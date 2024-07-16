FDVV: A Dividend Fund That Doesn't Ditch Your Favorite Tech Stocks

Guido Mieth

Dividend investing is a simple, time-tested, and successful investing model. Generationally, dividends have constituted a meaningful portion of total return for investors of all shapes and sizes across sectors and categories. Over time, styles are bound to change, but income investing remains a core investing style.

Income and dividend investing means finding businesses that distribute cash payments to shareholders. Many companies choose to do so as either a shareholder incentive or due to tax requirements, such as real estate investment trusts and master limited partnerships. Dividend-paying companies are generally mature businesses with fewer growth prospects. As a business matures, identifying opportunities for internal or external growth becomes more difficult. This encourages a business to seek alternative uses for cash, such as dividend payments or share repurchases. For a mature business like Altria Group (MO) in the tobacco industry, the long-term growing dividend acts as an advertisement for investors.

Data by YCharts

Dividends receive a bad reputation, and some elude that "dividends are meaningless for total return" or something similar. A dividend payment is financially neutral because it comes directly from the balance sheet of the company. Essentially robbing Peter to pay Paul, in the eyes of those who buy into this school of thought. Additionally, these cash payments are inefficient from a tax perspective, causing annual tax liabilities from the income. Paying taxes on a financially neutral transaction can be unfortunate.

However, the concepts behind dividend investing are slightly more complex than the ideas laid out here. Dividend payments have value for investors including long-term growth, valuation markers, and recurring returns. Additionally, dividends have accounted for a significant portion of the S&P 500's total return since 2000. Below is a graphic of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) with and without dividends reinvested.

Data by YCharts

Today, we are going to focus on a popular exchange-traded fund from a large asset manager. The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) is a dividend-focused exchange-traded fund managed by Fidelity. The fund competes against some of the largest ETFs, including the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) and Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF (VYM). We will discuss various components of dividend investing and compare the fund against these two key competitors.

Fund Overview

Data by YCharts

FDVV is a large exchange-traded fund which focuses on large dividend paying companies. The fund tracks a proprietary Fidelity index called the "Fidelity High Dividend Index" and is secondarily benchmarked against the Russell 1000, which tracks the 1,000 largest companies in the domestic stock market. We will do a deep dive into the underlying index shortly, but at a high level, the fund invests primarily in the largest publicly traded companies.

The fund's portfolio is constructed of roughly 100 companies. The portfolio is top-heavy, with 28% of assets held in the top ten positions. In fact, the fund's portfolio is like the Russell 1000 in terms of top holdings and allocation. The fund's top three positions are Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), and Nvidia (NVDA), accounting for nearly 15% of total holdings.

Fidelity

FDVV's sector weightings are slightly different than a typical dividend focused fund. The largest sector weight is information technology (23.1%) followed by industrials (16.0%). FDVV's investment in industrials, consumer staples, energy, and real estate are overweight compared to the index. In comparison, the fund's investment in financials, health care, and communication services are underweight relative to the index.

Fidelity

FDVV is notably overweight technology names compared to other dividend oriented funds. VYM and SCHD have a more traditional value tilt in their portfolios, excluding names in mega cap technology companies like MSFT, AAPL, and NVDA. This means FDVV's holdings have significant overlap with other popular funds such as SPY. As indices become more concentrated towards large companies, finding opportunities to diversify into underrepresented sectors is important for investors seeking diversified exposure.

Based on the past four quarters' dividends, FDVV's dividend yield is 2.94%. Since inception, the fund's dividend has averaged around 3% providing a long-term buoy to value the fund. As the dividend grows over time, the shares grow accordingly, maintaining a level yield.

Data by YCharts

FDVV's bias towards technology names means the dividend is materially smaller than other funds with "high dividend" strategies. As a frame of reference, SCHD's trailing twelve month dividend yield is 62 basis points higher than FDVV. However, the outperformance of technology names over the past twelve months means FDVV has outperformed on an overall basis.

Data by YCharts

Over the past five years, FDVV's distribution has grown at a 2.9% compound annual growth rate, or CAGR. The growth rate has underperformed SCHD and VYM's five-year dividend CAGRs of 12.9% and 5.8%, respectively.

Data by YCharts

FDVV is a large exchange traded index fund, which means it is cost-efficient. The fund charges a 15 basis point expense ratio. While cheap, FDVV's expense ratio is 9 basis points more expensive than SCHD and VYM which both charge 6 basis points.

Index

FDVV is an index fund, which means the fund is passively managed. Fund managers do not actively select stocks on a speculative basis. Rather, positions are identified and weighted based on a specified methodology, which is described by Fidelity in great detail. In this case, the fund itself is only as good as the underlying index.

The Fidelity High Dividend Index determines exposure based on a "composite score" that Fidelity calculates. The number is a weighted average score based on a select set of metrics. The factors are outlined below and include dividend yield, payout ratio, and dividend growth.

Fidelity

The index itself is constructed through a series of steps. The composite score outlined above contains several key adjustments, including a sector size adjustment. According to Fidelity, the size adjustments are designed to remove bias towards larger sectors. The security selection process is based on the number of securities in each sector. For example, sectors with over 100 securities analyze the top decile, while sectors with less than 25 securities analyze all member companies.

The international allocation is established based on a unique set of criteria. First and foremost, the international allocation excludes emerging markets. Second, FDVV's index eliminates non-dividend paying companies. The methodology also removed the top 5% of companies by payout ratio.

Sectors are weighted against the overall U.S. equity market depending on their yield. Sectors with greater yield are overweighted in the fund. Weighting is restricted, and the fund can only reallocate 40% of assets from the bottom half of sectors to the top half on a yield basis. This prevents too much deviation from the broad U.S. stock market.

Within each individual sector, positions are weighted by market capitalization relative to the broad markets. It's worth noting that sectors are allocated by market capitalization, but the overweight sector adjustment is applied uniformly to prevent the largest companies from receiving a double overweight adjustment.

After all of these considerations, the index is scanned to ensure that international companies do not represent more than 10% of the final portfolio.

Verdict

It is important to understand where FDVV fits into the ETF universe. Index funds are misunderstood investments, with many investors believing the manager decides what is bought and sold. With index funds like FDVV, VYM, and SCHD, this is not the case. Each fund has a unique methodology which determines positions and their respective weighting within the portfolio.

In fact, these methodologies can be diverse, resulting in dramatically different portfolios. For example, FDVV holds 105 positions while VYM holds 560 positions. Quite a different story in terms of diversification.

The methodology behind FDVV's index means the fund fits into a very specific portion of an investor's portfolio. FDVV is a heavily diversified equity fund which targets sectors broadly. With most of the magic occurring through the removal of non-dividend paying companies and sector-weighting adjustments, FDVV becomes a dividend-heavy iteration of a typical large capitalization exchange-traded fund like SPY.

Other dividend funds, such as VYM, are more specific in their index construction, targeting fewer sectors or different sectors entirely. In the case of VYM, this means heavy emphasis on financials, but the exclusion of real estate completely. More specifically, these ETFs can be used to target specific sectors or complement larger indices like the S&P 500.

FDVV is a viable fund to be a core holding, possibly replacing the S&P 500 or a similar index fund in a portfolio. Given the overlap of the mega capitalization technology names in the top holdings, FDVV does not diversify effectively when paired with other large capitalization names. FDVV should act as an option for replacing these core funds for more income, as opposed to an opportunity for diversification.

Conclusion

FDVV earns a "Buy" rating based on a variety of factors, including the index methodology and the large asset manager sponsoring the fund. While investing in FDVV is simple, understanding where the fund fits into a broader portfolio is not. FDVV is an index fund based on a proprietary methodology from Fidelity. It broadly parallels the Russell 1000, but with adjustments which primarily affect sector weighting. The fund is a viable replacement for other large capitalization funds like SPY. Given the overlap in the top holdings and the overall similar weighting, FDVV is not a real opportunity to diversify into other assets.

With that said, FDVV has the recipe for success. The index methodology has proven successful with long-term price and income appreciation. For those seeking a cheap, index fund to generate growing income, FDVV deserves consideration.