Broadcom: One Of The Best AI Picks Money Can Buy Today

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
4.74K Followers

Summary

  • Broadcom Inc. is one of the main beneficiaries of AI spending, rewarding shareholders with a 52% year-to-date gain.
  • Broadcom's booming AI-related chip sales and successful acquisition of VMware position the company well to lower Apple's dependency.
  • This BBB-rated company is one of the best bets to play the AI investment theme with 25% of the sales generative by AI chips, with a long growth runway ahead.
  • Despite its wide-moat, Broadcom's forward valuation carries significantly less premium compared to its peers NVDA and AMD.
  • I rate Broadcom as BUY, being one of the best AI companies money can buy today, with a share price target of $200 by the end of the year.

Broadcom

G0d4ather

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has been one of the main beneficiaries of the AI investment narrative, ever since Chat-GPT's introduction in November 2022, showcasing to the world the power of generative AI solutions.

Broadcom is a true example of

This article was written by

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
4.74K Followers
With 30 years until retirement, as a Financial Analyst at a Fortune 500 firm, I'm strategically building a robust Growth Portfolio designed to fuel both capital appreciation and consistent dividend growth. My focus is on identifying companies with wide moats, sustainable competitive advantages, and reasonable valuations relative to their projected earnings growth across US and EU."Beyond mere yield chasing, dividend investing for me is about uncovering companies with robust free cash flow."

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVGO, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AVGO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AVGO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AVGO
--
AVGO:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News