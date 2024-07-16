Niall_Majury

In my previous article on Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS), I presented a valuation of the Spanish pharmaceutical company. One of the reasons for remaining cautious was the high level of indebtedness and the difficulties in refinancing the debt, both due to its cost and its maturity schedule.

Directly on track to becoming the soap opera of the Spanish stock index in 2024, the news has continued to stir the company and its stock price: following the storm caused by Gotham's bearish report and with things somewhat quieter after a mild reprimand from the Spanish regulator (I summarize this situation in my previous article), the primary concern for the markets is the company's debt and also for the major shareholders. The Grifols family (30% ownership) are already looking for partners to privatize the company and be able to revive it away from regulatory and market scrutiny.

Seeking equity in a difficult situation often indicates that financing through debt is no longer a viable option, which is a clear sign of the company's desperation. Let's try to cover the latest events that have led to this situation and analyze the potential scenarios that are emerging.

Q1: Cash Flows Recovery Is Not Yet Coming

Good Q1 in topline where Biopharma, the plasma segment of Grifols, grew by 9.4% (currency neutral). Plasma collection costs per liter have decreased by 2% compared to Q4 2023. A significant portion of the margin improvement for Grifols should come from efficiency in the collection centers and a reduction in donor compensation.

Grifols Segments (Grifols Q1 2024 Investors Call)

The company provides new 2024 guidance figures over 2023:

Total Revenue +7%

Adjusted EBITDA €1.8 billion (+22%)

Free Cash Flow: €5 million

Growing by 7% total year over 2023 with the Q1 data, we already know implies an 8% growth for the rest of the year. Similarly, the proposed target of €1.8 billion in adjusted EBITDA, represents a 26% margin compared to 22% in the first quarter. On July 30th, we will know the second quarter data and can reassess the accuracy of the guidance.

Regarding the FCF, the quarterly evolution does not present a favorable picture. They trust that the normalization of working capital and the operational improvement of the business, combined with expense control, will help achieve the guidance.

EBITDA & FCF per quarter (million €) (Grifols Q1 2024)

Net debt in Q1 amounted to €10.974 billion, €400 million more than in Q4 2023, mainly due to negative FCF that has drained cash.

During Q2 2024, Grifols received €1.6 billion from the sale of 20% of its stake in SRASS to Hayer, already approved at the time of writing the full thesis. Intended to pay down debt, the financial debt maturity schedule relative to the estimated FCF is as follows:

Maturity Schedule and Expected FCF (millions €) (Grifols Annual Accounts)

(The €1.6 billion has been applied to the 2024 maturities and the remaining amount to those of 2025)

The challenge now lies in refinancing the maturities for the year 2025, and things are not being easy, as we will see.

Debt Financing Is Becoming Difficult

On June 27, 2024, it was reported that three major Spanish banks (BBVA, CaixaBank, and Sabadell) had refused to refinance part of a $400 million loan granted to Scranton, which, as a reminder to the reader, is part of the financing structure of Grifols.

On the same day, Moody's downgraded the corporate rating from B2 to B3, corresponding to a category of highly speculative junk bonds, mainly due to doubts about the expected Free Cash Flow ('FCF') recovery. The stock was tumbling once again below €8.

Grifols credit ratings (Grifols IR)

Writing these lines at the close of Friday, the 12th, I am reading in the Spanish press that Moody's has chosen to suspend Grifols' rating due to not having sufficient and adequate information to support it. The situation could be salvaged with the infusion of new equity, and this is where Brookfield has entered strongly this past week.

Brookfield, New Player On The Scene

On July 8th, it was announced through statements from Grifols and Brookfield Asset Management that the majority shareholders of the firm, the Grifols family (holding 30% of the shares), are in preliminary discussions for Brookfield to make an offer for the remaining 70% held by third parties, aiming to privatize the company. This move is intended to facilitate the company's turnaround in a less pressured regulatory and market environment.

"Brookfield confirms that it has held exploratory discussions with certain key shareholders of the Company regarding a potential joint offer... There is no assurance that Brookfield or the Key Shareholders will make an offer for Grifols shares."

With the announcement and the rumors, the stock price soared by 20% to €10.80, then moderated to a 10% increase compared to the previous day's close. Away from the noise of the news and in the cold light of day, the conclusions are less euphoric:

There is no estimated reference price.

There is no guarantee that an offer will be made.

There is no estimated timeframe.

Subject to regulatory approval (and approval by the Spanish Government due to a law that protects Spanish listed companies from foreign capital)

Potential Scenarios

Brookfield Makes An Offer:

Brookfield will likely not overpay: when entering debt-stressed situations, it seeks a good margin of safety. They will also need to facilitate the refinancing of the company. The market gives us clues with a significant correction on the day of the announcement, with strong selling volume between €9.50 and €10.60.

Would the shareholders accept a price between €9 and €12 per share?

Brookfield Does Not Make An Offer:

Brookfield has open access to Grifols' information for due diligence purposes. Upon concluding the process, it may decide not to make an offer. This message does not necessarily indicate a worse situation than known. Brookfield might not want to expose itself to making an offer if it finds a price that it believes shareholders are not willing to accept.

The inverse reaction that the withdrawal of Brookfield could provoke might unlock an opportunity if the market overreacts to this news.

We will closely monitor the events and the upcoming quarterly results at the end of July, where certain improvements in operating cash flows should be confirmed.

As an analyst and interested party, an exciting process unfolds where Brookfield may reveal a fair value for us.

