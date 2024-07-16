Bonnie Cash/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Last fall, I rated T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) as a sell given that their active funds have had consistent underperformance to benchmarks, leading to outflows of Assets Under Management (AUM) as a result. The company has been struggling to counter the underperformance of their major equity funds that led to substantial net outflows. Notable funds such as Blue Chip Growth, Growth Stock, and Mid-Cap Growth have lagged behind their benchmarks over the past three to five years, and contributed to over $30 billion in net outflows in 2022 alone.

The broader industry trend towards passive investment strategies like index funds and ETFs further compounded T. Rowe Price's challenges. The company's pivot to diversify their offerings, including retail Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs) and ETFs, had not yielded significant results​ at that time. In addition, the shift towards retail SMAs involved managing a larger number of smaller accounts, which could potentially dilute the firm's revenue due to lower fees.

However, the growth prospect has turned around and become positive. As of June, T. Rowe Price reported a preliminary AUM of $1.57 trillion, up from $1.44 trillion at the end of 2023​. This improvement was driven by a rebound in their equity and multi-asset portfolios. The exact thing that was an issue before is turning around.

The firm’s focus towards diversifying their offerings, including expanding their lineup of ETFs and Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs), has started to pay off. Equity AUM rose from $744 billion at the end of 2023 to $810 billion by June 2024 to reflect positive market conditions and most likely increased investor confidence in their new product offerings​.

The company’s bond funds have lagged the market since 2021 because of their conservative management style. This approach, while a potential downside during times of high market performance, focuses these funds to benefit from the anticipated period of low interest rates. Funds such as the Corporate Income Fund (PRPIX) and Dynamic Global Bond Fund (RPIEX) have shown relatively modest returns compared to their benchmarks to reflect the company’s cautious investment strategies​.

I believe that the conservative management could provide stability and gradual gains as interest rates remain low, making these funds attractive for risk-averse investors. For instance, the Corporate Income Fund, with a 30-day annualized yield of 4.77%, shows a potential steady income generation in a low-rate scenario​.

Despite the risk of continued underperformance, the conservative nature of T. Rowe Price’s bond funds mitigate drastic losses, which make them a relatively safe investment especially as interest rates are set to move lower. Given this, I now view T. Rowe Price’s stock as a buy. The stability offered by their conservatively managed bond funds aligns well with the current economic outlook, suggesting a favorable risk-reward balance​.

Why I Am Doing Follow Up Coverage

In my previous coverage of T. Rowe Price Group, I underestimated the firm's capability to bounce back from net outflows. However, recent developments have proven otherwise, which motivated me to do this follow-up analysis.

As of June, T. Rowe Price’s AUM has started to show a positive turnaround, which reached $1.57 trillion by the end of June, up from $1.44 trillion at the end of 2023​​. This recovery is largely attributed to the successful performance of their active ETFs and a strategic expansion of their product offerings.

June AUM Report (T. Rowe Price)

The active ETF roster, surpassing $5 billion in AUM, shows the company’s growing influence in the ETF market. The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) alone has gathered more than $2 billion in flows over the past year​. This resurgence indicates a strong investor confidence in T. Rowe Price’s active management approach, which contrasts with the passive investment trend currently dominating the market.

With this, the anticipated shift in Federal Reserve policy towards a more dovish approach could be big in helping to support the company’s prospects. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has signaled an increased likelihood of interest rate cuts in the near future, as inflationary pressures show signs of easing​​. Lower interest rates are expected to boost the performance of bond funds, which have been conservatively managed and have underperformed the market since 2021​. T. Rowe Price’s bond funds, such as the Corporate Income Fund (PRPIX) and Dynamic Global Bond Fund (RPIEX), are well-positioned, in my point of view, to benefit from this shift, and offer a stable income stream for investors in a low-rate environment.

The purpose of this update piece is to go over the combination of AUM growth, driven by strong inflows into active ETFs, and the favorable interest rate outlook that make T. Rowe Price a recommended investment.

Low Interest Rates Will Help

Recent inflation reports indicating cooling trends have heightened expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut. The latest data shows consumer prices fell by 0.1% from May to June, marking the first decline since May 2020, and annual inflation was down to 3% in June from 3.3% in May​​. This cooling inflation has led to increased speculation that the Fed may start cutting interest rates as early as September 2024​.

I think that this anticipated rate cut presents a potential boon for T. Rowe Price, particularly for their fixed-income funds. According to their 1Q 2024 10-Q filing, approximately 11.41% of the company’s AUM are allocated to fixed-income strategies​​. A lower interest rate environment would typically support the performance of these fixed-income assets, as bond prices generally rise when interest rates fall, thereby potentially improving the firm's AUM and fee revenue.

T. Rowe Price’s analysis has also cited the company’s bond fund performance in light of these economic conditions. As stated on a firm podcast, their conservative management of bond funds positions them well to benefit from a lower interest rate environment. While this may have previously resulted in underperformance relative to more aggressively managed funds, these funds could see substantial gains and appeal to more investors and increasing inflows in a declining rate environment.

I have also noticed that their conservative stock funds have experienced outflows over the past three years, largely due to underperformance in a rising interest rate environment. The firm’s fixed-income funds, in particular, struggled as bond yields increased, causing their prices to fall​​.

However, the environment is now poised for a shift as the Federal Reserve signals potential interest rate cuts. I reiterate that the lower interest rates would be beneficial for bond prices, potentially reversing the underperformance trend and attracting investors back to fixed-income funds.

In addition, the favorable macroeconomic outlook supports the company’s product offerings with the launch of their first federally tax-free bond ETF, the Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (TAXE). This is designed for investors looking for tax-efficient investment by making their income exempt from federal taxes.

Valuation

During the 1Q 2024 earnings call, CEO Rob Sharps noted how the company’s AUM is starting to rebound:

Tailwinds from stronger than anticipated markets drove assets under management up in the first quarter, bringing our total assets under management to $1.54 trillion as of March 31, a 15% increase over the first quarter of 2023. Our first quarter net outflows of $8 billion were about half the level we had in the first quarter of last year. This improvement came from increased client demand driving higher sales and stronger investment performance reducing redemptions, particularly in U.S. equity -Q1 Call.

CFO Jen Dardis also highlighted specific areas of strength within the firm's portfolio, stating:

“Our target date franchise was positive for the quarter, with inflows of $6.8 billion, offset in part by outflows from other multi-asset products. We had just under $1 billion of outflows in alternatives from manager driven distribution. However, we are encouraged by recent trends in fundraising and expect capital raising to increase through the year. ...Q1 adjusted net revenues were $1.8 billion, a nearly 14% increase from Q1 of last year, driven by higher average AUM. Our investment advisory revenue of $1.6 billion included $17.6 million in performance based fees, predominantly from two of our U.S. equity strategies. These performance based fees had a 0.5 basis point impact on our effective fee rate of 42.1 basis points -Q1 Call.

The company's ROE stands at 20.09%, surpassing the sector median of 10.60% by 89.48%​​. This indicates that the company is generating exceptional profits from their equity base, which is a critical factor for investors seeking sustainable returns (including myself).

With this, the company’s valuation, when considering their P/E ratio, appears relatively attractive despite recent market challenges. The forward P/E GAAP ratio is 12.96, which is only 16.44% above the sector median of 11.13. This slight premium is justified by the company's earnings growth prospects. T. Rowe Price's expected revenue growth is at 8.28%, higher by 82.92% compared to the sector median of 4.52%.

With this, I think their P/E ratio deserves to trade at a 50% premium to the sector median. This would imply a forward P/E of 16.70, which would represent an additional 28.9% worth of upside from here. I believe the market is well positioned to reward those who are willing to take this risk.

Risks to Investment Thesis

In my opinion, the biggest risk the company faces is risks tied to asset price volatility. A sharp drop in asset prices can lead to a corresponding decline in AUM and impact the firm’s revenue from management fees. This risk was evident in April 2024 when the company reported a drop in AUM from $1.54 trillion at the end of March to $1.48 trillion at the end of April, reflecting a decrease of approximately $7.8 billion due to market downturns and client redemptions​.

Despite this setback, T. Rowe Price appears they can manage future market trends plus investor preferences. The firm's diversified product offerings, including equities, fixed income, multi-asset, and alternatives, provide a robust portfolio mix that cater to varying investor needs and market conditions.

Moreover, I believe that the company’s initiatives align well with evolving mutual fund trends among investors. The launch of TAXE together with their strong equity and fixed income offerings, allows the firm to capitalize on shifts in investor preferences towards more sophisticated and tax-advantaged products. I think the company is finally adapting with changing market conditions. I am bullish.

Bottom Line

In my view, T. Rowe Price is now a buy because of their positive shift in prospects. The macroeconomic outlook and recent operating data demonstrate a turnaround that was previously underestimated. T. Rowe Price’s AUM recovery, reaching $1.57 trillion by the end of June 2024, signals renewed investor confidence and improved market conditions​.

With this, the anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate cuts are expected to provide a boost to the firm’s bond funds, which have previously underperformed in a high-interest-rate environment. Lower interest rates would enhance bond prices, potentially reversing the trend of outflows from T. Rowe Price’s fixed-income funds​.

The company’s robust ROE highlights their strong profitability even in the face of what has been a volatile AUM base​. On this same note, the forward P/E GAAP ratio and EPS growth rate are only slightly above the sector median, demonstrating strong growth potential at a relatively modest premium​. I think this is an incredible setup.

With this, I am now a buy.