Introduction & Investment Thesis

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) is an energy drinks company that develops functional drinks and supplements that are marketed to young adults and exercise enthusiasts with the goal of helping people stay active and focused on their goals. The company reported its Q1 FY24 earnings on May 7, where revenue and earnings grew 37% and 81% YoY, respectively, driven by strength in its North American market. However, after reaching a double-top price of $98.85 on May 22, the stock has declined 47% to its current price of $52.63 as of July 15th.

The selloff has been driven by concerns that consumer demand is slowing from the latest reading in scanner data, along with sequential inventory optimization at PepsiCo (PEP), which is their largest distributor in North America. At the same time, a Wall Street Journal article claimed that Celsius’s fat-burning and metabolism-boosting messages are misleading, causing the stock to decline more than 10% on July 15.

Despite the short-term pessimism, I believe that its long-term growth story is still intact, as the company is positioned in the energy drink category, which is steadily growing in the US. As the company continues to innovate its product line while leveraging its go-to-market channels with Pepsi as its largest distributor in the US, it is rapidly gaining market share. At the same time, it is also expanding internationally while simultaneously growing its operating margins.

Assessing both the “good” and the "bad," I believe that the recent heavy sell-off has created an attractive entry point for long-term investors with an upside of at least 25% over a 3-year investment horizon, making it a "buy.”

The good: Positioned to ride the “health and wellness” trend with robust product innovation, channel optimization, and a partnership with Pepsi

Celsius reported its Q1 FY24 earnings, where it saw a 37% YoY growth in revenue to $355.7M as it continued to gain category share, growing four points higher than a year ago at 11.5% (as of April 14), reflecting the impact of shelf space gains with average SKUs per retailer growing from 13.5 in Q1 FY23 to 20.5 in Q1 FY24, along with continuous product innovation to delight customers and channel strength. Out of the $355.7M in sales, the North American market contributed more than 95% of Total Revenue, while growing 37% YoY, while the International market contributed the remaining 4.5% of Total Revenue, growing 42% YoY.

Q1FY24 Earnings Slides: Revenue growth trend

What is important to note here is that the company is extremely well positioned within the “health and wellness” trend, where the US energy drink market continues to grow along with the zero-sugar share of energy drinks rising steadily. Over the last 13 periods, we can see that Celsius has grown at the fastest pace relative to its peers, as it continues to innovate across flavors by introducing Galaxy Vibe in their 12-ounce line as well as the Celsius Essentials line, which continues to gain in popularity. Meanwhile, Celsius On the Go powders reached the first position in the energy powder category in Q1, with category share growing 1.7 points to 24%.

Q1 FY24 Earnings Slides: Growing market share

Plus, the management pointed out in the earnings call that they are expecting their best shelf space gains in the company's history to be reflected in the scanner data beginning in July, once retailers have completed their spring resets. Meanwhile, their non-tracked channels, which include club, e-commerce, and food services, also continue to act as a tailwind for growth, with club sales growing 36% YoY to $63M, sales on Amazon (AMZN) increasing 30% YoY, and food service channels growing 186% YoY.

In terms of their go-to-market strategy, Pepsi plays a very important role as their primary distributor in the US, and in March, they launched a new incentive program together as they prepared for the 100 Days of Summer campaign with an effective store presence, innovative products, and marketing initiatives to position the brand to become the number one energy drink in the world while leveraging strategic pricing and promotional opportunities at the same time.

In terms of profitability, gross profit grew 60% YoY to $182.2M, along with a margin expansion of 740 basis points, driven by low freight and raw material costs. However, they are sticking to their gross margin expectation in the high 40s for the remainder of the year, as rising fuel and aluminum prices can put pressure on margins. Meanwhile, it generated $88M in Adjusted EBITDA, which grew 81% YoY with a margin of 24.7%, as the company continued to unlock operating leverage from revenue growth across its channels, while SG&A expenses grew by approximately 130 basis points on a GAAP basis from increased investments in its sales and marketing channels to drive momentum across its customer base.

Q1 FY24 Earnings Slides: Profitability trend over the quarters

The bad: Slowing sales along with inventory optimization at Pepsi

However, pressure started to build for the company’s stock after Eric Serotta, analyst at Morgan Stanley, pointed out that momentum at Celsius may be fading away as scanner data showed slowing sales growth on a sequential basis for the four weeks ended June 29, while its market share also took a dive to 9.7% from 11.5% in April.

Soon afterwards, in an investor conference, Celsius management outlined that Pepsi will continue to reduce its inventory levels during the quarter to $20-$30M sequentially after a $20M inventory reduction in Q1 as they optimize their working capital efficiencies. This would impact Celsius’s top line, given that Pepsi is their largest distributor in the US. Morgan Stanley has already reduced its price target on Celsius to $68, while Wedbush and Stifel Securities cut their price targets to $83 and $65 respectively, expecting near-term headwinds.

Plus, as of the latest earnings report, Pepsi missed its revenue forecast, where organic sales grew just 1.9% YoY, compared to a 3% YoY expectation, as volume was down 2% and growth in revenue only came from price increases. While the biggest drop by segment was Quaker Foods North America, followed by Frito Lay, its Beverages segment in North America still posted a growth of 0.8% YoY. However, the slowdown in growth points to an uncertain consumer environment, where consumers are starting to cut back on spending amidst a weakening labor market. If we extrapolate Pepsi’s weakness onto the energy drink category, where Celsius is positioned, we could see some short-term weakness in consumer demand. In fact, on July 15, TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow pointed out that consensus estimates for FY24 and FY25 sales are too high, given the continued deceleration in sales growth, and reduced his price target by 20% to $68.

Tying it together: The recent selloff has created an attractive “buy” point

Looking forward, I don’t expect the short-term weakness in consumer demand and inventory optimization at Pepsi to materially impact its growth story in the long term, as I believe that Celsius is very well positioned in the energy drinks category of the “health and wellness” industry, with sufficient runway as it continues to innovate on its product lineup, increase SKUs per retailer, leverage strategic pricing and promotions, drive growth through its untracked channels, and expand internationally to continue to gain market share. Therefore, assuming that it grows 25% YoY in FY24 and then accelerates its growth rate in the high twenties range as consumer demand normalizes in the US, along with continued penetration in its International markets, it should generate close to $2.66B in revenue in FY26.

From a profitability standpoint, I believe that its diluted earnings per share should grow faster than overall revenue growth during the next three years, as it continues to unlock operating leverage from growing sales at a faster rate than its operating expenses as it expands its margins. Since the management hasn’t provided any guidance on their long term financial model, I will assume diluted earnings per share to grow at least 1.5 times faster than overall revenue growth until FY26, which will translate to $1.90 in diluted earnings per share in FY26, or an equivalent to a present value of $1.57 when discounted at 10%.

Taking the S&P 500 as a proxy, where its companies grow their earnings on average by 8% over a 10-year period, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 15–18, I believe that Celsius should trade at least 2.5 times the multiple, given the projected growth rate of its earnings during this period of time. This will translate to a PE ratio of 42, or a price target of $66, which is 25% above its current levels.

Author's Valuation Model

My final verdict and conclusions

I strongly believe that the 47% drawdown of the stock from its May 2024 high to its closing price (as of July 15) of $52.63 has taken a lot of the froth away and has created an attractive buy point. Although the decline in consumer demand is concerning, while inventory optimization by Pepsi will likely impact its top-line growth, I believe that its long-term growth drivers are still intact, where it continues to build innovative products in the energy drink category to delight customers and grow market share by growing shelf space at retailers while simultaneously expanding internationally as well as through its untracked channels. As a result, I expect growth over the next 3 years to remain in the mid- to high-twenties region, while diluted earnings per share should grow faster than revenue as it expands its overall margins. So, while volatility can continue for a little longer in the short term, I believe that the stock is currently priced at an attractive level, with a potential for at least 25% upside over a 3-year investment horizon, making it a “buy”.