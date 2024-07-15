tupungato

I’m a fan of country ETF investing for international diversification, especially in this cycle where the US is so incredibly extended relative to the rest of the world. Israel is one part of the world that, from an investing perspective, I think is unequivocally appealing given the country’s historical leadership in key parts of the Tech and Health Care space. If you agree, you may want to consider the iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) which provides a relatively efficient way to gain investing exposure to a broad swath of the Israeli equity market. The fund is designed to capture the performance of the MSCI Israel Capped Investable Market Index. This market-cap-weighted index itself tracks the performance of more than 70 Israeli companies, representing a cross-section of sectors of the economy.

Through EIS, investors can access a highly selected basket of Israeli companies with the aim of providing a concentrated yet diversified way of investing in the Israeli economy. The investment strategy is predicated on the idea that the Israeli economy, underpinned by the dynamic technology sector and compounded by the resilience of Israel’s financial sector, will provide sustained long-term growth opportunities.

A Look At The Holdings

EIS currently has 106 positions. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) makes up the largest allocation at 9.19%, but as you can see, there are some fairly large weighting allocations in the top 10 holdings.

ishares.com

What do these companies do? Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is a global pharmaceutical company known for its generic and specialty drug products. Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) is a provider of cybersecurity solutions that offer an integrated and advanced security infrastructure. Bank Leumi le-Israel is one of the major commercial banks in Israel, providing full-service banking to individual and business customers. And NICE Ltd is a cloud-based enterprise software company that provides customer experience, compliance and workforce-management solutions.

Sector Composition

The ETF is heavily tilted towards the Information Technology (37.68%) and Financials (23.37%) sectors.

ishares.com

The Financials exposure being second in terms of weighting is relatively unique, as many single country ETFs tend to have that as the largest allocation. The big Tech exposure here clearly has worked given the current cycle. It may also be a bit of a risk if that cycle is overdone.

I think the sleeper hit for the next cycle might be the Health Care sector as GLP-1 mania subsides and investors focus more on other pharmaceutical companies and biotechs in particular. If I'm right, then the allocation to Teva at the top will be a bigger driver of performance ahead.

Peer Comparison

One fund worth comparing EIS against is the VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA). The sector weightings are different here, with Tech making up a larger allocation of ISRA relative to EIS.

vaneck.com

When we compare the price ratio of EIS to ISRA, we find that EIS has outperformed since 2021, and momentum wise the chart suggests that’s likely to continue on a relative basis.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons

On the plus side, EIS provides investors with an easy way to get an exposure to Israeli equities, a market that is typically more resilient to economic shocks and exhibits relatively good long-term returns. The sector exposure is where the momentum has been (TECH) without being highly correlated to US tech-heavy passive averages. Good diversification to pair up against the US.

The downside? Israeli companies are clearly concentrated in a few sectors, and there’s a risk that these businesses get entangled in Israeli geopolitics and regional tensions in a way that can make individual stocks volatile and specific sectors susceptible to downturns. It also has high idiosyncratic risk given the stock weightings, and large allocation to Tech.

Conclusion

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF is a one-stop shop for investors interested in gaining exposure to the Israeli equity market. The ETF holds a good mix of large and mid-caps, provides good sector coverage, and also has a decent liquidity. Anyone who has an appetite for the Israeli economy can invest in this ETF. I think it’s worth considering if looking for specific international plays.