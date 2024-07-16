Marina113/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

InsideEVs' Kevin Williams has a very favorable review of the new Zeekr X, which extends the existing lineup of the Zeekr 001, Zeekr 007 and Zeekr 009. Its addition will support the brand. The key question, however, is whether good products make Zeekr (NYSE:ZK) a good investment.

I suspect not.

Above all, Zeekr is not a stand-alone company, but rather a constituent of the Geely (OTCPK:GELYF) group (itself the core automotive portion of the privately-held Zhejiang Geely Group). That limits its upside potential.

First, not all components of the Geely Group are doing well. Polestar (PSNY), Geely's luxury EV brand, which sold only 7,200 cars in 2024Q1, is being restructured. So far, Geely is keeping Polestar operating, but it is a drain on group resources. Polestar was initially set up as a shareholder, and Geely has had to bail out Volvo's shareholding to keep them from being dragged down by Polestar's mounting losses. It has not bailed out ADR shareholders, who have seen the shares drop 92% from the IPO price of $13.00 to $1.01 at pixel. Opposite is equally possible: even if Zeekr eventually generates profits, its multiple links to Geely may mean those do not accrue to holders of Zeekr's ADR, which collectively represents a mere 5% stake in the company. I suspect that other brands - Proton, LEVC [Geely makes London's EV Black cabs], Lotus - do not carry their own weight. If others are burning cash, this limits Geely's ability to support Zeekr, which as a startup is not spinning off cash.

Second, Zeekr is not a standalone car company: it neither manufactures its own cars nor develops its own platforms. Instead, it licenses Geely's platforms and licenses production from Geely's plants. The terms of those agreements are in Zeekr's IPO filing, but the crucial details - pricing - are redacted. Geely could siphon off profits. I don't think that's how Li Shufu, the ultimate owner, operates - he used Geely funds to lessen the burden of Polestar on Volvo - but that's merely a personal assumption, and at some point Li will leave the scene.

As important, Zeekr holds a specific position within Geely's portfolio of EV brands in terms of price and drivetrain, in between the entry-level Geometry brand and below Polestar and in the midsize segment, while smart does subcompacts. Meanwhile, Lynk & Co. and Volvo (OTCPK:VLVCY) to date focus on ICE/PHEV models. No matter how successful its models might be, Zeekr will not expand upmarket or downmarket. However successful its models may be, Zeekr's upside potential is severely limited.

The above reservations only matter if Zeekr succeeds. That depends not only on Geely, but on global sales. Data for the US and Europe are widely available, so here I focus on China, one of my specialties.

EV Context

The world's biggest EV/PHEV market is China, and that's where all of Zeekr's production is currently based. Over time, Geely could add production in South Carolina and in Ghent or another Volvo plant. Given European Union tariffs, that will dent Zeekr sales in Europe, and even higher tariffs in the US preclude sales there. As a first approximation, then, Zeekr's success or failure hinges on its sales performance in China.

China's Economy

The Chinese economy faces many headwinds. About a quarter of the economy revolves around real estate, and prices are falling and will continue to fall throughout the country. China urbanized in the 1990s and 2000s, as over 300 million people left the countryside for cities. Building housing and infrastructure, providing real estate for retail and other urban services, were important drivers of growth. That has ended, as migration is minimal and now a falling population. No surprise that the sector is moribund. However, declining prices and collapsing developers will not lead to a crisis due to how the sector was financed. This works from multiple directions to keep growth low. More important, consumption is depressed as households increase savings to make up for real estate losses, a favored investment to provide for old age.

Nevertheless, new passenger vehicle purchases remain at a historic high, and there's no shift to smaller or less expensive cars, indeed quite the opposite. First time purchasers used to dominate the market, but replacement demand now does, supported by the growth of the used car market. Note too that even slower growth represents a lot of cars: with 22 million light passenger vehicles sold in during 2023Q3-2024Q2, a 1% rise in sales is about the capacity of a standard assembly plant. (The industry rule of thumb is that a single production line can turn out 240,000 vehicles a year.) Of course, current sales are supported by a cash-for-clunkers program. Given the US experience a dozen or so years ago, this has a modest impact on current sales, and part of that is because it pulls sales forward. That will detract from the normal seasonal concentration of sales in the fall. Still, I expect we will close out 2024 near the current record sales pace.

China's Passenger Vehicle Market

To the data. Sales ended 2023 at a historic peak, and by historic standards 2024Q1 and 2024Q2 remain strong, above the previous 2018 and 2021 peaks. Discount headlines about falling sales - but note too that so far this year sales are not rising. Growth at the firm and brand level comes at the cost of falling sales for someone else.

Rolling 12m Sales (Author's database) Rolling 3m Sales (Authors database) Monthly Sales (Authors database)

Finally, new energy vehicle sales continue to rise as a share of total sales, hitting a new peak of 47.5% in June. However, the rise is dominated by the growth of PHEVs (plug-in hybrids, which must be able to travel at least 100 kms in pure electric mode). Pure battery EV sales in absolute terms in June 2024 were no higher than in August 2023, even with the inclusion in June of Tesla's normal end-of-quarter surge.

Total and NEV sales (Authors database)

Additional data bear this out. The share of EVs in Shanghai has been stagnant for the past 2 years, and the overall Shanghai vehicle market appears saturated - at peak Shanghai in 2022 accounted for over 1 in 20 of all vehicles sold in China.

Shanghai Sales (Authors calculation from CPCA monthly reports)

Another indicator is the composition of new models. In 2022 carmakers launched 2.2 new EV models for each new PHEV model; in 2023, that ratio was 1.6:1. So far, in 2024, it's just under 1:1 as new PHEV models outpace pure EVs. (The Chinese Passenger Car Association publishes details of everything from minor upgrades to new platforms. Excluding new trim levels and minor facelifts, Chinese firms launched 93 new models so far this year, of which 36 were PHEVs, 34 EVs and 23 ICEs.) Firms are clearly betting that PHEVs are the way to go.

Sales, EVs and PHEVs (Authors database) EV and PHEV shares (Authors database)

Note: The "other" category includes vehicles available with multiple drivetrains that do not break down sales between EVs and PHEVs.

This, of course, is not good news for pure EV firms such as Tesla, XPeng and NIO - and Zeekr. It is instead brands that offer a mix of PHEVs and EVs, such as BYD, but also Geely's Lynk brand, which specializes in PHEVs.

Zeekr and Geely

Source note: most descriptive data are drawn from Zeekr's Prospectus (SEC 424B4 filing)

Zeekr

Zeekr is an integral part of the Geely group. It does not have any factories of its own, but rather contracts assembly to two Geely plants in Sichuan Province, in Chengdu and Meishan, and a new (late 2021) Geely plant in Ningbo in Zhejiang. It does not have its own platform, rather it licenses the Geely group's SEA (Sustainable Experience Architecture) electrified vehicle platform, which among others is also used by Volvo (the new EX30), smart (the #1 and the #3), and Lynk & Co. Geely as the manufacturer is responsible for any factory- or supplier-related warranty costs. Zeekr is a brand, not a standalone car company.

For Seeking Alpha, the investment opportunity is also limited to the 5% of Zeekr shares represented by the Cayman Island ADR ($ZK), which owns the Hong Kong firm ZEEKR Intelligent Technology, which in turn is the owner of Zhejiang ZEEKR. (I did not delve into the legal and tax motives behind that structure, as likely irrelevant to the investment case.) Portions of the IPO were allocated to Geely and two strategic Zeekr suppliers, Mobileye and CATL. Zeekr remains a majority-owned subsidiary of Geely. In the ZK prospectus, the manufacturing markup paid by Zeekr to Geely is redacted, as is the SEA platform licensing fee.

Zeekr Corporate Structure (ZK Prospectus)

In its favor, Geely has positioned Zeekr as the core operating unit for portions of its electrification strategy via its Viridi battery, drivemotor and power control subsidiary located in Ningbo, China. The second piece is CEVT [renamed as Zeekr Technology Europe in March 2024], a wholly owned subsidiary of Zeekr located in Sweden with 715 employees, which focuses on driver assist ("intelligent mobility") systems for the Geely group, including coordinating work on the SEA-M modified platform targeted for autonomous vehicles. (Note that a portion of ADR shares were allocated to CATL, the global leader in batteries, and Mobileye, a core supplier of hardware and software for "intelligent mobility".) Its global design center is in Gothenburg, Sweden.

ZEEKR Segment, RMB thousands (≈ RMB7.2/US$1.00)

Consolidated amounts are after eliminating intra-unit transactions, small line items not reported

Zeekr financials (Authors calculations from Prospectus and 2024Q1 reports)

Source: Prospectus pages 19, 102, F-50, F-51 and Form 6-K for 2024Q1

As the segment data indicate, the portions of engineering work Zeekr undertakes for the Geely group as a whole are substantial, but 69% of revenues and 85% of profits, pre-eliminations, are from vehicle sales. The battery, drivemotor and electrical control subsidiary Viridi is also significant, with 35% of revenues but only 14% of profits, again pre-eliminations. Going forward, the contribution of the car portion will dominate, as per the 85% contribution in 2023.

Valuing Zeekr thus requires assuming that transfer prices for manufacturing and platform licensing are "fair" (which is a subjective concept), and that the same holds for Viridi. My own business sense is that playing financial games with transfer prices interferes with rational decision-making for a group of the complexity of Geely. As I noted above, in handling Polestar's losses, Geely chose to move to a simpler shareholding arrangement, buying the portion held by Volvo. So while not a game stopper, the lack of transparency on the financial details of interfirm links is one more reminder that Zeekr in not an independent firm, and cannot be evaluated in isolation from the group as a whole.

Next, what of the core car business? At present, the brand is selling at a rate of 200,000 a year, with the Zeekr Mix MPV/van about to launch, a refresh of the Zeekr 001 this year, and two additional models. It is also gradually entering global markets - the Middle East, Mexico, the UK - though sales in the EU will require local production since the provisional tariff of 30% will make exports unprofitable.

Zeekr Sales, Model / Quarter (Authors database)

This still makes it only a little larger than NIO (with Q2 sales of 57,373) and a bit over half the sales level of PHEV specialist Li (Q2 sales of 108,392) and the new Huawei EV brand Aito (launched in 2022Q1, with Q2 sales of 98,123). Yet, the landscape remains very competitive with not only BYD (Q2 sales 757,632) and Tesla (Q2 sales of 145,897) but the EV brands of GAC, Changan, Geely itself, Leap, GM Wuling and Changan with higher volume than Zeekr, and Chery and VW not far behind. Rather than provide a large table, suffice it to say that Zeekr's success is not guaranteed.

Adding to the challenge, 71% of Zeekr's sales come from just one model, the Zeekr 001. Sales also demonstrate a local bias. Zeekr's biggest plant is in Ningbo, a city of 9.6 million in Zhejiang, south of Shanghai. Guess what the best selling model is in Ningbo? - the Zeekr 001. It's the 4th best selling model in neighboring Hangzhou, and is #7 in Shanghai. Overall, 40% of May sales were from Zhejiang, Shanghai and Jiangsu. [June data on sales by city are not yet available.] To be successful, Zeekr needs a broader product range and more sales outside its home turf.

Zeekr does, however, continue to roll out new models and refreshes. The refreshed Zeekr 001 went on sale in March. An update to Zeekr 009 6-passenger large luxury MPV (SUV/van), launching in Hong Kong on July 19, incorporates the new CATL Qilin battery to give it an 803 km [500 mile] range, based on a CLTC test cycle range of 882 km [551 miles]. That makes its range as good as or better than most ICEs. It has also just released the Zeekr Mix in China, a slightly smaller MPV, though it does not yet show up in monthly sales data. It has two other models in various stages of reveal (eg, testing, where the location invites "spy photos").

Geely Group Performance

Historically, Geely has experimented with brands, folding those that failed (such as Maple 枫叶 and Livan 睿蓝) and shifting models that remained in production to other brands. Polestar may prove to be another such example, though for now, it continues to launch new products. That, of course, should be a concern to those contemplating the ZK ADR. To reiterate, Zeekr is part of a portfolio of brands, and Geely has positioned it to focus exclusively on pure EVs. It thus will not capture the continuing growth of PHEVs, nor will it benefit from the luxury EV market of Polestar. It will not necessarily be unprofitable, but it does limit Zeekr's valuation because it limits expansion.

In the background is the wider Zhejiang Geely group (吉利控股), of which the founder, Li Shufu (age 60), is the dominant shareholder. A good source here is Wang, Hua, G. Balcet, and Wenxian Zhang. 2021. Geely Drives Out: The Rise of the New Chinese Automaker in the Global Landscape. World Scientific Publishing.

Zhejiang Geely's wider set of enterprises include tourism and education, both of which could be vessels for real estate speculation (think urban campuses). I don't perceive Li as someone interested in speculation; that is certainly not how he has approached Geely and its related automotive operations. Still, it would bode ill if Li came under pressure to strip cash from Geely Automotive (and in turn its subsidiary, Zeekr) because of problems at the parent group, Zhejiang Geely. Of course, in that case, Li Shufu could also unwind his 9% shareholding in Daimler rather than try to extract cash from his own automotive operations.

So what is the Geely group? It includes a number of small ventures, such as Proton and Lotus (both acquired from its Malaysian owners in 2017) and what is now London EV [which makes London's black cabs]. It includes Maple and Livan, domestic Chinese brands that are being wound down. I view these 5 brands as too small to be material to Geely Automotive as a whole. I also ignore Geely's commercial vehicles, which are small relative to its light passenger vehicle operations. Geely has one joint venture with Daimler, "smart", for which Daimler develops and produces ICE models in Europe, and Geely EV models in China. Finally, for those enamored with robotaxis and driver assist capabilities, Geely also has joint ventures with Baidu under the Jiyue and Caocao brands, and will produce the Zeekr CM1e for Waymo.

My model-level Chinese passenger vehicle sales database provides a snapshot of Geely Automotive's operations. To that, I add sales in the US (almost entirely Volvo) and Europe (mostly Volvo) from Automotive News. I don't yet have Europe data for 2024Q2, and I don't capture Geely exports from China (about 100,000 a quarter), and don't capture Volvo exports from Europe other than to the US and China. Finally, it does not capture commercial vehicle sales, under the Yuencheng brand and Geely's new Radar pickup truck brand. Geely also makes motorcycles. It is, however, illustrative of the overall group.

Geely Group sales (Authors database, Automotive News for US and EU data)

A bit of scrolling is needed, but here's a table of all Geely Group domestically made and sold models in China, deleting for tractability those with a volume under 1,000 units in 2024Q2. Key takeaways are the wide variety of vehicles, and the high number of new models. Zeekr models face competition from within the Geely Group, and not just from other firms.

Geely model lineup (Authors database)

Within the Geely Group, Zeekr is their upscale EV brand, above entry-level base Geometry EV brand but below the luxury Polestar EV brand, and complementary to the joint venture "smart" EV brand. It complements Lynk & Co, which currently focuses on PHEVs. Meanwhile, both Geely and Galaxy offer EVs and PHEVs, and Volvo is gradually electrifying its product lineup. First, the Group's strategic positioning of its EVs is a work in progress, and currently appears a chaotic mix of models and brands.

I summarize China sales below, consolidating the Geely Group's small brands under "other". As above, these data reflect vehicles assembled and sold in China, and do not capture exports, imports or commercial vehicles.

Geely Group China Sales (Authors database)

Conclusion

Stepping back, is there a good way for outsiders to invest in the Geely Group, which is now China's 2nd largest EV producer, ahead of Tesla but behind BYD? Perhaps. While Geely is controlled by the Zhejiang Geely Group (and so is ultimately owned by its founder, Li Shufu), it does have a dividend-paying ADR at $GELYF. It's also possible to purchase shares in three component companies, Volvo ($VLVCY), Zeekr ($ZK) and Polestar ($PSNY). The best strategy might be a combination of Geely, Volvo, and Zeekr (and as a very speculative addition, the flailing Polestar).

What of a valuation for Zeekr itself? At pixel (Jul 15), the stock price is $18.86, down from an immediate post-IPO peak of $29.04. Its current price gives a market cap of $4.8 billion versus consolidated revenues of $7.2 billion or 0.67x TTM revenue. That valuation is steep for automotive, but of course Zeekr is still rounding out its product portfolio. However, Geely's overall EV brand strategy is unclear, as the current model lineup is scattered across multiple brands that have a mix of price points within brands. Assuming that Zeekr will evolve into a mid/upper market brand, between Geometry and Polestar. That limits growth, and that will be dependent on maintaining a clear identity as Geely shares platforms across its brands. Furthermore, the 2 most potentially lucrative global markets, the US and the EU, are both closed to exports. Geely could support Zeekr's growth by either adding production in South Carolina and Ghent/Sweden, or building new plants for the dedicated SEA-EV architecture. That, however, pushes significant sales outside China into 2028, given the time to build and ramp production in new plant. So while there is potential upside in those markets, it is too uncertain and too far into the future for me to build into the stock price.

So let me assume that Geely works out its EV strategy in a manner that lets Zeekr sales double in the next 2 years, with battery sales increasing in line. That gives a 2026 revenue of $16 billion, given that the newer models carry higher price tags. However, at that point growth with max out, so a P/S of 0.6x is unreasonable. On the upside, it might manage 0.4x to give a market cap of $6.4 billion, or a stock price of at $25. However, a less generous 0.3x gives today's market price. Now both Geely and Volvo pay modest dividends, so if (when?) Zeekr turns profitable, that provides additional support. Still, I rate Zeekr a hold, with an upside bias.

Notes

Data notes

Over the past 4½ years, I have compiled a database of monthly passenger vehicle sales in China, drawing on 4 different sources. None of these include data on exports, imports or commercial vehicles. They differ on the margins, including a few MPV/vans or not, and breaking models into EV versus PHEV versions or not. I consolidate across sources for maximum detail. In my database I include drivetrain, segment, and base and premium trim list prices, updated on an ad hoc basis to reflect discounting.

At present, my database covers 953 models, with 603 models with sales of at least 1 unit in June 2024. Some of my academic-oriented research based on these data are available on the GERPISA web site. My current project examines the geography of sales, with an initial presentation in Bordeaux in June 2024. I have not uploaded that presentation, as I am updating it on the basis of the analysis of a broader set of models and cities. As a snippet, as a new firm Zeekr perforce sells in a limited number of places, with half of sales coming from 11 very large cities, and 40% from its home and adjacent provinces - little different, as it happens, from Tesla. In contrast, the most popular Geely brand models have a broad national sales base.

