BOJ Appears To Have Intervened Last Friday Too, But Market Sells Yen Anyway

Jul. 16, 2024 7:10 AM ETUS Dollar Index (DXY), SPX, SP500, USDOLLARUUP, USDU, UDN, FXA, FXC, FXB, GBBEF, FXY, YCL, YCS
Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.47K Followers

Summary

  • The US dollar is consolidating in narrow ranges against most of the G10 currencies.
  • The Australian and New Zealand dollars, along with the Japanese yen are off by about 0.25%.
  • Europe's Stoxx 600 fell 1% yesterday to snap a three-day advance and is off 0.4% today.

British Banknotes

vandervelden/E+ via Getty Images

Jury duty assignment prevents a more comprehensive note, but here is a snapshot.

Overview

The US dollar is consolidating in narrow ranges against most of the G10 currencies. The Australian and New Zealand dollars, along with the

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.47K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

About DXY Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DXY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
USDOLLAR
--
SPX
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News