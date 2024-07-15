Sundry Photography

In this market, it's truly amazing how fast things can change. Back in late January of this year, I wrote an article about a company called The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). If you are reading this article, you almost certainly have seen one of its armored trucks transporting cash. The firm provides ATM managed services, as well as digital retail solutions. This makes it an interesting type of business anyway. But when I reiterated my ‘buy’ rating on the stock earlier this year, I did not think that it would see upside that was nearly double with the broader market achieved. You see, since then, the stock is up 25.1% at a time when the S&P 500 is up 12.4%.

But this is not the end of the story. My original bullish article on the company was published one year earlier, in January of 2023. Based on the overall fundamental health of the company, as well as its general trajectory, I indicated that upside would be on the table for investors. And since then, the stock is up 91.9% while the S&P 500 is up a much more modest, but still impressive, 43.6%. This indicates to me that the easy money has certainly been made. But as surprising as this might be, I am not ready to downgrade the stock just yet. Especially relative to cash flows, the firm looks attractively priced. This is true on both an absolute basis and relative to similar companies. Because of this, I think that keeping it rated a ‘buy’ is logical at this point in time.

The Brink's Company keeps bringing in cash

Back when I wrote about The Brink's Company earlier this year, the data at our disposal extended through the third quarter of the 2023 fiscal year. That data now extends through the first quarter of 2024. For the sake of being comprehensive, I think it would be best to touch on how the firm ended 2023. For that year, revenue for the business came in at $4.87 billion. That's an increase of 7.5% over the $4.54 billion generated in 2022.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Operationally speaking, the largest chunk of the company's revenue comes from North America. This should not be all that surprising given that it is a US based firm and that the countries in North America are quite developed. Unfortunately, this also means that overall growth potential is quite limited. In fact, while acquisitions added $3.2 million to sales for the region, organic revenue growth was only $18.3 million. When you factor in foreign currency fluctuations that impacted sales negatively to the tune of $4.5 million, this gets us an increase from $1.58 billion in 2022 to $1.60 billion last year. For those who follow the company closely, the paltry increase in sales during this time should not come as much of a surprise. Even though the company benefited from price increases in the US, it suffered from lower volumes. But this was entirely intentional because management has been working on unwinding certain unprofitable operations.

There have been other areas of growth as well. In Europe, for instance, the company benefited to the tune of $71.4 million from organic sales increases. Acquisitions added another $107 million to the firm's top line. And unlike any of the other regions that the company operates in, foreign currency fluctuations actually helped to the tune of $27 million. The real growth story, however, was in Latin America. In 2022, The Brink's Company generated $1.21 billion in sales from the region. That number jumped to $1.33 billion last year. The picture would have been even more impressive had it not been for foreign currency fluctuations impacting revenue negatively to the tune of $162.8 million. And this is because of a $282 million contribution to the organic sales side of things. Looking into the data further, management attributed this increase to inflation-based price increases, as well as growth involving the company’s digital retail solutions and ATM managed services.

This is not to say that everything was great for 2023. Net income actually fell from $173.5 million to $87.7 million. Fortunately, all other profitability metrics came in strong. Operating cash flow rose from $479.9 million to $702.4 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we get an increase from $492 million to $537.9 million. And lastly, EBITDA for The Brink's Company increased from $788.3 million to $867.2 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Moving into the 2024 fiscal year, we have seen further strength achieved by management. In the first quarter of the year, revenue for the company successfully expanded from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. All of the company’s major operating regions registered organic growth during this time. But the real expansion on an organic basis came from, once again, Latin America. Thanks, once again, to inflation-based price increases, as well as strong demand for its digital retail solutions and its ATM managed services, The Brink's Company saw organic revenue for that region jump by $117.1 million. Unfortunately, this was largely offset by foreign currency fluctuations to the tune of $97.9 million.

The overall growth in revenue for the company made possible a nice pop higher in earnings. Net income more than tripled from $15 million to $49.3 million. According to the data provided, this was driven by multiple factors, including a decline in cost of revenues from 77.6% of sales to 75%. That change alone added $32 million in pre-tax profits to the company's bottom line. Net income was not alone in its increase. Operating cash flow, for instance, went from negative $45.1 million to positive $63.9 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we get an increase from $112.6 million to $140.3 million. And finally, EBITDA for the company grew from $190.5 million to $218.2 million.

When it comes to the 2024 fiscal year in its entirety, management does seem optimistic. They expect revenue of between $5.075 billion and $5.225 billion. At the midpoint, that would be 5.6% higher than what the company generated last year. Earnings per share are forecasted to be between $7.30 and $8. This is on an adjusted basis. This would translate to adjusted net income of $346.5 million at the midpoint, which would be only marginally higher than the $345 million reported one year earlier. Management also forecasted that EBITDA would be somewhere between $935 million and $985 million. If we assume that adjusted operating cash flow will rise at the same rate, using the midpoint in this case, we would expect a reading for this year of about $595.5 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Taking these estimates, as well as historical results from last year, I was able to create the chart above. In it, you can see how shares are currently priced. Although relative to earnings, shares are not exactly the cheapest, they do look cheap when it comes to the other two profitability metrics that the chart covers. When it comes to valuing the company against other firms, there aren't very many comparables to choose from. But the three companies that I think make the most sense can be seen in the table below. On a price to earnings basis, and on an EV to EBITDA basis, The Brink's Company ended up being the cheapest of the group. And when it came to the price to operating cash flow approach, only one of the companies was cheaper than our candidate.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA The Brink's Company 13.1 8.4 7.5 Brady Corp (BRC) 16.6 12.7 10.8 ABM Industries (ABM) 13.2 8.1 8.4 Crane NXT (CXT) 18.5 13.5 10.8 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

It has been a very wild ride for shareholders of The Brink's Company over the past couple of years. This is not the kind of company that you would normally expect to achieve strong upside from. But because of how cheap shares were and the continued growth that management achieved, investors who bought into the stock a couple of years ago would have benefited significantly from it. To be clear, I do think that further upside will be more limited than it was in the past. But because of how cheap the stock still remains and because of continued growth, I would argue that it still warrants a ‘buy’ rating at this time.