LukaTDB

Odds are, if you don't have patience, you will not make for a good investor. Some investments take time to play out. In fact, I would argue that most of them do. During that time, you can experience a good deal of pain. As long as you believe that your original assessment was accurate, it's necessary to just deal with that pain as it comes and to wait for the eventual upside that you believe is on the horizon. A good example that I could point to in this regard involves a financial institution by the name of Meridian Corporation (NASDAQ:MRBK).

For those not familiar with Meridian Corporation, it is actually a small regional bank that has a market capitalization today of about $117.7 million. Back in December of last year, I rated the company a ‘buy’ to reflect my view at the time that shares would likely outperform the broader market for the foreseeable future. At that time, I even acknowledged that the company had dealt with volatile financial performance. But because of how cheap shares were, I believed that upside would eventually be had. Since then, the market has disagreed with me, sending shares down by 17.9% at a time when the S&P 500 is up 18.5%. Truly, this is disappointing to see. And in some respects, I understand why the market is doing what it is. But when you consider just how cheap the institution is, and even when you factor in the quality of its assets being on the lower end of the spectrum, I think that some upside exists from here.

Dealing with the pain

With operations spread throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Florida, Meridian Corporation is geographically quite widespread for such a small bank. But every year, the firm does seem to be getting larger. Consider the value of deposits as of the end of the first quarter of this year. They totaled $1.90 billion during that time. This was up from the $1.82 billion in deposits that the bank had at the end of 2023, and it stacked up nicely against the $1.71 billion that was on its books in 2022. One thing that I do like about the institution is that only 19% of its deposits are uninsured. This is lower than the 30% maximum threshold I typically like to see. This means that the risk profile when it comes to a potential bank run is on the lower end of the spectrum.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

There are other aspects of the institution that have grown as of late. The value of loans on its books came in at $1.93 billion in the most recent quarter. That's up comfortably from the $1.87 billion reported just three months earlier. It also stacks up favorably against the $1.74 billion the institution had at the end of 2022. We have seen similar growth when it comes to other balance sheet items. Even though the value of securities has fallen from $197.1 million in 2022 to $188.3 million today, today's figure is actually up from the $183.9 million the bank had at the end of 2023. Less significant is the value of cash. In fact, it is near the low end of its historical range at $23 million today. This decline from $56.7 million just one quarter earlier. But considering that the value of debt during that time dropped from $224.7 million to $195.7 million, I consider that par for the course.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

For the most part, I would say that the balance sheet side of things is quite positive. This is not to say that there's no weakness elsewhere, though. You need to look no further than the income statement to see what I am talking about. In 2023, the institution reported net interest income of $62.1 million. That's down from the $67.6 million reported one year earlier. And in the first quarter of this year, the $13.7 million in net interest income that the bank generated represented a worsening from the $16.3 million reported for the first quarter of 2023. Much of the pain recently on this front came from a rather meaningful contraction in the firm's net interest margin from 3.61% to 3.09%. The fact of the matter is that, in addition to seeing interest on debt rising, the firm is also having to pay out more for deposits than it did a year ago. This is because of the high interest rate environment that we are contending with creates competition for those funds to go elsewhere. For context, in the most recent quarter, the weighted average interest rate on interest-bearing deposits was 4.40%. That's quite a bit above the 3.17% reported one year earlier.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

We have also seen some weakness when it comes to non-interest income. We saw this figure fall from $41.7 million in 2022 to $32 million last year. This was driven in large part by a plunge in mortgage banking income from $25.3 million to $16.5 million. Management attributed this to lower levels of mortgage loan originations caused by rising interest rates and a reduction in housing inventory. In general, I am quite bullish on the housing market at this point in time. As one source pointed out, existing home sales in the month of May for this year came in 0.7% lower than they did in April. They were also down 2.8% from where they were the same time last year. Meanwhile, new residential sales in May were down 11.3% month over month and 16.5% year over year. The good news is that as mortgage banking income staged a partial recovery in the most recent quarter, and as wealth management income increased also, total non-interest income in the first quarter of 2024 was $8 million. That's up from the $6.6 million recorded one year earlier. Unfortunately, that didn't stop net income from falling from $4 million to $2.7 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Despite these troubles, shares of the institution look quite cheap on a price to earnings basis. In the chart above, you can see precisely what I mean. With a multiple of 8.9, Meridian Corporation does look objectively attractive. However, relative to similar firms, it is smack-dab in the middle, with two cheaper than it and another tied with it. In the next chart below, you can see both the price to book multiple and the price to tangible book multiple of the institution. While on a price to tangible book basis, our candidate was tied as being the cheapest of the group, there were two that were cheaper than it on a price to book basis.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When it comes to overall asset quality, Meridian Corporation fails to impress. But relative to similar firms, it's not all that bad. In the first chart below, you can see the return on assets, not only for our candidate, but also for the same five banks I've decided to compare it to. Two of the five have return on asset ratings lower than it does. The same holds true in the subsequent chart when it comes to return on equity. This suggests to me that we have a company with mediocre assets. But in my mind, it is still difficult to justify just how cheap shares are on that basis alone. This is especially true when looking at its continually growing deposit base and loan portfolio.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

Even though it has been a difficult road for shareholders of Meridian Corporation, I think that the bank still makes sense to be modestly bullish about. No, it's not likely to be the kind of firm to make you rich. But it is cheap enough and the institution is healthy enough to justify some degree of bullishness. Because of this, I have decided to keep the bank rated a ‘buy’ for now.