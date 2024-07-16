Celsius: Ignore PepsiCo's Temporary Inventory Optimization, Product Innovation Will Lead The Way

Amrita Roy profile picture
Amrita Roy
1.33K Followers

Summary

  • Celsius reported strong Q1 FY24 earnings with 37% revenue growth and 81% earnings growth YoY, driven by strength in the North American market.
  • Since the earnings call, there are growing concerns over slowing consumer demand and inventory optimization at PepsiCo that has led to a 47% stock decline, creating an attractive buying opportunity.
  • Despite short-term challenges, I believe Celsius is well-positioned in the energy drink category as it drives robust product innovation and compelling go-to-market strategies to capture consumer demand.
Some Energy Drinks on a dark slate slab

HandmadePictures

Introduction & Investment Thesis

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) is an energy drinks company that develops functional drinks and supplements that are marketed to young adults and exercise enthusiasts with the goal of helping people stay active and focused on their goals. The

This article was written by

Amrita Roy profile picture
Amrita Roy
1.33K Followers
Amrita runs a boutique family office fund in beautiful Vancouver, where she leads the investment strategy for the family fund. The fund's objective is to invest capital in sustainable, growth-driven companies that maximize shareholder equity by meeting their growth-oriented goals. In addition, she also started her own award-winning newsletter, The Pragmatic Optimist which focuses on portfolio strategy, valuation, and macroeconomics in concert with her husband Uttam Dey who is also a contributor on Seeking Alpha. Prior to cofounding her fund, Amrita worked for 5 years in high-growth supply-chain start-ups in downtown San Francisco, where she led strategy. During her time in the Bay Area, she also worked with venture capital firms and start-ups, where her efforts led her to grow the user acquisition business. During this time, she was introduced to investment portfolios and was able to maximize returns for clients during the pandemic. The cornerstone of Amritas work rests on democratizing financial literacy for everyone and breaking down financial jargon and complex macroeconomic concepts into formats that are easily digestible but more empowering than the typical investment thesis. Her newsletter has been featured as the Top Newsletter in Finance on popular newsletter platforms and she aims to bring her ideas to Seeking Alpha as well.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CELH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CELH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CELH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News