Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) is being acquired by a larger peer. In this article, I will focus on a CVR play with only a 10-cent outlay and a potential payout of up to 50 cents. Unfortunately, while I was writing up the article, the price for the CVR went up from about 2 cents to 6 and 10 cents at the current time of writing. So the situation is not as attractive at 10 cents as it was at 6 and lower. However, the price tends to fluctuate, so CVR could be picked up at a cheaper price, which I think is anything below 6 cents. At those levels, I think, the CVR is attractive with a reasonable chance for a payout. Most importantly, the merger-related risks are minimal and there are arguments that suggest the CVR milestones could be met.

Alimera Sciences is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with two marketed drugs, ILUVIEN and YUTIQ, used for the treatment of chronic retinal diseases. ILUVIEN treats Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), a retinal disease most common among diabetes patients and a leading cause of severe vision loss or blindness. YUTIQ is prescribed for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS). ILUVIEN is also being marketed for NIU-PS in certain non-US markets, as ALIM’s rights to YUTIQ sales are limited only to the US. Both of these products are implants that continuously release a microdose of a particular steroid into a retina.

ALIM is getting acquired by several times larger peer ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP). The consideration comprises $5.5/share in cash plus a non-tradable CVR that could pay out up to 50 cents per share. The transaction is subject to Alimera shareholder and regulatory approvals. I think these conditions will be easily met, and the merger will on time in Q3’24. If some of you are unaware, the upfront outlay for the CVR mentioned above means that we pay a small additional amount above the cash consideration for the optionality of a CVR payout of up to 50 cents.

There are two CVR milestones, both of which might pay out up to $0.25/share:

2026 milestone – ILUVIEN and YUTIQ combined net revenue exceeding $140m in 2026. The CVR payout will be calculated on a sliding scale, with the revenue range between $140m-$150m and the payout range at 0 and $0.25/share. For example, if combined net revenue is $140m, the payout is zero, but if it reaches $150m, the CVR will distribute $0.25/share. Net revenue between $140m and $150m will result in proportional payout, such as $0.125/share for $145m in revenue.

2027 milestone – ILUVIEN and YUTIQ combined net revenue exceeding $160m in 2027. Same sliding scale principle will be applied, with the revenue range between $160m-$175m and the payout range at zero and $0.25/share.

ALIM is projecting $105m in sales by the end of this year. To achieve the first milestone of $140m to $150m in combined net revenue in 2026, the drugs need to grow at a CAGR of 15% to 19.5% over the next two years. This growth rate would need to be maintained for an additional year to reach the second milestone.

ILUVIEN and YUTIQ’s combined net revenue grew at a 21% CAGR from 2021 to 2023. Below are ALIM’s net revenue figures, pro forma, for YUTIQ (which was acquired in May 2023). The company uses net revenue and product revenue terms interchangeably (source for image here):

8k (Investor presentation about the acquisition)

This growth was skewed towards 2022 and has subsequently slowed down to 16% in 2023. Now, management only guides for 10% growth in 2024.

However, the combined company will have several levers to pull to either sustain or even accelerate the growth of these products.

As I have already noted, ILUVIEN and YUTIQ are implants used to deliver micro doses of a particular steroid, in this case, FA. Currently, both these products are not used as a standard of care for DME and NIU-PS, which somewhat limits their growth. However, any change in a designation as a standard of care could be highly beneficial for growth acceleration.

Moreover, the arguments in favor of ILUVIEN and YUTIQ use seem quite convincing compared to the anti-VEGF injections, which are the standard of care today. Anti-VEGF treatment involves an injection in the back of the retina once every 2-6 months, whereas ALIM’s products last for about 36 months, making them a much more efficient delivery mechanism. Anti-VEGF treatments are acute and short-acting therapies that require frequent reinjection by the physician to maintain an effective dose or reestablish the therapeutic effect after the disease recurs. The frequency of delivery also puts less stress on the eye by avoiding the frequent recurrence of DME. Consistent and durable delivery avoids constant stretching and relaxation, which leads to cumulative damage over time.

Currently, ALIM is conducting two crucial post-commercialization clinical studies designed to demonstrate the advantages of ILUVIEN and YUTIQ in head-to-head comparison with anti-VEGF injections. Solid results from these studies, expected in late 2024 and early 2025, could meaningfully boost sales.

Corporate Presentation (On ALIM's IR)

ALIM’s products within a larger organization should benefit from scale efficiencies. ANIP is expanding its rare disease business with this acquisition, which has been its strategic goal over the last couple of years. In Q1 of this year, ANIP identified a new use for its lead asset, Cortrophin Gel, in the ophthalmology space and has established a dedicated sales team. ANIP’s new ophthalmology sales team, combined with ALIM salesforce expansion in H2’23, will have a significantly larger reach over the next couple of years. Moreover, I expect continued growth in the salesforce considering that Cortrophin Gel was introduced for ophthalmological indications just last quarter. A combination of these factors should meaningfully boost sales for ILUVIEN and YUTIQ. See the quote below discussing exactly this sales force expansion as a key growth driver going forward.

Quote from M&A call:

ILUVIEN and YUTIQ are highly complementary to our recent commercial launch into ophthalmology with Cortrophin Gel. Alimera recently expanded its U.S. commercial team by approximately 20% to 35 field sales specialists. I’m excited to say that after the acquisition of Alimera, we will be able to expand our reach with a combined sales team of approximately 45 sales specialists. This will enable us to call on over 3,600 ophthalmologists or the highest priority across all 3 products.

Some key risks

Anti-VEGF drugs are supplied by huge pharmaceutical companies like Bayer, AbbVie, and Regeneron, among others. Therefore, even if ILUVIEN and YUTIQ were to become the standard of care, their sales could still be constrained by the marketing and distribution networks of larger pharmaceutical companies.

Doctor incentives are not well aligned with choosing ALIM’s drugs, even if they are superior treatments because ALIM’s implants reduce the number of visits doctors can have with their patients, thereby limiting consultation and reimbursement fees.

Moreover, both of ALIM’s drugs go off patent in 2027 and 2028, so competition would catch up and may limit their ability to grow sales meaningfully. However, this should not be a concern for us as the last milestone deadline expires in 2027.

Merger related risks

As I noted above, the risk related to the merger is minimal.

For one, the offered premium of 74% makes the deal quite enticing, considering that the stock has basically traded sideways for the last year and a half. Most importantly, the largest shareholder of ALIM, Caligan Partners (owns 32%), has pledged to vote in favor of the transaction. The second-largest shareholder (owns 26%) has not expressed its support yet, but considering Caligan’s large stake and the current premium, I think it’s unlikely that we will encounter any issues related to shareholder approval.

I believe that regulatory approvals are unlikely to cause any issues or delays either. There is no direct product overlap between the companies, and the end market is large enough that the combined revenue base of ALIM and ANIP is just a drop in the bucket. The buyer’s main product is Cortrophin Gel, which is used for multiple indications. However, it was only introduced in the ophthalmology space this year by ANIP for the treatment of various chronic allergic and inflammatory conditions affecting the eye, distinct from ALIM’s drugs. Moreover, the combined revenue of all three products, including all indications for Cortrophin Gel, is $200m. Meanwhile, the market for ALIM’s DME indication alone is $7.5bn, and the NIU-PS indication is 20% of that.

Meanwhile, the buyer has a strong strategic rationale to expand its rare diseases product portfolio, particularly in the ophthalmology space. ANIP management believes that there is a 50%+ overlap between ILUVIEN/YUTIQ and Cortrophin gel-targeted ophthalmologists, which could help boost the sales of all three offerings. Moreover, ANIP plans to leverage ALIM’s relationships outside of the US, where they currently have no presence. So, the risk of the buyer walking away is also minimal (source for image here).

In the remote chance of a merger breaking down, the downside to the pre-announcement price is significant at 45%. This could happen only if the buyer walks away due to a material adverse event occurring in ALIM's operations or if second the largest shareholder prefers to continue operations on a standalone basis and they manage to rally minorities to vote against the deal. However, as I have outlined above, the chances of these events happening are quite low.

8k (Investor presentation about the acquisition)

Finishing touches

I am far from being a biopharma expert, which is why the presence of a highly incentivized investor base on ALIM’s registry gives me confidence in the arguments noted above. The company is tightly controlled by several biopharma-focused funds, with the largest shareholder being a prominent activist in this space.

Caligan Partners (owns 32%) is a small mid-cap life sciences-focused value/activist fund that only invests in companies with de-risked regulatory and clinical profiles. Caligan Partners are also the largest shareholders (owning 13%) of LQDA, another intriguing biopharma special situation. For more background on Caligan Partners, you can listen to these two podcasts with their CIO here and here.

Another large shareholder is Velan Capital, which owns a 26% stake in ALIM. I was not able to find much background information on Velan, but they acquired their ALIM stake through a private placement led by them and Caligan Partners. The proceeds from the private placement were used to purchase the product rights to YUTIQ from Eyepoint for $89m in May of last year ($75m upfront). The product rights to ILUVIEN were also acquired from the same company in 2005.

Two more funds own c. 8% and 6% stakes in ALIM.

More granularly, you can see the quarter-over-quarter growth rates below. The rights to YUTIQ distribution were acquired in May of 2023, so second product sales were added in Q3 ’23. The relatively slow second half of the year was a result of the limited supply capacity experienced by the company after demand increased by 30% through the end of the second quarter. Management expects to fully resolve the supply issues in 2024. Also, It’s worth noting that Q1 results are seasonally low, so the declining growth in Q1 was within an expected norm of 10-15% lower than Q4. This seasonality is caused by technical obstacles, mostly due to patient deductibles being rest and physicians resubmitting their benefit verifications.

Image created by the author with date from earnings reports

Quote from Q1 earnings call:

In Q1, our consolidated global net revenue increased 70% over Q1 2023 to $23 million, driven primarily by the acquisition of YUTIQ and growth in global end-user demand, 23% on a pro forma basis. You may note that this revenue is below that for Q4 2023, but this seasonal decline is anticipated each year as patient deductibles are reset and physicians resubmit their benefit verifications, lowering the utilization of higher-priced products like YUTIQ and ILUVIEN.

Conclusion

One of the few CVR plays that I have picked up this year with a reasonable path to payout. The idea was particularly attractive a few days ago, when we could have acquired the CVR virtually for free at 2 cents. Unfortunately, the price has increased since then, making this mostly a stock to track in case the price goes down to below 6 cents. If the price goes below 6 cents, I think the idea is quite attractive considering that there is a good chance of the full payout. Also, I believe we might be able to acquire it at even lower prices in the coming weeks, as the stock price has fluctuated quite a bit since the announcement of the deal.