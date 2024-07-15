Alikaj2582

While derivative income funds like the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) are all the rage with investors at the moment, for investors who are willing to look beyond these high-profile ETFs, there may be interesting opportunities to invest in funds with similar strategies and better valuations.

One potential fund to consider is the First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). The FFA fund combines a portfolio of high-quality large-cap stocks with a dynamic covered call strategy that has historically delivered strong total returns.

FFA's portfolio currently trades at a significant P/E discount compared to the S&P 500 Index, and is itself discounted compared to its NAV. FFA also pays an attractive 7.0% managed distribution yield. I rate the FFA fund a relative buy compared to JEPI.

Fund Overview

The First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-end fund ("CEF") designed to offer high current income and potential capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of high-quality stocks and writing call options against the equities portfolio. The amount of FFA's portfolio that is 'overwritten' is at the manager's discretion.

The FFA fund has $419 million in net assets and charges a 1.16% total expense ratio (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - FFA overview (ftportfolios.com)

Portfolio Holdings

The FFA fund currently has 63 holdings as of May 31, 2024, with 66% of the portfolio overwritten (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - FFA portfolio overview (ftportfolios.com)

Figure 3 shows FFA's sector allocation. The FFA fund's largest sector weights are Information Technology at 32.8%, Financials at 14.7%, and Health Care at 12.2%.

Figure 3 - FFA sector allocation (ftportfolios.com)

The FFA is a fairly concentrated fund, with its top 10 holdings accounting for 42.1% of the portfolio (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - FFA top 10 holdings (ftportfolios.com)

Unfortunately, there appears to be a discrepancy between the top-10 holdings report and the FFA fund's sector allocation, as American Electric Power Co. (AEP) is listed as the fund's largest holding at 10.6%, but the sector allocation in Figure 3 shows Utilities only having a 2.1% sector weight. I have reached out to the manager for clarification, but have not yet received a response.

Returns

The FFA fund has historically delivered strong long-term total returns with 3/5/10/15-year average annual NAV total returns of 7.1%/12.7%/9.7%/11.7% respectively to June 30, 2024 (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - FFA historical returns (morningstar.com)

Investors should note that due to the fund's strategy of selling call options, the FFA fund has traded off a portion of the portfolio's 'upside'. Hence, compared to the broad markets, as represented by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), the FFA has lagged (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - SPY historical returns (morningstar.com)

However, the FFA is considered a top-quartile Derivative Income Fund compared to its Morningstar peers.

Distribution & Yield

As mentioned above, the FFA's primary goal is high current income, and it easily fulfills this goal. The FFA fund pays a managed distribution, currently $0.35 / quarter, or a forward yield of 7.0% on market price. On FFA's NAV, the fund is yielding 6.7%.

FFA's distribution is primarily funded from realized gains, which contribute 77-100% of the fund's distribution in the past 5 years (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - FFA's distribution is funded from realized gains (FFA annual report)

Given FFA's strong historical total returns of 12.7% p.a. over 5 years and 9.7% over 10 years, I am not concerned about the fund's ability to fund its distribution.

FFA vs. JEPI

For income-oriented investors interested in derivative-income funds but cautious about the valuations of funds like JEPI that track mega-cap dominated indices like the S&P 500 or Nasdaq 100, the FFA fund may be a suitable replacement.

First, if we look at FFA's portfolio, we can see it has a Fwd P/E ratio of 19.0x, which is significantly lower than the S&P 500's Fwd P/E of 24.4x or the Nasdaq 100's 32.7x. Furthermore, the FFA fund is currently trading at a 4.1% discount to its Net Asset Value ("NAV"), meaning investors can buy $1 worth of assets for 96 cents (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - FFA is trading at a 4% discount to NAV (cefconnect.com)

Comparing market returns between the FFA and JEPI, the FFA has delivered 1-year total returns of 20.9% vs. JEPI's 11.0% (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - FFA vs. JEPI and S&P 500 Index, 1-year total returns (Seeking Alpha)

On 3-years, the returns are similar, at 21.0% for FFA and 22.0% for JEPI (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - FFA vs. JEPI and S&P 500 Index, 3-year total returns (Seeking Alpha)

Finally, since JEPI's inception in May 2020, FFA has outperformed with 97.2% total returns compared to 63.7% for JEPI (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - FFA vs. JEPI and S&P 500 Index, since JEPI inception (Seeking Alpha)

I believe the main driver to FFA's outperformance relative to JEPI is its curated portfolio of stocks and management's flexibility in setting the amount of the portfolio overwritten with call options. In bull markets, if the fund overwrites less, then it is better able to capture equity upside.

However, JEPI does charge a lower management fee (0.35% vs. 1.0%) and pays a slightly higher distribution yield, with a trailing 12-month distribution of 7.3% compared to FFA's 6.4%. Investors should note that FFA was paying $0.315 / quarter in 2023. So, factoring in FFA's distribution raise to $0.35 / quarter, the difference in yield is minimal (Figure 12).

Figure 12 - FFA vs. JEPI, distribution yield (Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

The First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund combines a portfolio of high-quality stocks with varying amounts of written call options to deliver high current income and strong long-term total returns.

For investors worried about nosebleed valuations in mega-cap stocks, the FFA may be a viable alternative to market index-based derivative income funds like the JEPI. FFA's portfolio trades at a Fwd P/E of 19.0x, compared to the S&P 500's 24.4x. Furthermore, the FFA fund itself is trading at a 4% discount to NAV. I rate the FFA fund a relative buy compared to JEPI.