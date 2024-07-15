Klaus Vedfelt

Looking for higher yields and/or greater portfolio diversification beyond the US? WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:DTH) could be a good addition to your arsenal. This exchange-traded fund ("ETF") tracks the performance of high-dividend-paying companies domiciled outside the US and Canada, giving investors exposure to a broad universe of dividend payers.

The fund has been around since 2006, making DTH one of the more mature international dividend-focused ETFs. Fundamentally, the ETF’s strategy is based on a proprietary indexation methodology. It keeps track of the performance of the WisdomTree International High Dividend Index, which in turn selects the 30% highest-paying companies according to dividend yield filtered from the broader WisdomTree’s International Equity Index.

A Look At The Holdings

DTH is diversified across 514 individual securities with a geographic focus on all the relevant regions around the world. No position makes up more than 3.73% of the fund’s holdings.

What do these companies do? TotalEnergies is an integrated energy major that operates all stages of the energy value chain. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCPK:BMWYY) is the German luxury automaker BMW. Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is an automobile industry behemoth spun out of the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Groupe PSA. And Mercedes-Benz AG is a leading manufacturer of luxury automobiles that has been producing vehicles since the early 1900s and doing business in more than 200 countries.

Sector Composition: Diversification at Its Finest

Diversification of sector exposure is one of the major advantages of the DTH ETF. Concentrations are much lower than in a traditional passive index fund, and you effectively get investment in a broad range of companies in many parts of the economy, rather than just picking one sector or another. Financials is the largest allocation at nearly 30%.

I like that Utilities and Energy come in 2nd and 3rd here. Both are underinvested and provide solid yield opportunity. Utilities in particular also tends to be more of a defensive allocation in terms of lowering overall equity volatility.

Geographic Diversification: A Truly Global Footprint

Besides the diversity of sectors invested in, DTH also distributes its investments pretty uniformly across the globe, investing into multiple countries and regions.

The UK has the biggest country allocation in DTH, reflecting the country’s importance as a base for multinationals and its longstanding, dividend-paying culture. France comes in at second, followed by Australia third. A good mix here overall in my opinion.

Peer Comparison

One fund worth comparing DTH against is the iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV). This fund replicates the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index, which is made up of high-yielding equities in developed countries outside the US and Canada.

When we look at the price ratio of the two (total return), we find that DTH has outperformed since 2021, but recently has started underperforming. I am not sure if there’s a clear edge in comparing one over the other.

Pros and Cons

The positive side? Yield.

At 5.18%, this has nice income and international diversification. The fund allows investors to truly gain global exposure. I also think the sector mix is appealing, I like Utilities and Energy broadly, and it’s nice to get a large weighting on both here. And finally, because of its asset base and trading volume, DTH offers liquidity and transparency for investors.

The biggest problem is currency risk. DTH being an international fund can be vulnerable to currency fluctuations of the underlying investments when repatriated into the different base currencies of the fund’s shareholders. And while DTH actively seeks geographic diversification, the fund retains meaningful overweight in specific geographic regions (mainly Europe and the UK), thereby exposing the fund to regional economic and political risk. Dividend sustainability is also always a question mark. High-dividend-yielding companies are selected for the fund, but there’s no guarantee they will continue to distribute dividends (or, at least, increase them over time), which in turn could impact the fund’s ability to generate income.

Conclusion

I continue to pound the table on a return to dividend investing given what appears to finally be the end of the fastest rate hike cycle in history. I also continue to stress that there are plenty of opportunities overseas, and that international stocks are due for a cycle where they outperform the US. If you’re in the same camp as me, you may want to consider the WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund. This fund offers a compelling combination of diversified international equity exposure with an emphasis on high-dividend-yielding companies through smart weighting and broad geographic exposure.