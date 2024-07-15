NextEra Energy: The Sustainable Powerhouse Fuelling The Future Of AI

Jul. 15, 2024 9:51 PM ETNextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Stock
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • NextEra Energy excels in renewable energy and storage, poised for substantial growth in clean energy markets.
  • With a robust financial foundation, NEE delivers consistent dividends and invests billions in expanding solar and battery capacities.
  • Despite high valuation and regulatory risks, NEE's operational efficiency and strategic focus make it a compelling choice in the utility sector.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »

Electricity concepts. High voltage transformers with night city lights

s-cphoto

Introduction

Companies like NVIDIA (NVDA) have become the obvious winners of the current AI boom.

Do you know who the secret winners are?

The companies expected to power it.

In recent months, we have increasingly discussed non-tech AI

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
33.26K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NEE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NEE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NEE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News