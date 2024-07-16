RMM: A Hybrid Approach To Muni Bonds With A Trading Strategy

Olemedia

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:RMM) is one of several RiverNorth municipal bond-focused funds. These all work quite similarly, with RiverNorth as the manager of the muni closed-end fund sleeve, while MacKay Shields manages the other sleeve of individual underlying municipal bond holdings.

When we last took a look at RMM, we noted that a swap to RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II (RFMZ) could make sense based on relative valuations. That ended up working out quite well.

In general, I don't view these as interesting funds for getting municipal bond exposure; that is more a secondary objective. Instead, these could be better instruments, in my opinion, to utilize as swap partners to help better generate returns. We explored that more in our recent piece when touching on RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II (RMMZ).

RMM Basics

1-Year Z-score: 0.47

Discount/Premium: -6.94%

Distribution Yield: 7.13%

Expense Ratio: 2.36%

Leverage: 38.60%

Managed Assets: $528 million

Structure: Term (anticipated liquidation date, July 25th, 2031)

RMM's investment objective "seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes with a secondary objective of total return."

If the Fed cuts rates, as is the expected next move, the costs of leverage for RMM will also move lower. The average interest rate they paid, listed in their semi-annual report, was 4.65%. Which had really driven up the fund's overall total expense ratio, putting it at 5.29%. However, the fund's expense ratio is just plain high anyway, at 2.36%.

Given the fund utilizes a hefty amount of leverage and some of the underlying CEFs also will use leverage, there is a lot of leverage at play here to consider before investing in this fund. Of course, having underlying municipal bonds means that the portfolio should be quite safe. It is the leverage on leverage that will really amplify the volatility and risk. It will also be the underlying CEF portfolio that can trade at wild discounts/premiums, which also adds another variable to what would otherwise be a rather steady underlying portfolio.

Swap Plays Out

As noted at the open, when we last covered RMM, we had noted that RFMZ was looking like the better bet. Since that piece, RFMZ did deliver a meaningfully higher total share price return, while the total NAV return between the two was largely similar.

That total NAV return being so similar is a great sign for potential swap candidates and is what we'd like to see. Unfortunately, it doesn't always work out so perfectly. From the chart below, we can see that over the longer term, since the inception of RFMZ, the returns have diverged more materially.

So they can work out as great swap partners, but there is always the risk that they could start diverging again. Today, RFMZ still looks like the better candidate as well, so the swap could remain in place. That said, on a relative basis, both are trading at a similar relative discount to their average levels. That is, we have RMM trading at 2.05 points below its average, and RFMZ is at a 1.81-point differential.

Rate Cuts Could Add Boost

With rate cuts on the horizon after inflation continues to trend lower, muni bonds can be particularly interesting as a more rate-sensitive area of the market. That should add another boost of potential upside, and utilizing leverage on leverage could mean that it is all juiced up even further. The estimated unhedged duration that they list is 10.28 years—meaning for every 1% change in rates, the fund's underlying portfolio should move 10.28%.

Of course, when risk-free rates were rising, that meant RMM was taking significant losses. The reverse could be true when rates start to come down, and we started to see that play out. The chart below is an interesting one that also compares RMM with the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB). We can see both the upside potential of highly leveraged funds but also their downside risks just in the last three years.

MUB was clearly showing reduced losses because it isn't leveraged, and as an ETF, it doesn't have wild swings in discounts/premiums. For the most part, ETFs trade right near their NAV per share because of the creation/redemption mechanism.

However, we can also see that from last fall's recovery after risk-free rates spiked higher in October, it has been RMM coming back much stronger. They were able to close the substantial gap and nearly come back to the same decline that MUB showed over the last three years.

Distribution Combination of Tax-Free and Tax-Deferred

Speaking of rate cuts from the Fed, that would bode well for the fund's distribution, as the cost of leverage would move lower. With a 4.65% average cost and the fund's relatively high expense ratio pushing it up to ~7%, that doesn't leave any positive spread for the underlying yields. The fund holds many individual bonds that have yields between 4 and 5.5% listed as of their last semi-annual report.

The underlying CEFs are in a similar situation, as we've covered a number of times now. That was most recently when we touched on the Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) and compared it to its sister fund, which employs leverage. So those underlying CEFs might be showing 6-8% distribution rates, but similar to RMM, it doesn't mean it's actually being covered.

As we can see, as of their last report, the fund's net investment income coverage came to 27.3%.

RMM Semi-Annual Report (RiverNorth)

Instead, the distribution will need to be supported by capital gains or return of capital. That is also reflected in the fund's distribution tax classifications, with a large portion of non-dividend distributions (aka return of capital.)

RMM Distribution Tax Classifications (RiverNorth)

The ROC distributions can still be beneficial for tax purposes, as they aren't due in the year they are received. However, they are not tax-free like the exempt-interest dividend portion. ROC distributions reduce an investor's cost basis, so when they go to sell in the future, there could be some taxes due at that time if it results in a capital gain.

This year, there is a good chance that there will be even more capital gains/ROC in the distribution classifications. This was after they increased the payout for 2024. Of course, as we saw above, it wasn't because coverage was improving or anything, as we can clearly see wasn't the case above; it was because they took the managed distribution policy from 5.5% of NAV to 6.75%. Their annual reset is based on the average five trading days of the calendar year.

RMM Distribution History (CEFConnect)

RMM's Portfolio

With this fund's strategy, they employ a sleeve of individual munis and CEF muni-focused funds. This is determined by what environment the manager feels the CEF market is in.

RMM Portfolio Strategy (RiverNorth)

Currently, the fund is favoring the individual bond sleeve over the tactical muni CEF sleeve, with weightings coming in at 59% and 41%, respectively. According to the above, that would then put them around what they would consider a neutral CEF environment.

RMM Asset Allocation (RiverNorth)

In looking at the fund's top state exposure, we have California and New York, which isn't unsurprising as they are larger issuers of muni debt. Of course, they are also top states with the largest economies as well. This fund is also focused on mostly highly rated munis as well, they comprise 90% of the fund's portfolio. 8% is listed as not rated, and only 2% is considered to be high yield.

RMM Top 5 Holdings and State Allocation (RiverNorth)

Conclusion

RMM performed relatively weakly since our last update, when we noted that RFMZ was the better value at the time. Today, both are trading at similar relative discounts to their average levels. That said, on an absolute basis, RFMZ still looks like a bit of a better choice. Both funds are heavily leveraged and could benefit quite significantly from rate cuts and seeing risk-free rates fall.

On the other hand, I wouldn't view them as particularly strong choices for gaining municipal bond fund exposure. I would view them as funds that can be swap partners and exploit potential trading gains that way. The reason is that they are so highly leveraged and come with a sleeve of other underlying closed-end funds. That adds more leverage and more volatility with further underlying discount/premium variables from that sleeve.

In fact, that is exactly the strategy that RiverNorth is trying to employ, exploiting discount trading opportunities to generate "potential additional excess return." Since RiverNorth has multiple funds that all trade similarly, investors get another opportunity to do that themselves with the funds they offer.