GLD ETF: lack of current income

I last wrote on the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) about 3 months ago (to be exact, it was published on Seeking Alpha on April 8, 2024). As you can see from the screenshot below, the title of the article, I Expect More Upside Potential For Gold, already gave away my thesis. In the article, I explained why I see more upside potential for GLD for the following considerations:

GLD has more upside potential, with its price finally breaking out of a multi-year consolidation. The top catalysts include elevated inflation, central bank demand, and gold's expanding industry use. Despite recent rallies, GLD prices are still about the same as ~12 years ago. A quick calculation would show that its price appreciation in the past 12 years does not even keep pace with inflation.

Given the elevated inflation and strong price performance of gold in the past ~1 year or so, GLD (and other gold-related investment ideas) has been a frequent topic on the SA platform. Many articles (including my own) have thoroughly analyzed its role as an inflation hedge, the impact of central bank demands, etc. Thus, in this article, I will switch gears and focus on 3 things that are less often discussed (or discussed, but the discussion is misleading in my view) for gold investors. These things are A) its lack of dividends (or any active income), B) tax considerations, and C) the role of fees.

Let me start with the lack of dividends, GLD (and other similar investments) is often criticized for its lack of active income. However, this criticism is very misleading in my view. As to be elaborated on next, a dividend is not the CAUSE of a good investment, it is a REFLECTION (and one of many) for a good investment.

GLD ETF: what makes good investments?

First, allow me to philosophize a bit on this broader question: what makes good investments? In my mind, the best investments are in resources that only become scarcer as time goes by (and note that it has nothing to do with dividends). However, technology and productivity always improve, and most resources only become more and more abundant. Thus, good examples of resources that become scarer are rare. Fine arts and collectible antiques are the ones that I can think of now (and again, note that neither generates any dividends nor current income).

Thus, we settle for the second-best investments. These are investments, in my mind, in resources that become scarer RELATIVE to our fiat money base. Once you measure the return on investment this way, the return from the stock market does not appear that impressive anymore, and the return from gold is not that under-impressive, as you can see from the two charts below. In the past two decades, SP500 boasted a total return of 446%, which is often used as good support – rightfully so - for investors to invest in equity. But do not forget that in the past 20 years, the total money M3 supply also expanded substantially (by about 230%). Hence, the net result is that the “real” return of SP500 is a lot less than 446%. It was “only” 65% as seen. Now, if you look at the second chart, gold achieved a very similar return in the same period. In the past 20 years, gold generated a total return of 57% relative to our M3 supply.

Now, to reiterate, my point is that A) both SP500 and gold are good investments (and equally good in the long term), and B) whether they pay dividends or not is irrelevant. SP500’s total return is delivered as a combination of dividends and price appreciation, and gold’s return is all in price appreciation. The key is that both resources become scarcer relative to the money base. Humans mine more gold every year (and build new promising companies constantly, too). It is just humans have not learned (yet) to mine more gold or build terrific companies at a faster pace than we can print money.

GLD ETF: the role of taxes

Now, the bad news (at least for some accounts) is that in practice, there are a few factors that can cause GLD’s performance to deviate from the ideal performance shown above. These factors of course impact equity return too, but to a lesser extent.

And the leading factor is tax. First, the usual disclaimer: you should consult a certified tax advisor on these issues. The comparison of tax’s impact on GLD and equity return can be involved, and you can get a taste of it from this thread on TurboTax. But in general,

Funds that invest in precious metals like gold and silver are treated like collectibles for U.S. tax purposes, which means long-term capital gains from those funds will be taxed at a top rate of 28%, compared with a maximum rate of 20% for stocks. Short-term gains will be taxed at the ordinary or marginal tax rate for your situation.

Therefore, my overall approach is to hold GLD (and other investments that have higher tax rates) in tax-sheltered accounts whenever possible.

GLD ETF: other risks and final thoughts

Another factor that causes a performance drag is fees. The chart lists the expense ratios of GLD I in comparison with a few alternative ETFs. As seen, GLD charges a fee of 0.40%, which is higher than large equity funds and some of its gold ETF peers. For example, iShares Gold Trust (IAU) charges a few of 0.25% and iShares Gold Trust Micro ETF (IAUM) charges only 0.09%, on par with the popular SPDR S&P 500 (SPY). Do not overlook the difference between a fee of 0.4% and 0.09%. Over the course of 20 years or more, the difference could cause a noticeable deviation in performance from those shown in Section 2 above.

For investors who trade more frequently, liquidity and trading friction need to be considered too. As just mentioned above, IAUM’s 0.09% fee is on par with the popular SPY. However, IAUM may not be the silver bullet for gold investors, as it has the lowest daily trading volume – both in terms of shares and also dollar volume. Thus, the trading spread could offset the lower fee if you trade frequently enough. Even for GLD, the largest and most liquid fund in the gold ETF space, its trading volume is nowhere near the top equity funds such as SPY and VOO.

To conclude, I see gold as a core holding in our portfolio for the long term. Furthermore, I see several catalysts that could push its prices higher in the near term, such as the possibility of lower interest rates and escalation of geopolitical risks. Against this overall backdrop, this article scrutinizes a few things that are less talked about or that I found the discussion misleading. The goal is to help investors better decide and manage their gold-related investment in practice. These factors include the lack of active income (which is not a disadvantage for GLD or an advantage for equity investment), tax consequences (best to hold in tax-sheltered accounts), and fees and trading friction (which is a disadvantage as gold ETFs are in no position to compete with large equity funds on this front).