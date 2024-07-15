Trump Media & Technology Group: This Could Be The Ultimate Anti-Establishment Meme Stock

monsitj

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) is not a stock that I have ever owned, and I don't see it fitting into my investment strategy. But, I have found this stock to be of interest — in part because it appears to be a battleground stock and a meme stock that also has potential ties to what seems to be a contentious election coming November.

It is extremely unfortunate to see the events that occurred at a recent Trump rally on July 13. Like most Americans, I believe political violence, like all violence, is horrible and not what Democracy is about. This event shows how many people seemingly lose their minds when it comes to politics, and it shows the deep emotions that politics can bring about. I know examples where family ties and long-standing friendships have ended over political differences. I am bringing up these examples of extreme emotions and viewpoints that arise when it comes to politics because I also believe that emotions and psychology play a huge role when it comes to investing.

In my opinion, many investors lose money or underperform the market averages, because they let emotions get in the way. I have felt these emotions as well. We have all bought a stock at times, only to see it go down right after or shortly after buying it, and then see a stock that surges seemingly day after day. When this occurs, it is easy to want to sell a "loser" stock and chase the winning stocks. After all, the market is apparently sending a clear message that the stock we bought was a mistake since it went down. I believe these emotions of wanting to sell when things don't go our way are deep-rooted and part of our survival instincts, and it causes many investors to dump stocks when they are low, and buy when they are high, instead of the "buy low, sell high" mantra.

When I think of an investor who is as emotionless as a human being can be, Warren Buffett comes to mind first. He has a history of making big stock purchases when other investors are seemingly losing their minds, with the emotion of panic. One example is when Mr. Buffett bought a huge stake in Bank of America (BAC) when it was trading in the low single digits following the Great Financial Crisis. In this and many other examples, he did not let his emotions get in the way of making sound investment decisions.

But, it is very hard for most investors to separate emotions from the investment process and because of this, I think it makes sense to consider what the emotional or psychological aspects are, around a given stock, at the time we buy or sell it. After COVID initially hit, lots of people were stuck at home and were not working to the same extent as before for many months. In addition, the government shoveled out an unprecedented amount of stimulus money to millions of Americans. This introduced a whole new set of investors or traders to the market, many of whom did not have significant experience in terms of fundamental analysis. I think this new wave of investors bought stocks based on what made them feel good. For example, punishing Wall Street Hedge funds that were shorting names like GameStop (GME) and so many other "meme" stocks. Many investors consider GameStop to be the first meme stock when it surged in 2021, so meme stock investing is a very new phenomenon. A lot of older investors that do fundamental analysis, either missed huge gains in meme-type stocks or lost huge sums by shorting them as they applied "rational" and fundamental analysis towards these investments.

This Is A Meme Stock

A meme stock is very much about emotions and psychology because the term meme stock is defined as having a following thanks to emotions such as sentiment. Investopedia defines what meme stocks by stating:

"A meme stock refers to the shares of a company that have gained viral popularity due to heightened social sentiment. This social sentiment is usually due to activity online, particularly on social media platforms."

When you see this definition, it is easy to see why Trump Media & Technology Group could be the ultimate meme stock, as it combines so many aspects that can fuel meme stock status. This potentially includes what some view as a big group of followers; it has social media connections on X.com (formerly Twitter) through massive interest in the Presidential elections and President Trump himself, plus through Truth Social, which is the social media site owned by Trump Media & Technology Group.

Elon Musk And X.com

One very interesting development is that Elon Musk just said he "fully" endorses Donald Trump in the upcoming elections, and this endorsement came after Trump was injured at the campaign rally this weekend. What I view as being notable in this endorsement is that Elon Musk owns X.com, which is a competing rival to Truth Social. This shows me that the door could potentially be open to some type of deal, whereby X.com and Truth Social could collaborate in the future. For example, perhaps posting on Truth Social will be viewable on X.com and this could greatly increase viewership. This is just one example, but I think there is an undeniable possibility that Elon Musk and President Trump could build more ties in the future, some of which could possibly include Truth Social. Donald Trump and executives at Trump Media & Technology Group have to be looking at the massive user base at X.com, and Elon Musk might also be looking at the massive valuation that the relatively much smaller user base at Truth Social appears to have been given to Trump Media & Technology Group.

Bitcoin And The Rise Of Anti-Establishment Investments

I have traded in and out of Bitcoin in the past, but overall, I am not a huge fan. I view Bitcoin as another meme-type investment because I see it as being based heavily on emotions/sentiment. I also see it as an anti-establishment investment, and I do see its appeal for this reason. Many investors are tired of the currency devaluation and government manipulation of financial markets. For many investors, Bitcoin is the answer to the problem that comes with holding currencies. This is especially true for citizens of many countries who have seen their currency become nearly worthless in their own lifetime, or see governments restrict outgoing transfers of money. When you look at history, no fiat currency has ever held its value forever, so there is a need for something else. Gold has always held significant value, and this is why so many investors choose gold. But, gold is not easily transportable in large quantities. Some investors view Bitcoin as digital gold, and easily transferable, perhaps too easily, and we see cases where accounts are hacked. It is clear that Bitcoin is an anti-establishment investment, since it serves as a hedge against central banks that have historically destroyed the purchasing power of consumers.

The rise of GameStop is another major example of the growing interest in anti-establishment investments. As mentioned before, the surge in this stock was widely viewed as a victory, when small investors chose to buy GameStop shares and "fight" against hedge funds and other big time Wall Street players that were shorting GameStop.

Tesla (TSLA) is another stock that I view as an anti-establishment investment for a number of reasons. I view Elon Musk as anti-establishment and Tesla as well, since it took on the "establishment" car industry. Tesla and Elon Musk also punished many Wall Street firms and hedge funds who shorted this stock and lost huge sums in the process.

I see Trump Media & Technology Group as fitting into this anti-establishment investment category, as President Trump himself is viewed as an anti-establishment candidate and Truth Social is also viewed as an anti-establishment social media platform.

The Fundamental Case For This Stock Could Increase

With only limited revenues at this time, the company is clearly not valued based on current fundamentals. This company does have a strong balance sheet, thanks to a recent influx of cash, due to the exercise of warrants. This company has no debt and about $350 million in cash on the balance sheet as of July 1, 2024.

While it is easy for some investors to be unimpressed with the current level of revenues or recent financial results, this company has a valuable currency with its stock valuation, and it can raise capital and use this money to develop the business or acquire existing companies with significant revenues and profits. It can also use its own highly valued shares to acquire companies and assets, as it recently did in order to create a livestreaming platform.

The Chart

As the chart below shows, this stock was trading for just about $17 per share at the start of 2024. It then surged to about $80 per share in March and has had a number of ups and downs. As of July 15, the stock has surged by about 30%, and it is now trading well above the 200-day moving average, which is nearly $32 per share. This could be a strong support level for the stock, and with the recent events and with Donald Trump's post-debate surge in the polls, I'm not surprised that we're seeing another spike in the share price.

StockCharts.com

Potential Downside Risks

Based on current business operations and financial results, I see much of the valuation in this company as being sentiment driven, as is often the case with meme stocks and what I view as anti-establishment investments. As such, sentiment can quickly change, and this could create a potential downside in this stock. There are plenty of potential downside risks to consider, including that this company has relatively small levels of revenues when compared to the market capitalization, and has posted losses, and it appears like this will continue for some time.

This stock could rise or fall significantly based on events that occur during the campaign process, and of course, as a result of the election. If Donald Trump wins, this could cause the stock to spike, or it could be a "sell" on the news event that creates a downside for shareholders. Conversely, if Donald Trump loses the election, it could also lead to a potential upside or downside. The upside could come even if Donald Trump loses, as he would presumably have more time for this business endeavor, and he would likely remain the leader of what some see as a movement.

While it might be tempting to short a stock based on traditional fundamental analysis, many short sellers have learned very painful lessons in doing so, and some have even nearly wiped out in doing so. I think shorting a stock like Trump Media & Technology is incredibly risky and there are too many factors that could lead to a short squeeze and cause downside risks for shorts. Investors who viewed Bitcoin as intrinsically worthless and shorted it, have incredible losses, and that is why I have made the comparison.

In Summary

I am not generally interested in meme stocks, but I do see a growing trend in anti-establishment investing. I also see the extreme potential danger in shorting stocks, simply because an investor views them to be fundamentally worthless. If there is a golden rule when it comes to investing or economics, it is that a stock or any item is worth whatever someone else will pay for it. So while I agree that by using traditional fundamental analysis, many investors could deem Bitcoin as being intrinsically worthless, it is absolutely not worthless — it is worth what someone else will pay for it. This argument could apply to some stocks as well. Trump Media & Technology Group shares might be viewed as fundamentally worthless to some, but fundamental analysis alone does not dictate investment returns, and if you don't consider the sentiment or emotional value of this stock, you might be missing the mark.

I think this stock and other examples I cited show that investors need to increasingly consider that there is a huge new group of meme stock and anti-establishment investors that could render more traditional valuation analysis as useless at times. I believe the upside and downside risks for longs and shorts are fairly balanced at current levels, and that is why I would consider this stock a hold for investors who own it now, and I would consider selling it on big spikes. I would not short this stock, as I think the risks are extremely high in shorting meme stocks.

No guarantees or representations are made. Hawkinvest is not a registered investment advisor and does not provide specific investment advice. The information is for informational purposes only. You should always consult a financial advisor.