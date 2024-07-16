IAI: Goldman Sachs Powers ETF To New 52-Week-High; How About The Other Holdings?

Jeffrey Fischer, CFA profile picture
Jeffrey Fischer, CFA
306 Followers

Summary

  • Financial firms representing IAI are actually outperforming the S&P 500, over the past year. The ETF is up nearly 32% over the past year.
  • Companies within the ETF, such as CME Group and MarketAxess, show potential for growth through new client capture.
  • Lower interest rates and increased market volatility are expected to benefit many constituent holdings in IAI. I'm optimistic and offer this ETF a Buy Rating.

Bank building

ultramarine5

Financial firms almost seem to be humming in the background these days. These companies aren't hitting the headlines lately, and all the excitement about the future is in regards to chipmakers (it's not Pringles!) supporting AI and the industries most likely to

This article was written by

Jeffrey Fischer, CFA profile picture
Jeffrey Fischer, CFA
306 Followers
25 years+ in the financial/investment industry. Most recently I served as Senior Managing Editor here at Seeking Alpha; the tail end of an ~11 year stint working for SA. Prior to this, I worked as a Treasury Manager for a large commodities firm, where I managed financial liquidity, currency risk hedge portfolios, and investment arbitrage trades. I've also worked in financial performance analytics, trading, and banking. MY TOP ARTICLES:https://seekingalpha.com/article/4688259-qyld-and-contango-capture-for-possible-15-percent-yieldhttps://seekingalpha.com/article/4690866-tripadvisor-plummet-on-m-and-a-rejection-brings-stock-back-into-playhttps://seekingalpha.com/article/4696542-childrens-place-betting-against-mithaqs-lifeline-but-wait-for-likely-canada-exitI have a healthy interest in behavioral finance and love a good investment "story" at least as much as a financial analysis. My investment ideas on SA will likely be a mix of contrarian, event-driven, and structured trades.I completed the requirements of the CFA Charter in 2003, and am an active member of the CFA Institute.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in IAI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IAI ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on IAI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IAI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News