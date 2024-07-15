Spotify: Ready To Jump As Price And Bundling Adjustment Flow To Earnings

Jul. 15, 2024 9:41 PM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Stock
Summary

  • Spotify's price increases and bundling strategy represent a well-calculated move to enhance revenue and improve gross margins.
  • Investors should take Spotify's pricing power as a testament to the company's market leadership and its ability to leverage its vast user base for incremental revenue gains​​.
  • Looking to Q2, I expect the upcoming earnings report to broader validate Spotify’s strategic direction and its capability to generate long-term shareholder value.
  • I increase my target price for Spotify stock to $453. Spotify remains my top investment pick.

As Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) prepares to release its Q2 2024 results on July 23rd before the market opens, several indicators point to a strong performance that should exceed analyst consensus expectations on both topline and operating income. Spotify's strategic initiatives are

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPOT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

