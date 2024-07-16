serts

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) is facing some major macroeconomic headwinds in the coming year as the business climate declines sharply into contractionary territory. Management expects further declining steel prices and will offset prices with higher volumes, which will likely lead to tighter margins with the increased costs. Despite these broader challenges, public policy may provide some relief in the coming years as infrastructure and construction projects break ground with the help of funding by the IRA, Infrastructure Bill, and the CHIPS Act. Given the challenging environment, I maintain my SELL recommendation for NUE shares, with a price target of $112.65/share at 5.48x eFY25 EV/EBITDA.

Nucor Operations

Nucor made some large, meaningful announcements in their q1’24 earnings call. Nucor began reporting a weekly consumer spot price for their steel products to help customers better understand the pricing dynamics on a more real-time basis. The goal of this reporting feature is to potentially reduce the pricing volatility and create a more normalized volumes flow. This can potentially help smooth out inventory levels as customers and service centers will have more visibility into pricing and may allow for a less cyclical price environment.

Nucor also announced their acquisition of Southwest Data Products on April 1, 2024, for $115mm. This acquisition led to Nucor announcing a new business segment, Nucor Data Systems, which will specifically cater to the needs of the data center infrastructure industry. SWDP manufactures hardware components for data centers, including cable racks, server cabinets, and other related products. Management mentioned the firm has relationships with some hyperscalers for supplying equipment. This vertical acquisition can significantly expand Nucor’s presence within the space for both constructing the facilities and building out the interior infrastructure. This opportunity came in during the early stages of the massive AI factory build out as hyperscalers sought to construct regional data centers to facilitate faster data connectivity with lower latency as well as abide by local data privacy laws.

One example is Oracle Corp.’s (ORCL) massive 200MW-1GW facility to cater to AI/ML training data. In addition to this, the hyperscalers are seeking to develop localized power generation, whether it be natural gas or nuclear, and potentially a portion dedicated to intermittent sources like solar and wind. I believe that Nucor absorbing these relationships can potentially expand beyond server racks and deeper into sourcing steel products for the construction, piping, and service roads for both the data centers and power plants.

Corporate Reports

Looking at steel sales & volumes, Nucor experienced a modest decline across all segments aside from sheet steel, which realized stronger pricing and volumes in q1’24 on a year-to-year basis.

Corporate Reports

Aggregate product volumes declined by -3% on a year-to-year basis, with all subsegments declining. Management expects q2’24 to realize stronger steel volumes paired with softer pricing. This will likely negatively impact margins as higher costs associated with higher volumes flow through to the bottom line.

Corporate Reports

I anticipate this to result in declining EPS to $10.19/share for eFY24, with an increase in eFY25 to $11.23/share. My expectations for the duration of eFY24 are that steel prices will continue to decline with modestly softening demand, resulting in higher inventories at lower prices. This may hamper margins through eFY25 as supply is cycled through the anticipated major infrastructure and construction projects throughout the upcoming years.

There are some positive catalysts in the works that may add heat to the furnaces over the coming years. This includes near shoring of manufacturing and major infrastructure-related policy, such as the IRA and the Infrastructure Bill. On the other hand, there are some major macroeconomic headwinds that may come into play that may lead to further declines for Nucor. The company next reports earnings post-market on July 22nd.

Macroeconomics, Politics, & Legislature

Tearing off the Band-Aid right off the bat, the macroeconomic picture looks bleak at best. Looking to the June ISM-PMI prints, the business outlook appears to be dimming with new business activity, new orders, backlog of orders, and inventories sharply falling into contractionary territory on the services side. Manufacturing doesn’t appear to be much better as new orders, production, and backlog remain in contractionary territory.

ISM-PMI

If production goes deeper into contractionary territory, Nucor could be in a position of higher sales volumes at lower prices for inventory builds, resulting in a less appealing business position to be in. Despite the grim economic picture, there remains hope for the industry.

One of the most important pieces of legislation for the steel industry passed by the Trump Administration was brought into continuation on May 15, 2024, with increased tariff rates. As part of Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, goods on Lists 1, 2, & 3 are subject to 25% tariffs. As it pertains to Nucor, this includes an increase from 7.50% to 25% for steel and aluminum products, an increase from 25% to 50% for solar cells, and an increase from 25% to 100% for electric vehicles. These tariffs, if enforced, should create a price floor for steel products and should improve the steelmakers’ & automotive OEMs’ relationships as domestically produced steel may be favored over imported steel. In effect, the tariffs are targeting steel and aluminum shipments diverted through Mexico in an attempt to prevent China and other countries from circumventing the existing levies.

One factor remains in question: will the US Government allow for US Steel (X) to be acquired by Nippon Steel? As of April 12, 2024, shareholders have voted in favor of the acquisition; however, US lawmakers remain opposed to the acquisition, citing national security concerns. My theory behind the deal is that it allows for Nippon to circumvent imposed tariffs by leveraging domestic steel mills if the acquisition goes through. This could very well lead to the continuation of unfair trade practices done by the Japanese steelmaker who back in 2021-2022 sold hot-rolled steel on the US market at prices below normal value, leading to anti-dumping regulations being imposed. I believe the recent tariff increases were in part a result of practices imposed by Nippon. Unless the deal is blocked, there will be no current policies in place to defend against the steelmaker from continuing these unfair practices.

You can read my full report released on February 5, 2024, covering the matter here:

U.S. Steel May Have To Face The Music.

Management discussed the three major pieces of legislation that can benefit the firm over the next 3–5 years. This includes the CHIPS Act, Infrastructure Bill, and IRA. At the time of the earnings call, construction projects for 23 new foundries had broken ground. Total capital investments across the foundry business are expected to be around $350b across 83 fabs. This includes multiple facilities being constructed by Intel Corp. (INTC), Micron (MU), and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), among others.

Contrary to major infrastructure and tech-related construction projects, the automotive sector appears to be going through a cyclical downturn, as vehicle sales prices are expected to decline by -2% industry-wide. Ford Motor Company (F) experienced a 1% increase in total vehicle sales in q2’24 with a -5% decline in traditional ICE vehicle sales, and General Motors (GM) experienced a 60bps improvement in sales volumes in q2’24 while 1h24 realized a -40bps decline from the previous year. Data provided by the FRED suggests that the inflationary pressure for new vehicles is potentially rolling over.

FRED

This may coincide with the recently reported June CPI figures that included a -10.1% decline in used vehicle prices and a -0.9% decline for new vehicles. I believe that the drastic move in used vehicles may act as a precursor for the new vehicle market, suggesting that demand for new vehicles may be rolling over as consumers face continued inflationary pressure from non-discretionary items. Ford has already rolled back the ramp-up date for their next three-row electric CUV by two years in an attempt to allow consumer demand to pick up and battery costs to decline. The European automakers aren’t doing much better, with Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:MBGAF) realizing a -4% decline in total vehicle sales, while Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) sales declined by -3.8%. BMW’s sales softened by -1.3%.

Valuation & Shareholder Value

Corporate Reports

NUE shares trade at a slight discount to its peers at 5.47x EV/EBITDA. Using an enterprise value-weighted multiple, the industry average is closer to 6.75x, suggesting that NUE shares are undervalued when considering trailing EBITDA. Considering my forward estimates, NUE shares may experience further decline from their current level.

Seeking Alpha

Using an internal valuation analysis, NUE shares will likely decline further from their current level as a result of declining selling prices and higher volumes, which will lead to tighter margins. Given the current macroeconomic state and operational risk, I recommend NUE shares with a SELL rating with a price target of $112.65/share at 5.48x eFY25 EV/EBITDA.