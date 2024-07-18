tobiasjo

Wintrust Financial

Wintrust (NASDAQ:WTFC) is a very well managed regional bank and has been an excellent performer, far outperforming the typical regional bank. Here is the 2-year chart, which shows how WTFC has performed through a period that included the banking crisis.

The above price chart shows how well WTFC has performed versus ETFs IAT and KRE which are both regional bank ETFs. While the regional banks suffered more than a 12% loss during this 2 year period the last 2 years, WTFC is up over 27%. And next is the 10 year chart.

As you can see from the above chart, regional banks are up 33% over the last 10 years, while WTFC is up over 124%. So we have a very well managed bank with WTFC.

Wintrust is located in the Midwest with branches in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. This bank holding company owns 15 different banks. This provides them with an advantage in that they can offer CDs from several banks, so they can help people who want to purchase CDs above the $250,000 FDIC limit. They can provide them with CDs from different banks, allowing customers to purchase a large amount of CDs while all of them will be FDIC protected.

Wintrust Financial is not rated by S&P or Moody's but is rated by Fitch. They have an investment grade rating of BBB from Fitch on their subordinated debt, which is a solid credit rating. And currently, WTFC is trading solidly over $100 per share.

Wintrust Reset-Rate Preferred Stock

At our service, in order to boost our returns, we often look for unusual fixed-income securities across bonds, baby bonds, term preferred stocks and preferred stocks in all sectors. I believe we have an excellent preferred stock in ticker WTFCP, which has great terms.

For those who don’t know how reset-rate preferred stocks work, U.S. reset rate preferred stocks generally offer a fixed-rate for 5 years. At that point, the company can call the preferred or let its dividend reset. The reset yield is based on the yield of the 5 year U.S. Treasury note on the preferred stock’s call date. Here are the important details for WTFCP.

Call/Reset Date = 7/15/2025

Resets at the 5 year Treasury note yield plus 6.51%

Yield To Call (YTC) = 8.48% at its current price of $24.64

Reset Yield = 10.80% at today’s 5 year note yield of 4.13%

If not called, WTFC must wait another 5 years before WTFCP can be called

Dividends are “Qualified”

The reset rate is excellent, with a spread of 6.51% over the 5 year Treasury note. That is a huge spread for a preferred stock from a well run investment grade company. At the current 5 year note yield, WTFCP will float at a “qualified” 10.80% yield. But regardless of where the 5 year note yield is in 1 year, the reset yield is going to be extremely attractive due to its large spread over the 5 year T-note.

But the likely scenario is that the preferred stock will be called in 1 year, which makes WTFCP far superior to a 1 year bond and very undervalued. I will go into that later. But the reason that I believe it will be called is not just that WTFC will not want to pay out dividends at such a high yield, but also because if they don’t call it, they will be forced to wait another 5 years to call it. And if rates fall, WTFC will be stuck paying a dividend that is far above current interest rates, with nothing they can do about it.

Undervaluation Versus Other Similar Preferred Stocks

Although Fitch gives WTFC a BBB rating, it gives WTFCP a BB rating, 3 notches below their unsecured bond rating. That is unusual as S&P and Moody's almost always make the preferred stock only 2 notches below their bond rating, which would put WTFCP at BB+. But we will be conservative and accept the lower BB rating and look at how WTFCP compares to other bank preferred stocks with BB ratings.

Unfortunately, there are not a lot of BB bank preferred stocks, but as you can see from the above chart that they tend to yield around 6.5% on average. Whether we are looking at the 8.48% YTC or the reset yield of 10.8%, WTFCP is far better than its peers, making it grossly undervalued.

WTFCP Is Very Undervalued Versus BB Rated One Year Bonds

One year BB rated bonds tend to yield around 6.0%. So BB rated WTFCP, with a YTC of 8.48% over the next year, is going to give you a far better return than a similarly rated bond. But it is actually much better than that because WTFCP’s 8.48% YTC is “qualified” for a lower tax rate, at least for U.S. investors, while bond interest is fully taxed. So the after-tax yield on WTFCP is even greater than it appears relative to the typical 1 year bond. Here is a chart telling you what kind of yield you would need on a bond to get the same after tax yield as you will get on WTFCP depending on your tax bracket.

What this chart is telling you is that WTFCP’s “qualified” 8.48% YTC will get you the same after tax yield as a 10.70% yielding bond if you are in the 32% tax bracket (for example). So when you buy WTFCP as a 1 year security, it is like buying a one year bond with a YTM of between 9.60% and 10.85% depending on your tax bracket. WTFCP certainly beats a one year 6.0% BB rated bond with an after tax yield that is 60% to 80% higher depending on your tax bracket.

WTFCP Is Very Undervalued Relative to WTFCM

Lastly, WTFCP has a sister preferred stock with the symbol WTFCM, and the comparison of the 2 again shows WTFCP to be quite undervalued relative to WTFCM.

While WTFCP can be called or have the dividend reset on 7/15/2025, WTFCM can be called on the same date, or it will float based on SOFR. Here is the reset rate formula of WTFCP versus the floating rate formula for WTFCM.

WTFCP – Resets at the 5 year T-note + 6.51%

WTFCM – Floats at SOFR + 4.32%

Given that the 5 year note historically trades at a yield that is at least as good as SOFR, the WTFCP reset rate formula is much stronger than the one for WTFCM with its floor of 6.51% versus 4.32% for WTFCM. And the current price of WTFCP is only 17 cents higher than WTFCM. The price difference should be much larger than 17 cents for such a huge difference in the reset formulas of the two.

At current rates, WTFCP will reset to a yield of 10.8% while WTFCM will float at 9.9%. So even with the inverted yield curve with short rates (SOFR) much higher than the 5 year note yield, WTFCP still has a much better reset yield than WTFCM’s floating rate yield. But when you consider that SOFR has much more room to fall in yield than the 5 year note if the Fed starts cutting rates, the advantage will likely grow even bigger in the future in favor of WTFCP. And on top of that, WTFCP also has a higher current yield than does WTFCM.

Summary

WTFCP is a very undervalued reset-rate preferred stock from a very well managed bank holding company.

At the current 5 year note yield, if WTFCP is not called on its call date in 1 year the yield will reset to a 10.8% yield and that yield is “qualified” for a lower tax rate for U.S. investors.

Given such a high reset yield, and the fact that if WTFCP doesn’t call it in 1 year that they will have to wait 5 more years to call it, the chances of it being called are very high.

Given that, WTFCP is more akin to a 1 year bond, its 8.48% “qualified” YTC makes it extremely attractive relative to 1 year bonds with the same credit rating as WTFCP. While 1 year “BB” rated bonds tend to yield 6%, due to WTFCP’s dividends being “qualified” you are getting an after-tax yield that is equivalent to a 1 year bond that yields from 9.60% to 10.80% depending on your tax bracket (see chart in article). That is a phenomenal return for a short term security.

Additionally, bank preferred stocks with the same credit rating as WTFCP have current yields of around 6.5%. Thus, WTFCP’s 8.48% YTC makes it extraordinarily undervalued. And a comparison to its sister bond, WTFCM, also shows WTFCP to be a far better value.

