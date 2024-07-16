HadelProductions

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR), incorporated in 1972 and headquartered in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, is a self-administered REIT that owns and manages multi-family apartment communities primarily in West-coast and Northeast markets.

While the case for multifamily tailwinds is still solid, I'm afraid that this UDR doesn't seem like the right vehicle to gain exposure through right now. The portfolio is well-diversified, its leverage use is conservative, and has a solid dividend payment record, but the shares are fairly valued.

Portfolio and Outlook

The REIT's portfolio consists of 168 communities that aggregate 55,386 apartments and are spread across 13 states. Also, 56% of UDR's portfolio is Class B and 69% is located in Suburban markets. As you can see below, the portfolio is more than adequately diversified on a geographical basis:

The 35% and 40% exposure in West Coast and Northeast markets, respectively, may not be attractive for some because population growth has been decelerating in those regions for quite some time. But I think it will take a long time before that has a material impact on the demand. Bear in mind that a lot of people who move towards Sunbelt states are looking for more affordable houses, which is a reflection of the tight supply in the regions they move away from and that's a good thing for UDR.

Washington and New York, two of UDR's top markets based on NOI, have unemployment rates that are higher than the national average. But the rest of its top markets are doing better:

Now, the average annual household income of UDR's residents is $162K, well above the national average, and the average resident age of 36 reflects the housing unaffordability we mentioned above. But I don't think that the currently high interest rates are a large factor in the unaffordability. It seems that the balanced resident composition that UDR has now been more or less the same as before Covid:

In any case, it may be true that the REIT may have benefited from rising interest rates to some degree as the spread between rental rates and mortgage payments widened. The worsening absorption in the last couple of years reflects the lower demand for houses and the inventory decreasing in the long term is also a factor, besides the rising mortgage rates:

Additionally, the supply of rentals is constrained as represented by the historically low vacancy rate, decreasing volume in building permits in recent years, and the construction volume level which is not much higher since 2022:

In any case, it seems that UDR has a portfolio that was already benefiting from strong demand due to expensive housing before interest rates started rising. So, while I have no reason to think it won't continue to see growth, I am reluctant to say it's going to grow mainly because of the tailwind that is present here.

Performance

In 2022, after the Fed started raising the policy interest rate, UDR marked a pretty severe drawdown of 36%. Since then, the price has only slightly recovered:

Further, it has underperformed VNQ a lot on a total-return basis in the last 3 years:

Its annual operating results for the year 2023 don't offer any redeeming factors because rents haven't grown as aggressively as is the case with other residential REITs and AFFO per share has grown modestly:

2023 YoY Change Avg. Monthly Rental Rate $2,502 +3.18% Occupancy 96.7% -30 bps Same-Store NOI $1 B +6% AFFO/Share $2.21 +4.74% Click to enlarge

Moreover, in the Q4 earnings call, management said that NOI growth in 2024 will range from -1.75% to +1.75%, reflecting an abrupt deceleration from 2023 growth.

The last quarter's results already reflect this, with lower rent and NOI growth along, while AFFO per share decreased YoY:

Last Quarter YoY Change Avg. Monthly Rental Rate $2,527 +2.60% Occupancy 97.1% +50 bps Same-Store NOI $261.8 MM +1.25% AFFO/Share $0.56 -1.75% Click to enlarge

Leverage & Liquidity

Where UDR shines is its capital position. Only about half of its assets are financed with mostly unsecured fixed-rate debt that provides flexibility and predictable interest expenses.

Unsecured Portion 78.53% Fixed-rate Portion 90.77% Debt to assets 51.49% Debt to EBITDAre 5.7x Interest coverage 4.93x WAVG Interest Rate 3.38% Click to enlarge

The low interest rate of 3.38% also makes for a low cost of debt and that is reflected in a very high interest coverage of 4.93x. Moreover, its cash & equivalents, along with its revolver capacity, provide the REIT with $1.3 billion of available liquidity. Also, the maturities are very well-scheduled and represent small portions of its total debt:

Available Liquidity 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Amount $1.3 B $502.8mm $205.3mm $356.6mm $656.9mm $466.5mm Percentage of Debt 22.6% 8.73% 3.56% 6.19% 11.40% 8.10% Click to enlarge

Dividend & Valuation

UDR currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share, resulting in a forward yield of 4.26%. With a payout ratio of 69.35%, the dividend is well-covered. Moreover, the dividend's 10-year average compound growth rate is 5.49%. The payment record also exhibits consistency:

The yield, however, gives us the first clue of the unlikelihood that UDR is undervalued. The sector median yield is currently 4.38%.

With an AFFO yield of only 6.15%, the return on your investment doesn't appear too promising. Its FFO multiple is also only a bit below the average of other residential REITs:

Stock P/FFO UDR 16.36 MAA 15.66 CPT 16.12 ESS 17.85 IRT 16.25 EQR 17.34 Average 16.64 Click to enlarge

The relatively low implied cap rate of 5.44% is a reflection of fair valuation as well. Using CBRE's 5.3% cap rate for multifamily real estate, NAV would be $41.82 per share, so the current price only reflects a 3.52% discount to NAV.

Risks

So, the first risk that needs highlighting relates to an opportunity cost. Though I have no reason to believe that UDR is going to lose money for its shareholders in the long run, I do believe that a lack of a margin of safety here may cause underperformance to other residential REITs in the short term.

Interest rates staying so high longer than the market anticipates also presents a risk. The bright side is that if interest rates fall, UDR may prove to be more resistant than other residential REITs to lower demand driven by houses becoming more affordable to own, as most of its portfolio is already in markets with very expensive housing.

Verdict

Even though the risks are not as scary here as in other REITs, I don't believe that UDR represents a good opportunity due to the valuation. Therefore, I am rating the stock a hold. A wider discount will warrant further investigation.

What do you think? Do you own this stock, or do you favor some other residential REIT? I’d love to know! Also, please leave a comment if you found this post useful; it means a lot.