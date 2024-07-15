HAL Trust - Unknown Risks And Potential Tax Headaches - It Isn't Cheap Enough To Own

Yagi Studio

I would never invest in the ADRs of HAL Trust (OTCPK:HALFF) or the securities that represent a beneficial instrument in HAL Trust, which trade in Amsterdam under the ticker HAL, unless;

It was a screaming buy, so cheap that it justified both the cost of due diligence and the risk of adverse tax events.

There was more transparency with regard to; i) the controlling stakeholders, ii) their end goals so that I could determine if those goals aligned with my own end goals (profit maximization), and iii) information about the strategy and performance of Hal Trust's subsidiaries.

I had a very good tax accountant review the Corporate Structure, the Trust Deed for HAL Trust, the Articles of Incorporation of HAL Investments and HAL Holdings B.V., as well as the Double Tax Treaties between Curacao, Bermuda, the Netherlands, and my current country of residence. By my count, that's eight treaties, three other corporate documents, and an opinion regarding how they all fit together. Not Cheap!

HAL Trust is not a screaming buy. In my opinion, there isn't great transparency about its overall structure, and it isn't worth paying an accountant a lot of money to properly assess all of the risks associated with owning it.

Therefore - Hal Trust is a Sell.

I. What Is Hal Trust?

Trusts are funny things, and their roots date back to the Middle Ages when they first came into existence in England. They were used for purposes such as ensuring that the land of aristocratic families, granted to them by the Crown, didn't revert back to the Crown when there was no male heir. Another common use was assisting certain monastic order fulfill their vows of poverty; "No, we're not rich! We actually don't own all of these vineyards, breweries, herds of cattle, and monasteries - they're held in trust for us. We're just poor humble monks."

Nowadays, trusts are used for purposes as varied as tax avoidance (as distinct from tax evasion, which is illegal), charity, controlling assets and providing an income for beneficiaries of occupational pension plans, or providing income for orphans until they reach the age of majority, and also, in many countries, securitization.

1) Trusts are not corporations

In England, trusts are governed under Equity, a legal system separate and distinct from Common Law.

A trust isn't a Legal Person like a corporation is. It doesn't have the capacity to enter into contracts, buy or sell assets, and it can't be sued or go bankrupt. Instead, a trust enters into an agreement with a trustee that performs these and other functions for the trust on behalf of its beneficiaries, with the activities the trustee is allowed to engage in being governed by a Trust Deed.

Because trusts aren't corporations, there is no Board of Directors with a fiduciary duty toward shareholders - there are no shareholders. As well, minority shareholder rights that are enshrined in law might not be applicable.

The word "Trust" can have different meanings in different countries. For example, in the United States, NAREIT states that "REITs, or real estate investment trusts, are companies …" whereas in other countries, a REIT is a trust, just as many occupational pension plans are trusts.

To be clear - Hal Trust is a trust. It isn't a corporation!

2) Group Structure

I am not a lawyer, this is not an opinion or legal advice, and I do not warrant that the following analysis is 100% correct or comprehensive. It is made to provide a degree of clarity to the opaque structure of HAL Trust, and I am informed by; i) The Amended and Restated Bermuda Trust Deed for HAL Trust dated 28 March 2024, ii) The 31 January 2024 Draft Explanatory Notes to the proposed amendments to the HAL Trust trust deed, iii) The Amended Articles of Association for HAL Holdings N.V. dated 28 March 2024, iv) This SEC Filing.

a) HAL Trust is a fiduciary arrangement governed by the Laws of Bermuda, which was constituted on 19th October 1977. Its Trustee is HAL Trustee Limited, a corporate trustee that is required to maintain an office in Bermuda, unless, as per Section 10.7 of the Trust Deed, the laws that govern the trust change, in which case, HAL Trustee Limited will change its Trust Situs.

b) HAL Trustee Limited is required and allowed to hold Trust Property on behalf of the beneficiaries of HAL Trust. As per Exhibit A of the Trust Deed, the Trust Property is defined as "All issued and outstanding shares in the share capital of HAL Holding N.V.".

c) In the Trust Deed, shares issued by HAL Holding N.V. are referred to as 'Company Shares', and they are owned by 'Company Shareholders'. Currently, the only Company Shareholder is HAL Trust.

d) For every Company Share, the trustee will issue one "Trust Share": A share in the Trust Property corresponding to and representing the beneficial rights derived from one Company Share. Trust Shares are the instruments that are traded on the Euronext Stock Exchange in Amsterdam. Notably, in the original 1977 Trust Deed, these were termed 'Units', and it wasn't until a subsequent revision that they were named 'Trustee Shares.' The ADR HALFF is a certificate representing the economic rights of one Trustee Share.

e) HAL Holding N.V. is a corporation established in Curaçao that may have offices elsewhere. In a Press Release dated 23 November 2023, HAL Holding N.V. announced that it would be moving its head offices to the Netherlands - previously its head office was in Monaco. One consequence of this move was that "HAL Holding N.V. will become subject to the Dutch corporate income tax regime as from April 1, 2024, and dividends will be subject to the deduction of Dutch dividend withholding tax at the rate of 15%, which may be reduced in certain circumstances."

It is possible that this move was driven by an OECD agreement between 137 countries, including Curaçao, known as the Inclusive Framework, that is designed to stop the erosion of national tax bases. As per this briefing from Deloitte, Curaçao has various tiers and exemptions in its tax law that some corporations pay, effectively, no tax. It is unclear if HAL Holdings N.V. has benefitted from this status in the past, and if so, if its status has changed.

f) On its website, HAL Investments, a private company incorporated in the Netherlands, states that it is owned by HAL Holding N.V. "HAL's strategy is focused on acquiring significant shareholdings in companies, with the objective of increasing long-term shareholder value. When selecting investment candidates, HAL emphasizes, in addition to investment and return criteria, the potential of playing an active role as a shareholder and/or board member."

There are several Dutch companies with the same corporate address that use the name HAL Investments, including HAL Investments Nederland B.V. and HAL Investments B.V. Each of these entities appears to have a Luxembourg subsidiary, as the SEC Filing referenced above lists HAL International Investments Luxembourg S.à.r.l and HAL Investments S.à.r.l as reporting entities. As that filing is dated Oct 31, 2016, it is possible that the group structure has been simplified, but if not, I assume that the HAL Investment website refers to all of these entities collectively.

3) What are some of the potential adverse tax consequences of owning HAL Trust?

Governments around the world have been trying to crack down on tax havens and ensure transparency in the use of offshore trusts and holding companies for well over a decade. This movement gathered steam with the publication of the Panama Papers, and there have been a number of multilateral agreements. Obviously, HAL Trust (Bermuda), HAL Holdings N.V. (incorporated in Curaçao and until 1 April 2024, headquartered in Monaco), and various "HAL" entities in places like Luxembourg, may have made extensive use of tax treaties to reduce the overall tax burden to stakeholders.

Things are unravelling. For example, the announcement of HAL Holdings B.V.'s change of headquarters spoke of a 15% withholding tax levied upon dividends paid to offshore shareholders. HAL Holding has only one shareholder (HAL Trust), and it is offshore, in Bermuda. Since that press release announcing the change of the location of HAL Trust's headquarter, that warned of a 15% withholding tax, the Dutch government has implemented a conditional dividend withholding tax of 25.8% on dividend payments to low-taxed jurisdictions and certain blacklisted jurisdictions. The new rules took effect as of 1 January 2024, and Bermuda, the country where HAL Trust is located, is one of the countries considered to be a low-taxed jurisdiction.

If dividends paid by HAL Holding N.V. to Hal Trust are now subject to tax, HAL Trust will have less cash available for investment purposes, or to distribute to its own Trust Shareholders / ADR Holders. Another issue is enhanced reporting requirements. Per this bulletin from E&Y, as of 1 January 2024, Off-Shore Trusts with Canadian beneficiaries now have to report their activities to the Canadian Tax authorities, or else these trusts face severe penalties. If a Canadian living in Toronto purchases Trust Shares of HAL Trust, does that mean that this Canadian is deemed to be a beneficiary under Canadian law, and HAL Trust now has a reporting requirement in Canada?

The impact of the movement towards tax transparency on HAL Trust itself is obviously of concern. Also of concern is the potential impact on Trust Shareholders themselves. In no way am I qualified to express an opinion on how Trust Shareholders in the UK, US, Canada, USA, France, Netherlands et cetera might be impacted under their own domestic laws. However, receiving dividends from a Bermuda-based Trust, that itself receives income from a corporation that is incorporated in Curaçao, is an issue that should be looked into before purchasing, or continuing to own, the Trust shares of HAL Trust.

Here is an IRS bulletin regarding reporting requirements for US Residents and Citizens under the recently passed Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act, or FACTA. Again - do your due diligence.

4) Who are the stakeholders that ultimately control HAL Trust?

The story of HAL Trust is intertwined with the story of the Van der Vorm family, which is reputed to be Holland's second-richest family. The Holland American Line, a freight and passenger shipping company was founded in 1873. In the great depression, the company was struggling, and Willem Van der Vorm was able to purchase it and turn it around. The Van der Vorm family maintained its ownership of Holland America Lines until it was sold in 1989 to Carnival. The proceeds, along with the majority of the remainder of the family's collective wealth are held in HAL Trust.

Various news stories describe the Van der Vorms as secretive and discrete, and that pattern extends to information that is disclosed about HAL Trust. Up until his recent death, the Dutch businessman Hans Melchers was also a significant stakeholder in HAL Trust, and he owned 15% of its Trust shares. He is survived by two children; I could not find any public information regarding if they have inherited their father's stake, and if so, what their intentions are - i.e., do they intend to retain their position and take an active role in HAL Trust / HAL Holding, or divest.

II. Track Record And Security Details

One should always bear in mind past performance is not a guarantee or indication of future performance, especially when in the past, HAL Trust paid little if any tax, and in the future, it likely will.

This Seeking Alpha article dated January 8, 2015, describes the company as "The Dutch Buffet" and states that it has outperformed Berkshire Hathaway over a 25-year period, with an average annualized return of 17.8% versus Berkshire Hathaway's return of 13.7% per year. Unfortunately, the Trust's performance hasn't come close to matching this in the ensuing time period.

Graph 1: HALFF Price Performance

Here is how both the ADRs and the Trust Shares that trade on the Amsterdam Exchange, have performed over the past five years.

Table 1: Total Returns Including Dividends

HALFF* Trust Shares** Total Return - 1 Month -2.17% -2.92% Total Return - YTD -0.04% +1.98% Total Return - 1 Year -1.39% +0.56% Total Return - 3 Years -20.89% -4.90% Total Return - 5 Years +3.34% +1.23% Click to enlarge

* Source: Seeking Alpha

** Source: Morningstar

In general, the differences between the performance of the two securities can be explained by currency movements between EUR (in which the Trust Shares are denominated) and USD (in which HALFF is denominated).

It should also be noted that both securities are illiquid. HALFF usually has a Bid/Offer spread of at least a point on the OTC market, and it trades by appointment, often going days without a trade. As per Table 2, there usually isn't a tight Bid/Offer spread or market depth in the underlying Trust Shares either.

Table 2: Central Order Book - EuroNext Markets - HAL Trust

Euronext Central Order Book

Finally, as per Table 3, Daily Trading Volumes are light.

Table 3: Trading Volumes - Euronext Markets - HAL Trust

Euronext - Closing Data Hal Trust July 12, 2024

III. HAL Trust Isn't A Screaming Buy

Given that HAL Trust was once compared to Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A), I decided to use it and KKR as comps. Table 4 shows select financial data for all three entities.

Table 4:

Seeking Alpha - July 12, 2024

Here's how HAL Trust stacks up against Berkshire Hathaway;

Size: BRK.A is a much larger entity which offers more diversification and liquidity. Although succession may be an issue, it is much less so than at HAL Trust, because there is a deep bench of professional managers. Further, given the prominence of Berkshire Hathaway, there are numerous research reports and analysts who cover it. The same isn't true of HAL Trust.

BRK.A is a much larger entity which offers more diversification and liquidity. Although succession may be an issue, it is much less so than at HAL Trust, because there is a deep bench of professional managers. Further, given the prominence of Berkshire Hathaway, there are numerous research reports and analysts who cover it. The same isn't true of HAL Trust. Growth: Similar for both.

Similar for both. Financial Leverage: Similar for both.

Similar for both. Profitability & ROE: Berkshire Hathaway outperforms, and has done so over the past five years.

Berkshire Hathaway outperforms, and has done so over the past five years. Valuation: HAL Trust has a cheaper valuation. However, this is warranted due to: Berkshire Hathaway's greater profitability and ROE. A Minority Discount of at least 25% should be applied to HAL Trust's valuation due to the presence of a controlling shareholder whose goals are unclear. There is the potential overhang of the 15% of the Trust Shares that Hans Melchers used to own. It is unclear how strong corporate governance is, and what rights minority shareholders enjoy - this isn't a traditional corporation. There is a significant risk of adverse tax events.

HAL Trust has a cheaper valuation. However, this is warranted due to:

IV. Conclusion

I'm not making the argument that Berkshire Hathaway is a great investment. There are probably better investments out there.

Nor am I making the argument that Berkshire Hathaway is a better investment than HAL Trust, although I do believe that this is true.

Rather, I am arguing that when the two are compared, HAL Trust doesn't cry out to be bought versus BRK.A or compared to all of the other things that you can buy.

If you want exposure to this type of business, there are numerous companies that are; i) similarly priced, ii) liquid, iii) have transparent structures, and iv) have better corporate governance and protection for minority shareholders.

HAL Trust is a Sell.

