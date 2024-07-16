Dragon Claws

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) could report FFO growth in 2024 thanks to the acquisition of the Marketplace at Seminole Towne Center and the Exchange at Gwinnett located in Buford, Georgia. Besides, recent additions of new team members and new cash from recent asset recycling indicate that CTO could review more opportunities. In any case, CTO appears quite undervalued at only 9x AFFO, with a dividend yield of more than 8%. Most analysts report a buy note. My different financial models including a discounted cash flow, discount of FFO, and precedent transactions revealed a price target between $34 and $56.84.

CTO is an equity REIT, which buys and manages high-quality retail properties located in business-friendly and growing markets. CTO looks for regions reporting job and population growth.

In March 2024, the company reported 20 commercial real estate properties in 8 states in the United States. The company also receives interest income from commercial loans and investments; however, the company's most relevant activity is managing its REIT portfolio.

Long-Term Rental Revenue Growth, And Growing FFO Payout Ratio

I think that the most interesting about this REIT is its long-term revenue growth and FFO growth. In my view, CTO knows well how to find profitable properties.

Revenue increased from about $36 million in 2014 to $112 million in 2024. Six years ago, the company reported positive FFO for the first time. FFO grew close to $40 million in 2024. I do appreciate quite a bit that the payout ratio increased from 12% six years ago to about 85% in 2024. Management seems to be trying to take care of the investors. In my view, recent business growth and the current payout ratio will most likely interest new investors in the future.

With positive net income and FFO growth, the company reported dividend increases. From $0.07 dividend per share in 2014, the dividend increase stood at close to $1.52 in 2024. In my view, further increase in dividends could bring demand for the stock from dividend investors.

Real Estate Assets Increased Significantly For The Last 10 Years

If we look at the total amount of assets and properties, the long-term trend looks quite beneficial. Total assets increased for the last ten years, from close to $276 million to more than $1 billion.

Total Real Estate assets are worth $782 million, a bit more than the total amount of net debt, which is close to $521 million. Taking into account these figures, I think that the total amount of leverage does not seem significant. The company uses its own cash, FCF, and some debt to acquire properties. Leverage does not seem significantly higher than what we saw in the last ten years.

Having a quick look at the current tangible book value per share also appears beneficial. The company's book value per share is equal to $15.77, which is a bit below the current market price. It means that shareholders are mainly paying for the buildings and real estate, as well as collecting the FFO. According to Seeking Alpha, the dividend yield is close to 8.40%, which I think is quite generous.

Interest Rate Close To 4.52%

The company reported the list of components of long-term debt in the presentation to investors given in May 2024. Most loans included an interest rate close to SOFR + 10 bps, with a total interest rate close to 4.52%. Given this level of cost of debt, I assumed that cost of capital close to 5.92% would be conservative.

Source: 10-k

DCF Analysis, And FFO Analysis

I expect FFO and unlevered FCF thanks to the acquisitions of the Marketplace at Seminole Towne Center for a total acquisition cost of $68.8 million and the Exchange at Gwinnett located in Buford, Georgia.

In addition, I think that the recent structured investment announced to improve seven outparcel locations located in Lake Worth, Florida, will enhance the total amount of net property and the book value per share.

The Company also originated one structured investment, to provide $10.0 million of funding towards the construction of improvements on seven outparcel locations located in Lake Worth, Florida, of which $6.7 million was funded as of March 31, 2024. Source: 10-Q

Besides, I think that the recent asset recycling that took place in 2024 could bring new cash to reinvest in new properties. In the last presentation, the company discussed about the sale of a property in Santa Fe, NM, and the remaining non-income producing mineral rights & interests in the State of Florida.

I also expect that the team could assess many more acquisitions in the coming years because of recent headcount increases. In my view, management would not hire new analysts if they were not expecting an increase in the REIT activity. Under my different FCF models, I assumed that headcount growth will continue from 2024 to 2029. As a result, many more acquisitions may be approved, which could accelerate FFO growth.

For the assessment of future FFO, I took into account the guidance given by the company in May 2024. The company expected 2024 AFFO of about $1.74-$1.82, which means that the company does not trade far from 9.52x 2025 AFFO.

I executed several discounted cash flow models. In the first one, I used future unlevered FCF from 2024 to 2029. I assumed further development of the real estate assets, successful collection of rental revenue, and net debt close to $521 million. Besides, I used a cost of capital of 5.92% and a terminal EV/FCF of 15x, which I think is in line with the multiples reported by other REITs.

My FCF expectations include 2024 FCF of $84 million, 2025 FCF of $90 million, and 2029 FCF of $127 million. The implied equity valuation would stand at $1.3 billion, and the target price would be $56.84 per share. Given the current stock price, I think that CTO appears quite undervalued.

I also discounted future FFO, which I assumed to be $45 million in 2024, $50 million in 2025, and $69 million in 2029. My numbers are pretty much in line with the growth seen in the past. Besides, I used a WACC of 6.2% and terminal EV/FFO of 23x, which is pretty much the valuation observed today. My results include total valuation of $870 million and a target price of $37 per share.

Precedent Transactions: $34 Per Share

I studied a list of transactions of REITs that took place in 2022 and 2021 from different sources including Dealogic, S&P Global, The DI Wire, SEC Filings, Company Filings, CapIQ, and Pitchbook. The list of transactions was used in a recent acquisition.

Source: 424B3 Filing

The list included the acquisition of Store Capital for 23x LTM FFO, Duke Realty for 40x LTM FFO, PS Business Parks for 33x FFO, American Campus communities for 39.9x FFO, CorePoint for 53x FFO, and VEREIT for 29x. The median Price/LTM FFO was around 33x.

If we use EV/FFO of 33x, which, I think, is quite an appropriate multiple for CTO, the implied enterprise value would be $1320 million or $40 million*33x. If we also subtract the net debt, the implied target price would be $34 per share.

Research From Other Analysts, And Recent Volume Growth

In my view, the work of other analysts appears quite beneficial. According to information obtained from S&P Intelligence, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 5 analysts gave the company a buy rating, one analyst gave a hold rating, and one analyst gave a rating of outperform. In sum, I believe that there is significant optimism about the stock in Wall Street.

With regard to the total amount of volume seen in the last two years, I think that there seems to exist a significant amount of demand for the stock right now.

In 2020, the 30-day average daily volume was significantly lower than 80k. In 2024, the total 30-day average daily volume stands at close to 118k. It even touched 240k in the most recent history. In my view, the current dividend yield may explain why more and more investors are buying the stock. CTO was not offering such high dividend yield ten years ago.

Risk Factors

The Net Debt to EBITDA is close to 7x. Given the current amount of debt, I think that increases in the interest rate may accelerate interest expenses, and lower net income growth. In addition, management may have difficulties in finding financing to further develop its portfolio of properties.

In the worst-case scenario, lower acquisition of new properties could lower future net revenue growth, and also lower FFO growth. As a result, I think that investors could lower the number of shares acquired at the current price mark. Consequently, the stock price could decline.

Changes in the price of Real Estate in the United States could also affect the company's book value per share. In the worst-case scenario, I think that lower book value per share could lead to a lower stock price marks. In addition, if there is a Real Estate crisis in the United States, the company may not be able to find Real Estate sellers out there. If it cannot find decent opportunities to accelerate FFO growth, I think that the sum of future discounted FFO would lower.

The company may also suffer from a deterioration of the retail industry in the United States. In addition, competition from internet retailers may affect the market rents for retail spaces. If the price for retail spaces decline, FFO expectations will most likely lower.

I also think that shareholders could suffer from an increase in the cost of operations coming from higher maintenance, real estate taxes, or inflation. In the worst-case scenario, the company could suffer from declines in the net income and FFO declines.

Conclusion

Given previous expertise, net property growth, and FFO growth, CTO looks quite cheap at close to 9x AFFO. Besides, I believe that the acquisitions of the Marketplace at Seminole Towne Center and the Exchange at Gwinnett located in Buford, Georgia, could accelerate future FFO growth. In addition, with the recent asset recycling, cash in hand available for new acquisitions could increase in 2024. With new team members ready to assess new acquisitions, we could see new announcements soon. Many analysts report a buy note, and I think that the company could be worth between $34 and $56.84. I obtained these values using discounted cash flow models, discounted FFO models, and previous transactions in the REIT industry.