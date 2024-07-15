alfexe/iStock via Getty Images

At first glance, in the universe of countless investment strategies, sticking with companies that are consistently repurchasing their shares makes perfect sense. First, this is an approach that is not overcomplicated and thus potentially lucrative, as too much sophistication frequently results in untimely trades, elevated turnover, and gains missed. Second, fundamentals-wise, cash flows directed to buybacks indicate financial soundness and efficiency (i.e., a company has a surplus it can use to reward its shareholders instead of, for example, covering burdensome financing expenses, as its capital structure is healthy), even though this assumption has a few limitations to be addressed later. Anyway, a lower share count translates into better per-share metrics, be it earnings or free cash flow, thus opening the door for improving relative valuation and more capital appreciation going forward. So, at first blush, it seems buyback-centered portfolios are a treasure trove of pure alpha. Yet the reality is a far cry from this.

The Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW), a fund that I previously covered almost two and a half years ago, is a vivid example of how a strategy built around share repurchases can disappoint. Over the January 2007–June 2024 period, PKW underperformed the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), with one of the culprits for it being its hefty expense ratio, which is currently at 62 bps. It also lagged a few counterparts over shorter periods. And today, we will be discussing why a rating upgrade is unnecessary, with a focus on its factor mix juxtaposed to that of IVV.

What is PKW's strategy?

According to its website, PKW is based on the NASDAQ US BuyBack Achievers™ Index, which

...is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers™. The NASDAQ US BuyBack Achievers Index is comprised of US securities issued by corporations that have effected a net reduction in shares outstanding of 5% or more in the trailing 12 months.

Reconstitution takes place every January, while rebalancing is more frequent as adjustments are made "quarterly in January, April, July and October."

It is worth noting that the index does not address a few vulnerabilities of a buyback-centered strategy. There is no denying that it is nice to see a company repurchasing its shares. However, there are a few questions here. Is this company free cash flow-positive? Is the FCF sustainable? Is repurchasing shares a better choice than increasing capex or engaging in more value-accretive M&A activities? Has it seen a spike in debt? Perhaps borrowed funds are used to reduce the share count. And last but not least, are shares being purchased at a comfortable price? Debt-fueled buybacks executed when a stock is overappreciated are clearly value-destructive. So there is a risk that such companies have been percolating into the fund's portfolio and detracting from its returns. In part, this might be the reason for PKW's unappealing performance.

Promising PKW strategy delivers unconvincing returns

Despite the appealing strategy, PKW was incapable of systematically outperforming IVV in the past. More specifically, incepted in December 2006, it underperformed the S&P 500 ETF by 43 bps over the January 2007–June 2024 period, even though it had a few solid years, like 2008–2011 or 2021–2022, when it was consistently ahead of IVV.

Metric PKW IVV Start Balance $10,000 $10,000 End Balance $50,435 $54,053 CAGR 9.69% 10.12% Standard Deviation 17.49% 15.78% Best Year 45.57% 32.29% Worst Year -33.38% -37.02% Maximum Drawdown -50.29% -50.79% Sharpe Ratio 0.55 0.61 Sortino Ratio 0.82 0.91 Upside Capture 99.32% 98.45% Downside Capture 100.04% 96.91% Click to enlarge

Data from Portfolio Visualizer

Compared to other buyback- or shareholder yield-focused funds (the shareholder yield concept encompasses share repurchases, dividends, and, in some cases, debt repayments), PKW's returns also look unimpressive. Below, I compiled the data for the ETF as well as IVV, the Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD), and the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB). The period was reduced to December 2017–June 2024, as DIVB has the shortest trading history in the group. It is worth explaining briefly that SYLD is managed actively, favoring

high-cash distribution companies that are returning their cash to investors through three attributes - dividends, buybacks and debt paydown - collectively known as shareholder yield.

According to iShares, DIVB is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback Index.

Metric IVV PKW SYLD DIVB Start Balance $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 End Balance $23,056 $19,629 $21,310 $20,084 CAGR 13.53% 10.79% 12.18% 11.17% Standard Deviation 17.52% 20.61% 25.14% 18.14% Best Year 31.25% 34.09% 48.30% 32.73% Worst Year -18.16% -10.52% -13.53% -10.51% Maximum Drawdown -23.93% -29.25% -37.12% -24.50% Sharpe Ratio 0.69 0.5 0.5 0.56 Sortino Ratio 1.06 0.76 0.77 0.85 Upside Capture 100.77% 100.13% 98.99% 94.10% Downside Capture 97.08% 107.33% 100.32% 98.31% Click to enlarge

Data from Portfolio Visualizer

As we can see, PKW underperformed all the ETFs selected, also delivering the highest downside capture ratio (with the U.S. market as a benchmark). It is especially disappointing, assuming differences in expense ratios.

Seeking Alpha

Does PKW have a factor edge over IVV?

As of July 11, PKW had a portfolio of 199 holdings, with the overlap with IVV being at almost 80%, as per my calculations. At the same time, companies present in the PKW portfolio have only 4.8% weight in this S&P 500 ETF.

Weights as of July 11 (Created by the author using data from the funds)

Regarding sectors, the most notable difference is that PKW is substantially underweight in IT. I surmise one of the reasons for that is the AI trends. More specifically, not to miss on this groundbreaking theme, tech players have to allocate more funds to research & development activities; thus, they abstain from returning cash to shareholders, and, as a consequence, IT is underrepresented in the buyback index.

Another interesting fact is that PKW has a much larger exposure to financials. This might be partly explained by higher interest rates that have bolstered the net income of banks and the like, thus giving them more flexibility when it comes to share repurchases and/or dividends. Now, let us take a closer look at the value, growth, and quality factors.

Value

In the absence of the trillion-dollar bellwethers, PKW looks much leaner than IVV, with a weighted-average market cap of just $79.9 billion as of July 13 vs. $1.06 trillion of the S&P 500 ETF. To give a bit more color, there are just six mega-caps in the PKW portfolio, including T-Mobile US (TMUS), its main holding, which has around 5.7% weight. The fact that PKW has a larger adjusted earnings yield (loss-making companies were removed) does not come as a surprise here. At the same time, it is also the consequence of its large exposure to financials, a sector that is famous for its low P/E (a 12.1x median GAAP P/E as of writing the article).

Metric PKW IVV Adjusted EY 7.06% 3.68% P/S 2.98 9.1 Quant Valuation B- or better 17% 7.3% Quant Valuation D+ or worse 50.6% 81.8% Click to enlarge

Calculated by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the ETFs

Growth

As an ETF with a value tilt, PKW expectedly has rather soft growth characteristics, with its WA forward revenue growth rate being especially telling.

Metric PKW IVV Revenue Fwd 2.95% 11.89% EPS Fwd 11.05% 17.46% Quant Growth B- or better 37.9% 53.1% Quant Growth D+ or worse 39.4% 29.9% Click to enlarge

Calculated by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the ETFs

The fact that 30% of PKW's holdings are forecast to deliver revenue contraction going forward (there are only 10.8% such companies in IVV) means it might become challenging for them to maintain their share repurchases, which can lead to their removal from the index and the portfolio.

Quality

PKW offers a high-quality mix, with over 93% of the holdings having a Quant Profitability grade of B- or higher. However, IVV is even stronger on that front. Moreover, IVV's adjusted ROE (neither negative nor triple-digit and four-digit figures were taken into account, as usual) and ROA are higher. Its stronger ROA is likely the consequence of its smaller exposure to financials.

Metric PKW IVV Adjusted Return on Equity 18.3% 19.9% Return on Assets 8.48% 14.29% Quant Profitability B- or better 93.2% 95.12% Quant Profitability D+ or worse 1.5% 3.13% Click to enlarge

Calculated by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the ETFs

Investor takeaway

PKW offers an appealing concept that, unfortunately, has not translated into meaningful and consistent outperformance in the past. On top of that, this is an extremely expensive vehicle, with an ER of 62 bps. Such hefty fees are more common among international ETFs with much more complicated strategies or actively managed funds. At the same time, even though it has a value tilt, I believe it does not have a factor edge over IVV. In this regard, I see little to no reason why investors should chase buyback stories with this ETF. However, in the absence of a downside catalyst that I would consider strong enough to send PKW's price down significantly, I believe it is worth maintaining the Hold rating today.