Introduction

Increased electrification is the primary outcome of the energy transition, climate change, and AI data center demand, and the raw material in greatest use to meet electrification is copper. However, the demand drivers of copper are not linear due to China's real estate construction decline, which acts as a significant counterbalance. China is still over 50% of global copper demand and real estate construction was around 20%, thus this sector's decline is a drag to overall demand. At some point, residential real estate demand should be outweighed by the many other drivers, but this is a slow-moving train. On the supply side, mining companies have seen the cost and time frame to add capacity move to higher levels while managements have implemented investment and return discipline, which is resulting in a slow or lower supply build-up. The end result could be a gradual copper price gain over the long term, mixed in with substantial day-to-day volatility as most commodities. Given this scenario, I studied the Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) to gauge its suitability and came away disappointed.

Performance

I compared COPX to the copper price, several large-cap miners, and a few of the current top holdings. The result is disappointing, with the ETF underperforming the underlying copper price (excluding dividends) and the majority of the sector's mining companies. COPX's portfolio selection is relatively straightforward with 20 to 40 holdings, market cap, and free float weighted with a 4.75% limit per constituent. The price-performance disparity among miners suggests this is not a homogeneous sector and requires care and analysis to select individual stocks.

Portfolio Upside Analysis

Using consensus price targets for 88% of the AUM, I arrived at an upside potential of 6% to YE24, which is not very exciting. However, within the portfolio, there are several stocks with over 20% upside potential, such as Ivanhoe Mines (IVN:CA) and Capstone Copper (OTCPK:CSCCF). What could generate alpha is M&A activity as large iron ore miners such as BHP Group (BHP) look for copper assets, as was the case in the failed Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF) bid. The key is reserve life, cheaper to buy than to find and build.

Revenue Forecast

The consensus revenue growth calls for a 21% increase in 2025, which is partly due to the carry-over of average prices in 2024 but also to market expectations of tighter supply. However, it has been my experience that no one knows where prices are heading in the short term. Most copper miners do not attempt to estimate prices and focus on costs and may hedge prices once they achieve a good margin.

Cash Earnings Growth & Valuation

The consensus has 36% cash earnings growth estimated for 2025 on better prices and some volume growth. There are many companies with explosive growth as new capacity comes online. Note that I use cash earnings (net income plus depreciation) to value capital-intensive companies.

Given the inherent volatile nature of commodities, including copper, the market generally applies a discount to earnings growth when valuing mining stocks. As can be seen, the current prices are valued at 11x P/CE or a PEG of 0.4x, which in many other sectors would be considered very cheap. However, it is unlikely that analysts, or the market, apply aggressive multiples even with high growth. Premiums and discounts are generally applied on reserve life, i.e. a company with under 5yrs of production life will be “cheaper” than one with 15yrs for example.

Risk

The risk to this sector is high given the volatile nature of the underlying product price that fluctuates daily on global supply/demand metrics. Smelters, wire and pipe manufacturing, etc. look to keep production running near demand and that means placing orders to keep inventory tight (just in time). This dynamic is repeated across 100s if not 1000s of players that all culminate in a daily price setting. The futures market tries to provide a stabilizing role that allows both sides to smooth out price fluctuation, but as we have seen this is a difficult endeavor. Thus, copper miners can see large profit swings that when combined with excessive debt can lead to Chapter 11.

Conclusion

I rate COPX a Sell. Part of the rationale is that commodities, such as copper, do not appear to provide earnings compounding given their volatile cash flow nature. In addition, mining is capital-intensive and requires long-term paybacks that make the sector fundamentally high risk. Finally, COPX does not have a good track record and investors may be better off researching individual stocks for a better risk/ reward dynamic.

