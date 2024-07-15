Globalstar: Satellite Service Provider With A Terrestrial Future

Dragon Claws

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) is a provider of satellite and terrestrial connectivity services. While the company’s relationship with Apple (AAPL) has been something of a focus point recently, Globalstar’s future will more likely be shaped by its terrestrial connectivity solutions. Something that is supported by the appointment of former XCOM Labs CEO, Paul Jacobs, as Globalstar’s CEO. Jacobs’ decision to take the helm at Globalstar could also be considered a positive indicator of the company’s prospects. XCOM will take time to monetize, though, and considerable future success is already priced into the stock. While XCOM and Globalstar’s control of valuable spectrum could still provide substantial upside, I think the company’s valuation makes it overly risky at this point in time.

Market

Globalstar offers a number of different services (direct-to-device satellite communication, IoT, terrestrial connectivity, wholesale satellite capacity), providing it with a large market opportunity. Over the next eight years, AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) believes that there will be a cumulative 67 billion USD opportunity in the satellite direct-to-device communications market. In comparison, Lynk believes that its service will offer MNOs a 40% revenue increase, with 150 billion USD coming from providing universal connectivity for existing customers and 250 billion USD from connecting new customers. Given that Globalstar's direct-to-device service is fairly narrow in scope, the company's obtainable market is likely only a small fraction of this, though.

An estimated 1.9 billion devices could be served by direct to device satellites by 2035, with utilities and automotive expected to be the main industries served. This is likely to provide a market opportunity measured in the tens of billions of dollars in coming decades.

Figure 1: Estimated Share of IoT Devices Served by D2D Satellites by Industry (source: Globalstar) Figure 2: Estimated D2D Satellite IoT Revenue - 2035 (source: Globalstar)

Private 5G is currently something like a 2 billion USD market and is expected to grow to 36 billion USD by 2030. Manufacturing, oil and gas and mining are expected to be the main industries served.

Globalstar

Globalstar offers a range of satellites and terrestrial connectivity services, including wholesale satellite capacity, terrestrial wireless and commercial IoT services. Globalstar also has legacy services, including satellite phones and SPOT services and equipment sales. SPOT GPS messengers provide tracking and messaging, targeted at personnel safety management. While Globalstar remains committed to its legacy business, its focus is on innovations in mobile satellite services and terrestrial connectivity.

Globalstar operates a constellation of LEO satellites which support satellite phones, low-speed data communications and earth observations. These satellites provide coverage across 99% of the world’s population. Globalstar announced the purchase of 17 new satellites in early 2022 for 327 million USD, and these satellites are expected to be launched by 2025.

The company also has a network of terrestrial gateways, each with coverage of 700,000 to 1,000,000 square miles, an interconnected backbone network and cloud-based data hosting and processing. Globalstar operates a bent pipe architecture, where traffic is routed directly to ground stations in the same region as the satellite. This means that Globalstar can only provide real-time connectivity when a ground station is in view of a satellite. It limits coverage to areas where the company has been able to build ground infrastructure but allows for on the ground upgrades.

Globalstar has garnered attention in recent years after partnering with Apple to introduce a service that enables newer iPhone models to message emergency services outside of normal coverage areas. Apple is making a 450 million USD investment in support of this, with the majority going to Globalstar. Globalstar is launching a new constellation of satellites, with Apple covering most of the cost through pre-payments. This is likely to be overshadowed by companies like SpaceX and AST SpaceMobile introducing direct-to-device services in coming years, though.

Globalstar also has mid-band spectrum for mobility, which will likely be in demand as a result of 5G. The company believes that its satellite constellation and worldwide spectrum authorization in multiple favorable bands are differentiators, viewing its US terrestrial spectrum as its most valuable asset. Globalstar's terrestrial spectrum offers customers a fully licensed channel for private networks. The company has 11.5 mHz of bandwidth in the 2483.5-2496 MHz frequency range, which is a rare piece of satellite spectrum not controlled by wireless operators that can be converted to terrestrial spectrum.

Figure 3: Globalstar's Network (source: Globalstar)

This spectrum is likely quite valuable, as indicated by Verizon’s 3.1 billion USD acquisition of Straight Path in 2017. Verizon acquired Straight Path for its 39GHz and 28GHz wireless spectrum licenses in the US, which are suitable for 5G. Recent spectrum auctions in the US also suggest that Globalstar's spectrum is a valuable asset that isn't currently reflected in the company's financials.

Globalstar licensed XCOM Labs’ technology for roughly 64 million USD in 2023 to enhance its terrestrial wireless business. The company’s XCOMP technology offers significant capacity gains in dense wireless deployments. Globalstar introduced XCOM RAN (Radio Access Networking) in early 2024. It is a wireless networking product that can handle 4 times the traffic of traditional 5G networks in indoor venues. Reliability is also improved by reducing problems like radio interference, multiple RU clusters, disconnected RUs, and handover losses. This is achieved by coordinating radio units so that they act as one super cell.

One focus area for the technology will be difficult RF environments with large, automated machinery, like ports, shipyards and warehouses. XCOM appears to have traction within Walmart (WMT), with Globalstar announcing a 1.5 million USD sale to a large retailer. Globalstar shipped the first commercial units of its XCOM RAN in the first quarter.

Globalstar currently has significant excess capacity on its satellites, some of which is being retained to support IoT growth. The company believes it has sufficient capacity to support a 50-fold increase in its customer base. Globalstar expects to continue developing wholesale customer opportunities using its available satellite capacity for IoT and other strategic initiatives, including leasing.

Within its IoT business, Globalstar offers hardware and software products for tracking and monitoring assets, processing data at the edge, and managing analytics in the cloud.

Figure 4: Key IoT Verticals (source: Globalstar)

Financial Analysis

Globalstar generated 56.5 million USD revenue in the first quarter, primarily from subscriber and wholesale capacity services. Revenue was roughly flat YoY, although this was impacted by certain non-recurring service revenue in the comparable quarter. Excluding this, service revenue would have increased 7%. IoT service revenue was up 24% YoY in Q1 on the back of higher ARPU and a larger subscriber base. Subscriber equipment revenue declined though due to the timing of commercial IoT and spot device sales.

Figure 5: Globalstar Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Globalstar)

Globalstar's profit margins have moved higher over the past few years, supported by an evolving revenue mix and economies of scale. Given the high fixed costs inherent in the company's business, further growth should see Globalstar begin to achieve decent margins over the next few years.

Figure 6: Globalstar Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Globalstar)

Globalstar’s cash flows are currently being impacted by financing arrangements in 2021 and 2023 that are like a pre-payment for service. There is around 66 million USD of principal outstanding from the 2021 funding agreement, and around 50% of the CapEx for Globalstar’s next-gen satellites is being covered by the 2023 funding agreement. This will mean that Globalstar's cash flows will remain depressed for some time. Globalstar's cash burn is being dominated by capital investments though, and as such, isn't a cause for concern. Interest expenses have also been an issue for Globalstar in recent quarters, consuming a high single digit percentage of revenue. This should resolve itself as interest rates normalize or when Globalstar completes its current period of heavy investment and strengthens its balance sheet.

Figure 7: Globalstar Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Globalstar)

Conclusion

Globalstar's market capitalization is in line with other satellite communication service providers, although its valuation appears steep based on current financials. It should be kept in mind that the value of Globalstar's terrestrial spectrum and XCOM are not currently reflected in the company's financials, which largely explains Globalstar's revenue multiple.

Adjusting for the value of Globalstar's terrestrial spectrum probably puts its revenue multiple in line with Iridium's (IRDM). An investment in Globalstar therefore appears to hinge on the value of XCOM and Globalstar's ability to realize value from its terrestrial spectrum and excess satellite capacity. While I believe that there could still be substantial upside, I think Globalstar’s high revenue multiple makes it overly risky at this point in time.