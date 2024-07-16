NiseriN

In the last quarter since initiating coverage of NewMed Energy (OTCPK:DKDRF), the stock offered an over 10% total return to shareholders. This beat the S&P 500 (SP500) return of below 7%. This performance may prove short-lived, since buying surged only last Friday.

Aside from stock price fluctuations, what are NewMed's most notable developments?

First-Quarter 2024 Results

NewMed said that on April 18, 2024, credit rating agency S&P Global lowered its long-term credit rating of the State of Israel by one level, to "A+." This is down from AA-. The agency cited an escalation with Hamas would have a greater impact on the State's economic and financial condition. Despite that rating, on June 25, Fitch affirmed the $1.75 billion Leviathan Bond notes at "BB" with a stable outlook. Most importantly, it removed the rating negative watch warning. Leviathan is a gas pipeline investment partnership in Israel. This includes NewMed Energy, Chevron (CVX), and Ratio Energies.

Fitch cited Leviathan's better-than-expected financial performance, its solid liquidity buffer, and expectations of cash flow generation that would cover the bond when it matures in June 2025. The rating agency also noted the project's high-quality reserves, proven technology, and solid operational setup with Chevron Mediterranean Ltd. It excluded war-related risks in its base case scenario.

On June 26, Leviathan gas field partners announced they would spend up to $500 million to expand its capacity. Energy Minister Eli Cohen said that gas exports would more than double. In addition to its positive economic contributions, it benefits the State by strengthening diplomatic ties and improving its energy security. Chevron expects the preparation of the Front-End Engineering and Design ("FEED") to start in Q3/2024.

Production from Leviathan Project

In the first quarter, the total attributable output from the Leviathan project was 41,615.21 MMCF.

Revenue fell to $263.2 million, compared to $240.0 million last year. The firm decreased natural gas sales from the Leviathan reservoir from around 2.8 BCM to approximately 2.6 BCM Y/Y. Fortunately, the average price per thermal unit ("MMBTU") increased from $6.09 to $6.16.

Expenses increased slightly, resulting in operating income falling to $159.7 million. The firm experienced an increase in items such as salaries, transport, maintenance, and insurance, along with higher natural gas transmission costs to Egypt.

General and Administrative costs fell by half Y/Y to $3 million. The sharp decline is due mostly to a revaluation in the cost of a participation-unit-based payment to the Partnership's CEO. In addition, professional services costs also fell from last year.

Net Income and Balance Sheet

In Q1, NewMed Energy earned $121.1 million, up slightly from $120.7 million last year. Cash and cash equivalents totaled around $152 million as of March 31, 2024, up from $29 million as of December 31, 2023. The increase is mainly a result of income from natural gas sales in the Leviathan project. It also received royalty income from Energean. The loan from the Karish and Tanin sale also added to cash levels.

Risks

The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict is a risk to NewMed Energy. However, Chevron has the operational expertise to mitigate the potential disruption and damage.

Investors may consider risks from natural gas demand falling. However, demand in 2022 increased by 12.6% to 21.9 BCM. The Leviathan reservoir accounted for around 52% of the supply. The Tamar reservoir supplied 46.5% of the amount.

In 2022, consumption in the domestic market increased by 3% Y/Y. Readers may infer that natural gas consumption will continue steadily in the years ahead. More importantly, the firm may balance its output to meet domestic demand while addressing the export market.

Your Takeaway

NewMed Energy is a long-term hold for income investors. The stock pays a dividend that yields 6.69% at the time of writing this article. The stock price should trend higher as Leviathan partners increase their investment to expand its capacity. This increases cash flow. As a result, NewMed may potentially increase its distribution to shareholders.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.