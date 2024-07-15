Block Is A Tale Of Two Growth Paths

Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
2.75K Followers

Summary

  • Block, Inc. may be reaching the end of growth in this economic cycle. CashApp may offer temporary support as the business environment deteriorates.
  • CashApp and Afterpay may provide growth in the near-term as consumers opt for creative financing in the face of inflationary pressures.
  • Management's "Rule of" expectations for eFY24 result in lower than anticipated revenue growth.

Business using smartphone with banking icon for internet mobile banking technology to conduct money transfer , payment , saving and investment concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) may be reaching the tail end of growth during this economic cycle. Management is refocusing their go-to-market engagement with food & beverage services companies as the industry faces continued pressure on sales growth and higher

This article was written by

Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
2.75K Followers
Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst with over 5 years of industry experience. Prior to working in the investment management industry, Michael spent over a decade in professional services working in industries that range from O&G, OFS, Midstream, Industrials, Information Technology, EPC Services, and consumer discretionary.Michael takes a macro-value-oriented approach to investment analysis and prides himself in being able to make investment recommendations based on cross-industry analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SQ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SQ
--
BSQKZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News