study going targeting one or both of these 1st-line HNSCC patient populations.

This is one program, which is already moving towards late-stage development. One other program, already underway in phase 3 testing, would be the phase 3 TACTI-004 trail. This specific late-stage study is using efti in combination with Keytruda + chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with 1st-line non-small cell lung cancer. Both of these programs are being done as a supply collaboration agreement with Merck (MRK), where this big pharma is providing supply of Keytruda to run these studies. Immutep still retains rights to efti for now.

Efti is a versatile drug in that it could also be combined with chemotherapy or other agents to treat other cancer patient populations. It is currently being explored in the phase 2/3 AIPAC-003 trial in combination with weekly doses of paclitaxel for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Data from the randomized portion of this specific trial is to be released at some point in 2024 and would not only provide shareholders with another catalyst, but also possibly, another shot on the goal for efti advancement. Efti has also shown in several other programs besides the ones noted above, and there is massive potential for this specific drug in Immutep's pipeline.

HNSCC Treatment Program With Efti Moving Towards Late-Stage Development

As I noted above, a good thing about Immutep is that it already has an extensive clinical trial supply collaboration agreement with Merck. This, big pharma is providing Keytruda towards several studies so that it can be combined with eftilagimod alpha [Efti]. The main premise of this solid molecule is that it is a LAG-3 protein and MHC Class II agonist. The goal of this LAG-3 protein is to drive affinity towards MHC II class antigen-presenting cells to activate both the innate and adaptive immune system to target and killer cancer.

How does this Efti drug differ from other immunotherapies or anti-PD-L1 treatments like Keytruda? That's because Efti is capable of targeting the MHC II class on multiple APCs beyond T-cells like: CD4+ T-cells, CD8+ T-cells, Natural killer [NK] cells, dendritic cells, monocytes plus many others. Whereas Keytruda targets T-cells. However, when Efti is combined with Keytruda, this leads to a more pronounced effect. One in where there is an ability to go after all tumors regardless of PD-L1 expression status. This lays out the foundation for Efti to be combined with PD-L1 inhibitors to enhance the ability to effectively treat all types of solid tumors. Especially, in patients who fail on PD-[L]-1 therapies.

Keytruda had become one of the top-selling drugs in 2023, with sales exceeding $25 billion. Where does Efti fit in? Well, Efti in combination with Keytruda has been shown to more than double multiple measures in clinical testing in solid tumor patients. Such as doubling of: Overall survival [OS], Progression-free survival [PFS], overall response rate [ORR] and deeper durable response.

Having said all of this, this sets up Immutep with a few good late-stage program opportunities. The first late-stage program opportunity would be regarding the use of efti in combination with Keytruda for the treatment of 1st-line recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma [HNSCC]. This would be regarding the recent positive results released from the phase 2b TACTI-003 trial, which explored the use of this drug for the treatment of this patient population in two different cohorts.

The two different cohorts deployed for this specific study targeting this 1st-line HNSCC patient population are as follows:

Cohort A : Efti + Keytruda versus Keytruda alone as a monotherapy in patients with PD-L1 positive HNSCC tumors

Cohort B : Efti + Ketyruda to treat PD-L1 negative HNSCC tumors.

One immediate thing to point out is that Cohort B had no randomization in place at all. Why is that? That's because Keytruda is not approved as a monotherapy to treat PD-L1 negative 1st-line HNSCC patients. Thus, it was inappropriate to randomize this specific arm of the study.

Before going over the clinical data, it is also important to note what each PD-L1 status refers to. When talking about PD-L1 positive patients, these are patients whose tumors' Combined Positive Score [CPS] is ≥1. Thus, this is simply referred to as being PD-L1 positive. On the other hand, regarding PD-L1 negative expression patients, their CPS score is <1.

The thing is that the overall response rate was seen to be superior in the efti combination arm compared to the Keytruda arm across all levels of PD-L1 expression. This was as follows:

ORR of 32.8% for efti combination arm

ORR of 26.7 for Keytruda arm.

Not bad when you consider that any improvement here is ideal. However, an even more notable separation was observed in these 1st-line recurrent/metastatic HNSCC patients who had a CPS score of >20. What does this CPS score indicate? This means that these patients were high PD-L1 status. With these patients with high PD-L1 expression, the data improved compared to what I just displayed directly above in the patients with all levels of PD-L1 expression.

The data achieved using the efti combination arm for the patients with a CPS score of >20 was as follows:

ORR of 31% for efti combination arm

ORR of 18.5% for Keytruda arm.

As you can see, the efti combination fared much better when patients had a PD-L1 high status with a CPS score of >20.

While this data from the portion of the study targeting PD-L1 high positive HNSCC patients is good, there was another data release which showed the efti combination to perform well in PD-L1 negative status expression patients. The results, released from this portion of Cohort B of the phase 2b TACTI-003 trial, showed that the efti + Keytruda combination were able to achieve an ORR of 35.5%.

Why was this a highly impressive outcome? There are two reasons why this was a good data outcome. The first of which is that this was the highest ORR observed in PD-L1 negative 1st-line HNSCC patients [CPS score of <1] without chemotherapy. Consider that historical control for this specific patient population shows an ORR of 5.4% for those given anti-PD-1 monotherapy. The second reason of which would be the fact that there were actual complete responders. In relation to this, the efti + Keytruda combination treatment resulted in a 9.7% [3 out of 31 patients] Complete response [CR] rate. Whereas, ant-PD-1 monotherapy historical controls show a CR rate of 0%.

With all of this positive data on hand, the next catalyst to expect with this program would be the initiation of a phase 3 study. There are a few paths here for this program, and this would be because of the data obtained. There is an ability to discuss a path forward targeting a broad PD-L1 1st-line recurrent/metastatic HNSCC patient population [regardless of PD-L1 status] or to go after such patients with negative PD-L1 expression [CPS <1]. Thus, if talks go well with the FDA about this HNSCC treatment program, then a phase 3 study should be the next catalyst for investors to expect here.

Merck Supply Collaboration Agreement is Highly Ideal For Late-Stage Advancement

The above program of efti in combination with Keytruda is under the clinical trial collaboration agreement established with Merck. However, there is another program which is much further along. This would be regarding the use of efti in combination with Keytruda + chemotherapy to treat patients with 1st-line non-small cell lung cancer [NSCLC]. This triplet combination will be a giant study for investors to look forward to. That's because it will not be focused based only targeting a subset of PD-L1 status patients, instead it is going to target the entire 1st-line NSCLC patients regardless of PD-L1 status. The goal is to establish a new standard of care [SOC] for these patients, in hopes of improving response rates and prolonging responses for them.

A positive new development regarding this program is that a clinical trial collaboration supply agreement with Merck for this phase 3 TACTI-004 study was achieved back on June 3rd of 2024. The good thing about this agreement is that both parties will retain the rights to their drugs, respectively. Should this late-stage study end up being successful, though, there are two highly important events to come about. The first event, which I noted above, is the potential for efti + Keytruda + chemotherapy to become the new SOC for these 1st-line NSCLC patients irrespective of PD-L1 expression. The second thing to come about is a possible partnership. Why do I believe that to be the case? That's because Merck is likely going to want to maintain its dominance, with Keytruda being dominant in NSCLC.

If somehow Immutep Limited pulls superior data on certain efficacy measures, then I believe Merck might be inclined to generate a broader deal with payments. This is not guaranteed to happen, but quite possible if highly positive data is obtained in the phase 3 TACTI-004 study. This trial is expected to enroll a total of 750 NSCLC patients regardless of PD-L1 expression. In addition, the primary endpoint will be a dual one, looking at both progression-free survival [PFS] and overall-survival. Investors typically have to wait an extended period of time to see data, but the good news is that there could be quicker milestones to look forward to. This study is going to have a prespecified futility boundary analysis [likely to determine if the trial is to meet the goal] and pre-planned interim analysis as well.

Financials

According to the 6-K SEC Filing, Immutep had cash and cash equivalents of $95.4 million as of March 31st of 2024. The cash burn per quarter is $9 million.

The company is in good shape in terms of how much cash on hand it has. Why is that? That's because it believes it has enough of a cash runway to fund itself into early 2026.

Having said that, there is a point where it might decide to raise funds earlier than expected. This would be regarding the ongoing phase 2/3 AIPAC-003 trial, which is exploring efti in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer [MBC]. Data from this trial is expected to be released in 2024 and if it causes the stock price to trade much higher, then it is highly likely that management will raise additional funds on the back of such an event. Of course, this is only going to happen if the data is positive, and it is seen positively by investors.

Risks To Business

The first risk to consider would be regarding the use of efti in combination with Keytruda + chemotherapy to treat patients with 1st-line NSCLC regardless of PD-L1 expression. This combination will be used to treat this patient population in the phase 3 TACTI-004 study. The risk here is that this specific trial deploys dual primary endpoints, which again are PFS and OS. Plus, there will be a prespecified futility boundary and pre-planned interim analysis for this program. The risk is that there is no assurance that the one or both of these endpoints will be met with statistical significance, for starters. Secondly, there is no guarantee that either of the planned analysis noted directly above are going to result in a positive outcome, nor that the stock market will view these positively.

The second risk to consider would then be the TACTI-003 phase 2b program, which is using efti in combination with Keytruda to treat patients with 1st-line recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma [HNSCC]. As I showed you above, the use of this efti combination had been able to do much better than Keytruda alone in treating both these specific patients in both the PD-L1 positive and PD-L1 negative tumors settings. One risk is that there is no assurance that the FDA will allow the company to initiate a phase 3 study targeting either of these 1st-line recurrent/metastatic HNSCC patient populations. Another risk to consider is that there is no guarantee that a phase 3 study for either of these patient populations will end up with achieving a similar or superior outcome compared to the prior phase 2b study. Nor, that the primary endpoints will be met with statistical significance.

The third risk to consider would be regarding the advancement of efti in combination with weekly paclitaxel for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer [MBC]. The reason is that the goal of the company in 2024 is to release additional data from the ongoing phase 2/3 AIPAC trial. This will be updated data from the cohort 1 and cohort 2, which are using 90 mg and 30 mg of efti + weekly paclitaxel respectively. Thus far, the data has been pretty good, in that the safety-lead in dosing of 90 mg of efti + paclitaxel had been effective. There was a 50% objective response rate [ORR] noted from the first 6 patients given this treatment.

Even more impressive is that these were patients who had not responded to prior CDK4/6 inhibitors, but were able to respond to Immutep's treatment. The risk here is that there is no assurance that the next set of additional data to be released from this phase 2/3 AIPAC trial is going to show a similar or superior outcome in terms of ORR compared to the safety-lead in portion of this study.

Conclusion

Immutep has been able to make extensive progress in advancing the use of its LAG-3 protein and MHC Class II agonist. Matter of fact, as I showed above, it has been able to combine efti in combination with Keytruda in being able to treat both patients with 1st-line NSCLC and HNSCC. Regarding the NSCLC patient population, the goal is to also add in chemotherapy with efti + Keytruda. The point stands that efti in itself is a checkpoint molecule that is capable of having high affinity with antigen presenting cells [APCs] to stimulate the immune system to attack cancer. It not only makes use of T-cells, but other types of cells as part of both the innate and adaptive immune system response.

Shareholders here can definitely benefit from the advancement of efti in multiple phase 3 studies, but there is another opportunity in terms of using it together with paclitaxel to help deepen responses in patients with MBC. This remains to be seen, with further data to be released during 2024, but this provides another shot-on-goal indication for shareholders to consider.

Lastly, there might be an ability to expand the presence of developing LAG-3 small molecule therapies. This would be in terms of an exclusive license agreement signed with Cardiff University to develop small molecule next generation LAG-3 candidates. The goal is to create an oral pill to be given to cancer patients, while still maintaining a similar mechanism of action [MOA] with this specific checkpoint blockade.

