Savvy Shoppers Await Prime Week Deal Competition

Summary

  • Inflation is still affecting retailers - during the last earnings season, 73% mentioned inflation during their earnings calls.
  • Walmart raised its full-year guidance as more consumers continued to gravitate towards everyday values and become loyal shoppers.
  • While still early in the month, the July discount penetration of 38% rose well above the first quarter 2024 average of 29%, as retailers try to piggyback on Amazon’s Prime Day deals to build customer loyalty and entice shoppers to spend on discretionary items.
  • Retailers are protecting margins and have become more strategic on the average promotional discount and discount penetration offered to attract shoppers.

By Jharonne Martis

Amazon Prime Week is back again, and every year, retailers ride the coattails of Prime Week with their own sales. Inflation is still affecting retailers - during the last earnings season, 73% mentioned inflation during their earnings calls. Most retailers

