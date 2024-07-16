jetcityimage

Introduction

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) is a department store whose shares have been subject to volatile trading during 2024. The company’s first quarter earnings, released in late May, sent shares cratering. Despite the disappointing earnings report, shares have rallied and stabilized around $23 per share. While I believe that Kohl’s dividend is sustainable, investors should consider Kohl’s 10.5% yielding bonds maturing in 2033.

FINRA

Guidance Caused the Crash

The main reason behind the drop in Kohl’s stock was management’s downward revisions for the full year earnings and guidance. Management’s broad downgrades comprised of:

Net Sales from between (1%) and 1% to between (2%) and (4%) Comp Sales from between 0% and 2% to between (1%) and (3%) Operating margin from between 3.6% and 4.1% to between 3.0% and 3.5% Diluted EPS from between $2.10 and $2.70 to between $1.25 and $1.85 per share

Kohl’s Financial Results

In terms of actual performance, Kohl’s sales came in more than $170 million, or 6% lower than the same quarter a year ago. The company did see a decline in the cost of merchandise sold by over $100 million and a 50-basis point increase in the gross margin rate to 39.5%. The improvement in expenses wasn’t enough to stabilize operating income, which was cut in half from $98 million to $43 million, with a net loss being recorded after accounting for interest expenses.

SEC 10-Q

Despite the disappointing quarter, Kohl’s has made some improvements to its balance sheet. The company’s revolving credit facility balance is more than $400 million lower than the same quarter a year ago and long-term debt is down by $111 million (including the current portion). Kohl’s conservative balance sheet management has grown shareholder equity by almost $100 million to $3.8 billion.

SEC 10-Q

From a cash flow standpoint, Kohl’s showed improvement compared to the same quarter a year ago. Cash flow from operations improved by nearly $200 million, thanks to inventory management, and changes in accounts payable. Capital expenditures rose slightly, but free cash flow was still $160 million better than the first quarter last year. Kohl’s did need to draw $263 million on its revolving credit facility to cover the free cash flow deficit, dividends, and presumably the upcoming payments to vendors.

SEC 10-Q

How is the Dividend Sustainable with Negative Free Cash Flow

Despite the negative free cash flow in the first quarter, Kohl’s high yielding dividend is still sustainable. Kohl’s business is highly seasonal, so investors need to look at trailing twelve-month data when determining dividend sustainability. On a trailing twelve-month basis, Kohl’s has shown seven consecutive quarters of improving free cash flow and four consecutive quarters of free cash flow above the dividend payout. While Kohl’s may not be generating positive free cash flow every quarter, it is creating sufficient cash flow in its high sales quarters to cover its dividends for the whole year.

TIKR

Additionally, Kohl’s remains committed to utilizing free cash flow proceeds to pay down debt. The company’s debt has been notably declining since 2020, and $113 million of the 10.75% notes due in 2025 were paid off in June. Kohl’s has also indicated that it intends to pay off the remaining balance of its revolving line of credit. This is certainly attainable considering the company has $353 in notes due in 2025 and does not have a meaningful maturity after that until 2031.

Earnings Presentation Earnings Presentation SEC 10-Q

Risks to Kohl’s

Investors should be mindful of the risks to Kohl’s and acknowledge that the company is in a challenging retail environment. In fact, Fitch recently downgraded Kohl’s credit rating on concerns regarding the company’s earnings trend. The challenges affecting Kohl’s can be best highlighted by the headwinds in the company’s earnings where five out of six revenue segments saw year-over-year declines.

SEC 10-Q

Kohl’s also faces cash flow risks related to inventory replenishment. Historically, Kohl’s builds its inventory up in the second half of the calendar year and typically by around $1 billion. This inventory build will require drawing on the revolving line of credit and can carry risk to the dividend if the company’s sales do not perform well around the holidays.

TIKR

Conclusion

I believe that Kohl’s dividend is sustainable and should be attractive to high yield investors. For investors who are less risk tolerant, the 10.5% yielding notes that matures in 2033 is an attractive alternative. While nine years out, Kohl’s has managed to place itself one significant maturity away from having no material debt maturities for six years. Either way, income investors have attractive options in both Kohl’s shares and bonds.