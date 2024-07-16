maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

I had a 'Sell' recommendation for Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) stock in April. I think that the interim results of my recommendation are not good because the stock returned around 10% since April 12, which is an opportunity cost for investors who sold. Nevertheless, my fundamental analysis update suggests that the recent rally appears to be a 'dead cat bounce'. Revenue growth of Alibaba's core businesses like e-commerce and cloud lags behind the industry growth and emerging competition, meaning that the company is losing its market position. Geopolitical uncertainty has been historically a negative catalyst for Chinese stocks, and the situation is poised to get worse in this respect as well. The stock is notably undervalued, but the discount reflects all the described red flags, in my opinion. Therefore, I am quite confident in reiterating a 'Sell' rating for Alibaba's stock.

Fundamental analysis

Tense relationships between China and the U.S. were an important reason for my bearishness last time. Disputes on the political status of Taiwan add more nerve to these tensions. The level of misunderstanding between parties looks extremely high as Chinese military drills activity close to Taiwan is at peak levels. Last month's hawkish comments from the Chinese defense minister about Taiwan also likely do not help in mitigating these tensions.

Another factor that also does not add optimism for the improvement of relationships between China and the U.S. is that Donald Trump appears to be leading in the presidential race after a debate with Joe Biden. In my opinion, Donald Trump is much more hawkish in respect of China as he was the one who initiated the trade war back in 2018. I think that the potential escalation around Taiwan and Trump's potential return to the Oval Office will further undermine the U.S. and China relationships, which is definitely not good for Alibaba investors.

The company's recent financial performance is another solid reason to remain bearish about BABA. Alibaba missed EPS consensus estimates in the latest reportable quarter as its operating margin dipped. In the below chart, the downward secular trend in operating margin can be seen clearly.

The disappointment expands further when we delve into some details of the latest earnings release. The most bearish sign to me is that Alibaba's Cloud Intelligence Group's revenue in the March 2024 quarter grew by a mere 3% YoY. This is extremely disappointing information because spending on cloud infrastructure services in Mainland China grew by 20% YoY in Q1 2024. Such a massive discrepancy between the company's cloud business's growth and the industry's growth is a red flag meaning that Alibaba is losing market share to rivals like Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Huawei. I consider it to be a solid red flag for investors since the cloud business is supposed to be the major growth driver for Alibaba as e-commerce faces natural deceleration due to increased penetration levels.

Moreover, Alibaba's e-commerce dominance is being aggressively challenged by the competition. The company's e-commerce (Taobao and Tmall) business saw a modest 4% YoY growth in the March 2024 quarter. This looks like no growth compared to an emerging Chinese e-commerce player named PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) with its 131% YoY growth. While Alibaba's bottom line stagnates, PDD's EPS is soaring. This might indicate that something might get broken in the company's business model.

Valuation analysis

The stock is cheap from the P/E ratio perspective, which is in high single digits. On the other hand, low P/E is also explained by the fact that the EPS is expected to stagnate further. We can see it from almost no P/E contraction in the next four years.

Updating the discounted cash flow ('DCF') model will add strength to my valuation analysis. Alibaba's WACC is 11%. Revenue growth assumptions for the next five years are based on consensus forecasts. Since the bottom line is expected to stagnate, I expect improvements to Alibaba's current levered FCF margin ('TTM') of 13.04%. I take a 4% constant growth rate for BABA, which is around one percentage point lower than the expected Chinese GDP growth rate in 2024. According to Seeking Alpha, there are 2.38 billion BABA shares outstanding.

The stock's fair price is $92, 17% higher compared to the last close. The upside might look attractive, but I think it is fair considering all the fundamental red flags described in the above analysis.

Mitigating factors

As we see, the stock is significantly undervalued, and the discount is explained by the threats and risks I have outlined in my fundamental analysis. While I believe that it is highly unlikely that the e-commerce or cloud competition pressure within China will ease, there are two crucial factors which might be positive for the stock and make my thesis look bad.

First, developments around geopolitics are extremely difficult to forecast, in my opinion. Relationships between the U.S. and China depend on the political decisions of a relatively limited group of people from both sides, which adds uncertainty. Therefore, in case China-U.S. relationships improve, this might result in an improved investors sentiment in respect of Chinese stocks, which will be a strong catalyst. However, I think that the probability of such a scenario is low because competition between the world's two superpowers is fierce across several key areas, and it appears that improving relationships does not match with strategic interests of both countries.

Second, Alibaba is sometimes called "Amazon of China", underlining its scale, commitment to innovation, and widely diversified business. The company boasts an ecosystem of services which complement each other and create synergies. The company's balance sheet is strong with $79 billion in cash and its capacity to balance between investing in new prospective ventures and distributing money to shareholders via dividends or buybacks is big. When the company is so well-rounded and possesses vast financial resources, there is always a probability that it might make a strong strategic move to boost its financial performance. This might also be a solid positive catalyst for BABA, but the probability is also low here since Alibaba's business is already deeply penetrated into the Chinese economy meaning there is not so much room to expand.

Conclusion

I think that the combination of red flags that I have outlined in my analysis explains the substantial undervaluation. With core businesses like e-commerce and cloud revenue lagging behind benchmarks, and the geopolitical situation poised to worsen further Alibaba's stock still looks like a "Sell".

