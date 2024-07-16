Everyone Wants Timberland Except The Public Market

Andrei Metelev

The market is always in flux, with various asset classes moving in and out of favor, causing related stocks to trade above or below fair value. REITs are clearly out of favor right now, with the average REIT trading at a 15.5% discount to its NAV (net asset value).

Perhaps even more interesting than the REIT average is the sector level breakdown of these discounts.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Data centers have been lumped in with the AI craze and consequently trade at a premium to asset value. Every other REIT sector is discounted but 3 in particular stand out at 30% discounts to asset value.

I get the office discount. Assets might go vacant and be a drain on cashflows, and depending on the market, it might be difficult to sell office buildings at full value if at all. Hotels are similarly risky with their own set of fundamental troubles. The discount is necessary to make the extra risk worth taking.

Are they discounted enough?

I don’t know, but it is in the right ballpark.

Timberland, however, is a gigantic question mark to me. The market has, for some reason, prescribed the same discount to timberland as it has to the highly distressed sectors.

Timberland is not distressed. It is thriving and objectively more valuable today than in the past.

Let’s explore this a bit because I recognize that it might seem flippant to say timber is thriving when all the timber REITs are getting clobbered in the market.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

It so happens that the public stock market is alone in this assessment.

Outside of public markets, just about everything else shows timberland in high demand and timberland values rising. We shall go through the confluence of evidence on actual timberland value:

Analyst estimates Aggregated sale price trends Individual property transactions Private timberland value trends Current and future fundamentals

Wall Street Analysts on Timberland

Timber REITs are a fairly small sector, with only a few analysts covering the area. Only 1 sell side analyst, Raymond James, covers Rayonier (RYN), while Weyerhaeuser (WY) and PotlatchDeltic (PCH) have 2 and 3 respectively.

According to analysts, Rayonier has an asset value of $36.52 per share.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

The stock is trading 23.7% below the NAV.

WY is even more discounted at 32% with consensus net asset value of $40.44

S&P Global Market Intelligence

PCH is the most discounted on the NAV metric at 35.1% with consensus asset value of $57.99.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Keep in mind, all of these estimates are from mid-June 2024 or more recent, so it is quite fresh.

Aggregated sales price trends

AcreValue tracks sale prices of timberland in Georgia, an area proximal to large portions of the timber REIT portfolios.

Acrevalue

Sales price per acre has risen to about $3,900 near the end of 2023, well above the 3-year average of $3,455.

NCREIF or the National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries indexes and tracks timberland returns by region.

NCREIF

According to NCREIF

“The Total Timberland Index had a 9.85% rolling one-year return, comprised of a 2.49% EBITDDA and 7.23% appreciation return”

Returns were stronger in the South and Northwest, which are the main regions in which the timber REITs own land.

Timberland values rose fairly uniformly across the various regions.

NCREIF

NCREIF uses some odd labeling, with the last digit referring to the quarter (so 20241 refers to Q1 of 2024).

At a broad level, timberland values rose. It can also be demonstrated through individual transactions.

Recent Timberland Transactions

On 11/30/23 Weyerhaeuser sold 69,600 acres in South Carolina for $170 million to Forest Investment Associates. That is a sales price of $2,442 per acre.

Importantly, this is acreage on which the mature trees had already been harvested, which suggests most of the purchase price is related to the raw land rather than the standing inventory. The sale price represents a 5-year forward EBITDA multiple of 47X, or a cap rate of just over 2%.

Insurance companies are also showing interest in timber, with Manulife stepping up as a big buyer:

Manulife bought 55000 acres of timberland for $72 million - April 2023

Manulife bought 55000 acres of timberland from Rayonier for $242 million

Note the huge difference in price per acre, with the REIT sold acres going for $4,400 per acre.

Some of the difference in price could be attributed to stocking levels, location, and whether the land is contiguous or not. I think another portion of it and why the other 55,000 acres went for so cheap is that the company that owned them previously no longer needed them as feedstock.

Timber REITs are also buying timberland. S&P Global Market Intelligence reports:

“Weyerhaeuser Company entered into an agreement to acquire 60,700 Acres High-Quality Timberlands of Forest Investment Associates L.P. for approximately $160 million on November 30, 2023.”

That is a price per acre of $2,635.

Increasingly, the REITs are realizing that the cheapest and highest quality timberland they can buy is themselves. Both WY and PCH have executed substantial share buybacks.

Since October 2023, PCH repurchased 264,251 shares, bringing total repurchases since 2022 to 2.05% of outstanding shares.

In the first quarter of 2024, WY repurchased 1.472 million shares, taking total buybacks since 9/22/21 to 3.17% of outstanding shares.

Nonprofits are also buying timberland. According to Industry Intelligence

“The Conservation Fund (TCF), a leading nonprofit in U.S. land and water protection, and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) have partnered in a $121 million purchase to acquire more than 20,000 acres of forestlands in the southwest part of the state from clients of Manulife Investment Management.“

That is just over $6,000 an acre.

These are all fairly large transactions, with most being over $100 million. At that price point, it is not a spur of the moment decision. Companies are actively seeking to buy timberland, and they are well versed on what timberland is worth.

Given all this transaction activity, along with the indexes that track timberland values, I posit that it is not merely my opinion that timberland values have risen, but rather a verifiable fact.

So, given that timberland values have risen and are at or near all-time highs, why are the timber REITs getting clobbered in market price?

Potential reason for the selloff – myopic focus on near-term EBITDA

REITs are usually thought of as income investments. They pay reliable, high yields, often supported by contractual income.

The timber REITs all pay nice dividends:

PCH – 4.75% dividend yield

WY – 2.9% dividend yield + special dividends at year-end

RYN – 4.1% dividend yield

As REITs, the timber companies are judged through this lens, yet their income is not contractually based. While the majority of timber REIT assets consist of the land itself, most of the revenues come from the sale of wood products.

Pricing of wood products such as lumber is quite volatile and has recently taken a nosedive.

Tradingeconomics

So while the REITs were gushing billions of dollars of EBITDA in 2021 and 2022 when lumber prices were high, profits are likely going to come in quite a bit lower in 2024.

This sort of cyclicality doesn’t fit well into the REIT investment lens. REIT investors are used to looking at AFFO or FFO or some other income metric. Since AFFO for most REITs is very stable, usually going up or down just a few percentage points each year, I can understand why it looks really bad for the timber REITs when EBITDA goes from billions per year to just above break even for their wood products segments.

I suspect this is why the timber REITs have sold off so hard.

However, I think it is a mistake to value them based on near term EBITDA. The true value of timberland assets is their perpetual nature. The land appreciates and the trees grow whether lumber prices are high or low.

At times when lumber is not selling well, they can simply harvest less and keep growing the trees for times when prices are higher.

The more reliable way to look at profits is to average over long periods of time and if one looks at average net operating income over the last 10 years, it is quite strong. Weyerhaeuser, for example, has averaged somewhere between $2B and $3B in annual NOI.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

That is against an enterprise value of $24B, making it somewhere in the ballpark of a 10% NOI yield.

2024 could quite likely come in below $2B, but they also have years like 2021 where they got $4.5B.

The EBITDA and NOI generation of lumber businesses is cyclical, but the value of the land is not. Land values are quite stable and have generally gone up. In the previous sections, we showed that land values continued to rise in 2024 despite the expected drop in near term sawmill EBITDA.

Based on the past decade of earnings, the timber REITs are trading very cheaply, and I think the 30%+ discount to NAV is a great entry point. Only through buying their stock can timberland be acquired at such a discount. Those buying timberland directly are still paying full price.

The next decade

Lumber demand is driven primarily by construction activity and particularly single family homes. There was a flurry of homebuilding following the pandemic, as well as quite a bit of repair and remodel demand. This, along with supply chain issues, is what made lumber prices go so high in 2021 and 2022.

In 2023, homebuilding began to slow due to mortgage rates, and it has slowed further in 2024, also due to mortgage rates.

FRED

Circled in yellow above is an accumulated deficit of homes. That decade long stretch of almost no building caused home inventory to fall well below comfortable levels. Eventually, this deficit will be made up. It was starting to happen until mortgage rates shot up, which has delayed the demand.

Pent-up demand is still there, just delayed. As interest rates fall or remain at this level long enough that people just see it as the new normal, homebuilding demand should return. When it does, lumber prices are likely to bounce back up.

Overall, timber and lumber demand is generally rising over long periods of time. It will just be cyclical in pattern. We shouldn’t sell timber REITs just because lumber prices are down temporarily, nor should we buy them when lumber spikes and EBITDA surges. Instead, I think the opportunities to buy are when they are trading at discounts to NAV.

It is the land that will drive long-term profits, and when buying at a 30% discount to NAV, one can get about 43% more acres per dollar invested. I was early in buying but will continue to expand exposure while discounts of this magnitude exist.