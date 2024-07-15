phongphan5922/iStock via Getty Images

Investment overview

I give a buy rating for SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) as I believe SSNC is well positioned to benefit from the secular trend of fund managers outsourcing fund administrative services to third parties, repeat its successful M&A strategy to acquire value-accretive businesses, and see multiples rerate upwards when the market sees that its growth can be sustained at mid-single-digits and margins to expand back to ~40%.

Business description

SSNC

SSNC provides software products and services in the financial services industry (this is SSNC's focus, as it represents >90% of sales) and in the healthcare industry. In the financial sector, SSNC's core businesses include fund administration services, portfolio accounting and management, transfer agencies, and investor service solutions. All of these are done by SSNC's proprietary technology stack. In the healthcare sector, SSNC provides software for pharmacy health management solutions and medical claim services. Breaking down revenue by geography, SSNC is a global company with 69% of FY23 revenue from the US, 12% from the UK, 8% from Europe, and the rest from APAC, Canada, and other parts of America. However, in terms of profits, the US represents a larger weight, at 88% of total FY23 pretax earnings.

SSNC

Fund admin business to continue winning share

SSNC is probably most well-known for its fund administrative service, which includes functions across the back and middle offices. In this vertical, SSNC’s scale has enabled it to become the leader for third-party fund administration services. Fund administration is a necessity for the asset management industry so that managers can track and report performance, comply with regulations, manage investor base and communication, etc. However, this has a very minimal (if not none) contribution to the fund’s performance (or fund’s returns), and as such, this is basically a cost center (mostly fixed cost). As such, many funds are outsourcing it as it lowers their fixed cost structure (third-party providers bill by the amount of workload), provides better scalability (they don’t need to worry about headcount in the operations departments), among many other benefits.

A scaled player like SSNC has a significant scale advantage because of how labor-intensive this function is. Essentially, the constraint on growth is the labor size of the provider. For SSNC, it can afford to hire more labor because it has a larger customer pool to amortize the cost against. Importantly, this is a very sticky service, given that this is a non-core function of the fund. So long as SSNC continues to deliver what is supposed to be delivered, fund managers typically don’t switch (>95% revenue retention rate). The SSNC customer base says a lot about the quality of service it brings to the table, as it serves nine of the top 10 prime brokers, 75 of the top 100 hedge funds, and all of the top 20 asset managers.

Looking ahead, I believe SSNC will only get larger and stronger in this vertical due to a few reasons. Firstly, SSNC is arguably in the best position to gain market share in the industry given its scale, either through organic wins and/or acquisitions (the M&A trend has been positive over the past few years). Secondly, I expect asset managers to continue outsourcing middle- and back-office operations in order to reduce overhead, given the pressure on management fees.

As consolidation reshapes the industry, fees have already experienced a decline of 20% to 25% for both active and passive investment funds between 2017 and 2022. It is forecasted that fees will continue to decrease, benefiting larger players who can absorb lower fees as a result of their scale. PWC report.

Attractive FCF profile for capital allocation

SSNC

The nature of SSNC business has enabled it to generate attractive margin profiles over the years. Adj EBITDA margins have consistently been within the range of ~38% to ~41% levels since 2012. The only time the margin dipped below that level was in 2018, but that was due to the DST acquisition. Because there is little need for CAPEX (most expenses are in labor and ensuring its software solutions can run), SSNC has maintained a very strong EBITDA to FCF conversion over the years (average of 60% since 2012).

SSNC

This strong FCF profile provides SSNC with plenty of dry powder to conduct M&As that further solidify its competitive position in the industry and improve business performance post-acquisition. On average, SSNC has been able to increase the EBIT margin of its larger acquirees from a range of 15–30% to 40–55% in a time span of 2–3 years since acquisition. A lot of these synergies link back to the scale that SSNC already has. Once they acquire a target, they can strip away redundant costs such as duplicated sales and marketing ("S&M") and administrative costs. Particularly for S&M, SSNC already has a large sales team that has relationships with large customers in the industry; hence, SSNC can simply leverage on these relationships to cross-sell and offer the products to a larger client base.

Despite the strong focus on M&A, SSNC generally managed its debt level really well while returning capital to shareholders. Over the past decade, the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio has generally been well managed. In every instance where SSNC made large acquisitions, resulting in this ratio spiking upward, it was followed by years of consistent deleveraging. Meanwhile, SSNC has continued to buy back shares at ~1% per year and issue dividends per share, yielding ~1.5% over the past 3 years.

All in all, SSNC's entire operating strategy of consolidating share in the fund administration space should result in it becoming larger and larger, giving it more FCF to acquire relevant businesses in the value chain, in which it reaps attractive revenue and cost synergies, and this gives SSNC even more scale and FCF to repeat the entire strategy again.

Valuation

May Investing Ideas

Based on my research and analysis, my expected target price for SSNC is $99.

Revenue should grow in the mid-single digits as SSNC continues to consolidate market share and acquire attractive businesses. For benchmarking purposes, SSNC organic growth in the latest quarter has accelerated from 4.5% in 4Q23 to 4.7% in 1Q24. Growth indicators like assets under administration have also accelerated from previous 1–2% sequential growth to 3% in 1Q24.

EBITDA margins should revert back to the historical average of 40% as SSNC reaps the benefit from the implementation of digital workers as part of its cost optimization strategy (note that SSNC acquired Blue Prism, a robotics process automation business, two years ago, so it should be about time SSNC starts to see more apparent benefits).

SSNC currently trades at 9.7x forward EBITDA, a big discount to its historical trading average of 12x, and I expect this valuation gap to close over the next 3 years. I believe the market has been worried about the weak capital market environment due to the rising rate environment. Now that the Feds have made their intention clearer to cut rates and SSNC has shown very positive growth traction in 1Q24, I expect the market to react positively when SSNC grows as I expected.

Risk

A major part of the SSNC growth strategy is through M&A. While this has worked out well in the past, it may be tough for SSNC to continue finding attractive deals. Although consolidation in the industry is a tailwind for SSNC, it could become a headwind as well if SSNC’s customers get acquired by another player. In this instance, the acquirer may choose to move operations off SSNC’s platform, resulting in a revenue loss. Lastly, suppose a recession happens. It would very likely cause a decline in assets under management as well as overall trading volumes, both of which will hurt top-line growth for SSNC. This is particularly true for the fund administration business, which is priced based on assets under management.

Conclusion

I give a buy rating to SSNC. SSNC has a dominant position in fund administration services, which positions it well to capitalize on the ongoing outsourcing trend. A key part of the SSNC growth strategy is M&A, and I believe its strong free cash flow generation provides it with sufficient dry powder to continue repeating this strategy. As the market gets convinced that the SSNC growth profile remains strong at mid-single-digits and that margins gradually recover to 40%, valuation should revert back to 12x forward EBITDA.