T. Rowe Price: Low Interest Rate Play (Rating Upgrade)

Summary

  • T. Rowe Price has faced challenges with underperformance and outflows in major equity funds, leading to a sell recommendation last fall.
  • Recent positive turnaround in AUM growth driven by successful performance of active ETFs and strategic expansion of product offerings.
  • Anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate cuts are expected to benefit T. Rowe Price's bond funds and provide a boost to the firm's prospects, making it a now a buy.
Investment Thesis

Last fall, I rated T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) as a sell given that their active funds have had consistent underperformance to benchmarks, leading to outflows of Assets Under Management (AUM) as a result. The company has been struggling to counter

This account is managed by Noah's Arc Capital Management. Our goal is provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributors Thomas Potter and Elijah Buell.

