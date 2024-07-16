Kokkai Ng

2020 and 2021 were busy years in the market for public offerings.

As a result, we'd forgive you if the Grab Holdings (NASDAQ:GRAB) offering flew under your radar, despite it being the largest ever SPAC transaction of its kind.

The company's pitch is that it is essentially the 'Uber (UBER) of Southeast Asia', which is a unique and potentially profitable position to be in.

However, unfortunately for the company, GRAB shares ended up debuting into the market right at the end of the low-rate party, at the end of 2021.

On the date of deal completion shares dropped more than 20%, and since then, shares of the company remain down more than 72% overall:

TradingView

It's a pretty dismal performance given that the S&P 500 is up by more than 25% since late 2021.

This underperformance is largely the result of going public at an unsustainable high valuation, in combination with the 'SPAC' stink, which has proved difficult to wash off.

That said, unlike other SPACs which have largely disappeared off the map, GRAB is a different beast. The company is large, nearly profitable, and growing, and despite the stock's moribund performance, we think shares of this Asian Uber rival might be set to rally as investors begin to realize the company's potential.

Today, we'll explore why we're bullish on this Asian tech giant, and why we think shares could replicate UBER's success that we've seen over the last twelve months.

Sound good? Let's dive in.

Grab's Financials

As we just mentioned, GRAB can most easily be thought of as the 'Uber for Southeast Asia'.

This means that the company operates mostly in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines, and the company's offerings can be squarely mapped into Mobility, Delivery, Enterprise, and Financial Services:

Grab.com

With the exception of Financial Services, GRAB's business closely mirror's UBER's.

As fellow SA author Riyado Sofian put it in his recent article:

Grab wants consumers to live and breathe within the Grab ecosystem.

The company's app is the go-to destination for getting places, ordering items, and paying for goods and services, which makes it nearly a one-stop-shop for all modern-day commercial activities. If GRAB had an attached social media business, we'd call it a 'Superapp'.

With a dominant position in Mobility, and a deliveries business that has largely grown off the back of that success, the company's financials are in good shape, with each of those segments reporting a big jump in Adjusted EBITDA over the last twelve months, and Delivery swinging from red to black:

Investor Presentation Investor Presentation

Financial Services also performed well, as the company's loan book, insurance business, and DigiBanking platform grew segment Adjusted EBITDA by +$15 million YoY:

Investor Presentation

It's true that GRAB's financial services segment is still in the red, but on the whole, the company's EBITDA profile is solid, and improving.

Zooming out, the company still isn't profitable on a bottom-line basis, but things are showing signs of progress here as well:

TradingView

Since going public, GRAB's revenue has grown from TTM $645 million to $2.45 billion, which is incredible growth over such a short space of time.

Additionally, net income has gone from TTM -$2.6 billion to -$294 million, which, while still negative, is great progress towards being profitable on a bottom-line basis.

We believe that each of these trends should continue, which would put the company in a strong position moving forward.

New offerings, improved reliance on the app, and strong demographics & user growth should power top-line results, and decreased incentives, better operating leverage, and an increase in the ads business should boost margins and net income.

This is especially true in the delivery segment, which management thinks has a lot of margin upside over the medium and long term:

Investor Presentation

Given this, we see GRAB reaching net income profitability by the end of this year - at latest, mid-2025.

This belief is buttressed by strong gross margin improvements in the company over the last 18 months or so:

Seeking Alpha

As the company is now highly profitable when it comes to delivering its services on a unit basis, we see incremental revenue dropping more easily to the bottom line. This is due to low costs associated with serving new customers and scaling further.

These GM percentages can also be seen as evidence that the company has begun to edge out competition in the market that would otherwise drive costs back up. With huge operating leverage and growing top-line sales, GRAB, in our view, is in a highly enviable position financially.

Grab's Valuation

But what is GRAB worth?

This is the core question.

The company went public at $40 billion, with top-line sales of around $645 million. This puts the initial sales multiple around 62x, which is ridiculous. It's no wonder that the stock came back to earth in short order, especially after the frenzy of 2021 subsided.

That said, as the stock has come off and the company has grown substantially, the multiple has begun to look like more and more of a deal.

Now, with a market cap of $14 billion and TTM sales of $2.4 billion, GRAB's price to sales is now around 5.7x, which is MUCH more reasonable.

There still aren't any earnings to speak of, which makes comps difficult, but we think that GRAB's strong margins and growth make the forward 5.1x sales multiple look like a bargain.

Analysts currently think that revenues are poised to grow YoY at high teens percentage rates, which, we think, is reasonable, if somewhat conservative.

Seeking Alpha

With a 2.4x sales multiple by 2029, an entry now into this potential profit machine could be a great long-term investment, especially if margins improve incrementally, which, we think, is likely.

Here's why we're so bullish.

In June of last year, we called out Uber as a potential 'Strong Buy' due to the fact that we expected the company to inflect on profitability. When combined with the strong revenue growth and network effects, it made sense to us that the stock could re-rate higher, which is exactly what has happened.

Since that initial article, the stock is up 73% as the multiple has expanded and the stock has broken out of its doldrums:

Seeking Alpha

We expect something similar to happen with GRAB.

The company has a similar model as Uber, which has proven to be an easy-to-understand 'hit' with investors as of late.

As the company's revenue grows, GMs should remain stable, which should allow for GRAB to permanently inflect into the black on profitability.

We believe that the multiple is not prepared for this and could expand towards 8-9x as investors turn more bullish on the company. We've seen this happen countless times with companies 'on the cusp', and it could happen again here.

All in all, we see 50-75% upside for GRAB shares in the coming quarters.

Risks

That said, while we view GRAB as a 'Strong Buy' opportunity, there are some risks here.

First off, our prediction implies that the company will follow a similar path to Uber.

This isn't guaranteed, as GRAB and UBER operate in different markets. While the services offered are similar, GRAB's financial services segment and higher level of competition could hamper capital appreciation, even if margins inflect as we expect.

Additionally, from the competition angle, GRAB has more competitors than Uber does from a regional perspective.

Again, Riyado Sofiyan did a great job of explaining this in his article:

While Grab has established itself as Southeast Asia's most dominant on-demand services company, competition remains its biggest risk. This includes GoJek, InDrive, and Bolt in the mobility space. Other international players may also enter Southeast Asia, including India's Ola Cabs and China's Didi Global. In the deliveries segment, Grab faces competition from GoJek, ShopeeFood, Foodpanda, Deliveroo, Line Man Wongnai, and more. Other large delivery companies may also enter Southeast Asia, including San Francisco's DoorDash and India's Zomato. In the fintech space, Grab is already dealing with strong opposition, including GoPay, ShopeePay, Dana, Google Pay, and so on. All this competition may lead to a price war, forcing Grab to deploy more incentives to maintain market share.

For GRAB's multiple to expand, the company will have to continue executing as the market leader in the space. We expect this will happen given the company's competency so far, but there's a risk that GRAB could be outmaneuvered in some way.

Finally, GRAB's user base monetizes at much lower nominal rates than Uber, which operates in more developed markets. We expect financial results to grow more as the local populations grow, the regional economies develop, and GDP per capita expands, but right now, GRAB is working with a lower ceiling than UBER when it comes to monetization.

Summary

All in all, though, we think GRAB is a fantastic opportunity given its solid financial profile and reasonable price point.

Management needs to continue executing if we're going to see the stock increase in a similar way to UBER, but on balance we think this is a likely outcome.

Thus, our 'Strong Buy' rating.

Cheers!

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.