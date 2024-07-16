HCMT: Coming A Full Circle On Diversification Vs. Sectoral Exposure

Khaosai Wongnatthakan

In a recent article, I wrote about the Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU), I spoke at length about the drawbacks of having a diversified portfolio. Essentially, my thesis was that diversification was a great way to protect your investments from sectoral downturns, but that it also limited your upside potential by reducing risk. My intent was to remind retail investors that one of the reasons they got into investing in capital markets was for the higher reward potential in exchange for the elevated risk.

One of the recommendations I made is for investors to allocate anything between 20% and 50% of their portfolio to specific sectors that are currently exhibiting upward trends.

In pursuit of an opportunity that lends continuity to that thesis, the very next ETF I started researching was one that appears to solve the problem of having a DFAU-like portfolio that’s overly diversified. This one offers diversification as well, but a certain portion of the fund is allocated to specific sectors. I’m talking about the Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT), which follows a proprietary quant model using leverage through swaps to give you 200% exposure to the S&P 500, the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), and, more relevant to my thesis, one or more market sectors based on the signals given by the aforementioned quant model.

My recommendation for this ETF would be a Hold, because although it gives you the benefit of diversification as well as the potential for generating alpha with a sectoral allocation, I don’t think it adds adequate risk for the truly aggressive investor. However, if you’re a little more risk-averse than that, but you’re still okay with some exposure to potential losses, this is not a bad ETF to consider. Let’s explore the fund in more detail.

About HCMT

This $383 million AUM ETF is advised by Rafferty Asset Management, a subsidiary of Rafferty Holdings. The subadviser, Howard Capital Management, uses its proprietary HCM-BuyLine® model to generate signals that help the Rafferty team rebalance the portfolio to remain aligned to the sectoral strategy that is central to this ETF’s theme.

The fund was incepted in June 2023, so a little over a year ago, and in that time has delivered an impressive +40% price return against 28% for SP500, even beating QQQ’s 35% return.

You’ll also notice that the fund’s outperformance is quite recent, and it underperformed over prolonged periods during the second half of last year and into the first quarter of 2024. There’s a reason for that, which I elaborate on in a subsequent section of this article.

Nevertheless, over the period of its existence to date, it has delivered alpha - perhaps not the 2x returns you’d expect from a leveraged fund like this, but it does help demonstrate what I’ve been saying about tracking sectoral outperformance being a solid strategy for any portfolio.

The fund’s 1.17% expense ratio might look high for many investors, but in my opinion, it’s fair to pay a commensurate compensation to a fund manager whose responsibility is to carefully review the provided quant signals and keep rebalancing the fund’s holdings - sometimes on a daily basis, if that’s what’s called for. Also, keep in mind that, like most newer ETFs, the fund managers have an active Operating Expense Limitation Agreement in place until September 1, 2025, so the actual gross expense is much higher at 2.02%.

Does Its Performance Justify a Buy Rating?

I think it does, in my opinion, but only for investors with a higher appetite for risk than most, which is why I’ve rated it a Hold. Most sector-tracking ETFs rotate periodically or cyclically into specific sectors that are either performing well due to macroeconomic conditions or are in an organic upcycle phase. A quick comparison check reveals that HCMT is among the better-performing ones, so that further justifies the higher expense ratio. As you can see, in the last year, it delivered a 37% price return against larger sector-rotation funds such as the SPDR® SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) from State Street and the Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) from Main Management ETFs.

Understanding the Use of Leverage in ETFs

The fact that ETFs like HCMT utilize leverage by investing in derivative instruments makes them riskier than non-leveraged funds. As we saw, the goal is to achieve a 200% exposure to the underlying, but there’s also quite a bit of volatility drag on the portfolio when the market is in a decline phase. Look at the two graphs above, and you’ll see that this fund lost more than the broader market as well as its sector-rotation ETF peers when the market was in a downtrend.

Although the fund issuers have stayed away from calling it a 2x leveraged fund, that’s what it essentially is, and that comes with not only the volatility decay or drag risk but also the risk of holding it for long periods of time. Unless you’re willing to take the losses along with the potential wins, it’s not a good idea to play around with such ETFs. Indeed, the SEC and FINRA have issued several warnings about the volatility decay factor and other risks inherent in such derivatives plays.

The Ideal Portfolio

Nevertheless, if your risk level is high, but you don’t have the expertise to time your entry and exit points across the 11 official GICS sectors, HCMT offers a good option to get that kind of exposure. In fact, I think the 20% sectoral allocation (40% leveraged) is not nearly enough because 80% of the fund (160% leveraged) is still highly diversified. I strongly urge you to read my previous article on DFAU, where I highlight the good and the bad of diversification. If you’re in the market to take on a lot of risk in exchange for a much higher potential return, this fund might be too ‘safe’ for you.

In such cases, I’d suggest you conduct your own sectoral research and rebalance your portfolio yourself on a periodic basis. There are several sites that can give you this information, but one of the best I’ve seen is the Seeking Alpha ETF Screener that you can get to from the home page. It offers a clean layout with ample advanced filters to help you look for what you’re after, and it comes integrated with a full suite of Quant factor grades and ratings.

What I really like is the pre-filtered selections of ETFs, which gives you a one-page view of the top sector equity funds that are sortable by five factors - Momentum, Expenses, Dividends, Risk, and Liquidity. That’s all you really need, and if there’s something that catches your eye, you can simply click through to that ETF and see what other analysts on Seeking Alpha are saying about it.

That being said, if you only want a smaller measure of risk to help you generate a modicum of alpha, you should explore HCMT in greater depth.

Market sentiment is still positive overall, but some sectors have clearly outperformed others in the past year and past six months. I’ll bring in a table from Charles Schwab that I used in my DFAU article to highlight this.

To summarize and bring my earlier DFAU and diversification thesis a full circle, I’d say that HCMT complemented with DFAU - or any portfolio that’s constructed in this manner, with a minimum 50% allocation in a super-diversified fund and anywhere from 20% to 50% in a high-risk fund - is likely to give you the right kind of risk exposure, while also giving you some amount of downside protection to help offset what might otherwise considerably erode your portfolio. However, more aggressive portfolios are best actively managed by you, with your own research informing your decisions.

As always, I hope you enjoy glorious gains regardless of your strategy, and I hope I’ve been able to either offer a fresh perspective or validate your existing views. Happy investing to you, and thank you for reading my work!