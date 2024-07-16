Contrarian Alert: Is It Time To Look At Software Companies?

Jul. 16, 2024 4:50 AM ETEMCLOUD, NDX, SP500, NVDA, AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, META, GOOGL
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.47K Followers

Summary

  • The market expected quick interest rate cuts in late 2023, leading to a significant drop in the U.S. 10-Year Treasury note yield and a 28.03% return for the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index.
  • Software-as-a-service companies underperformed in the first half of 2024, with revenue growth decelerating.
  • The focus has shifted to profitability with improved free cash flow margins.

You have to work hard in order to grow

Moyo Studio/E+ via Getty Images

By Christopher Gannatti, CFA

Remember November and December of 2023? The market was expecting a quick series of interest rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve Open Market Committee.

  • The U.S. 10-Year Treasury note ended October

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.47K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EMCLOUD--
NASDAQ BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index
NDX--
NASDAQ 100-Index
SP500--
S&P 500 Index
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
AAPL--
Apple Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News