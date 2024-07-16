Kirpal Kooner

The opportunity

The investment thesis in CAPREIT (TSX:CAR.UN:CA) concerns the Canadian housing sector and its current affordability crisis. A specific mix of demographic, regulatory, and economic conditions has aligned to create a favorable environment for residential rental properties and apartment REITs.

The demographic tailwind

There is a saying in Canada that it takes five minutes for a family to arrive in Canada, and seven years for the country to build them a home. According to Statistics Canada, in 2023, the country reached the fastest population growth in 66 years, adding 1.27 million people, up 3.2% year-over-year (YoY), with only 30K via natural gains. This is not an event but a trend of recent years, as Canada relied on immigration to boost its labor force and economic growth (almost 20% of the Canadian population is non-native-born).

Statista

The influx of immigrants has been blamed for causing a housing shortage crisis, increasing prices, and worsening affordability. This situation has led the government to try to cap the number of international students and non-permanent residents entering Canada each year. However, the effect is negligible: In Q1 2024, 241.5K more people were in the country, and 242.7K in Q2, keeping an annual run rate at 968.4K more people. Population growth has skyrocketed since 2020, surpassing the median compounded yearly growth rate of 1.25%.

The supply tailwind

Despite this population growth, average housing completions have not grown at the same rate and have been swinging from 190K to 220K per year (2020: 198,761 // 2021: 222,670 // 2022: 219,942 // 2023 official data not ready yet). Housing starts, which will lead to housing completions, have been trending down since the peak of 2021 at 271.2K (261.8K in 2022, 240.3 in 2023).

Therefore, the gap between supply and demand has been widening in recent years, which is what has caused the current housing crisis. Average asking rents have spiked since September 2021, when Canada re-opened its borders to the world. In May 2024, they reached an all-time high of $2,202/month, representing a 9.1% increase YoY. We should remember that even returning to the median population growth of 1.25% per year would add roughly 513K (from the current 41.01 million), a challenge in an already constrained market.

According to CMHC, Canada needs about 3.5 million additional housing units by 2030 to restore affordability; this means about 500K per annum, a considerable gap concerning the CMHC projection of 207.5K/yr of additional units of supply that will be added. Moreover, CMHC's projection is based on a population of 43 million by 2030, just a 4.8% increase from Q2 2024 numbers, only 2 million more people in 6 years when the country has already added almost 500K in two quarters.

Hence, it's a really conservative number poised for revisions, and I am very confident that, based on recent trends, the population count will probably be much higher than that. This situation has also been reflected in vacancy rates dropping from 3.1% in 2021 to 1.5% in 2023 and even lower in the largest cities. Even for Canadian-born residents, buying a house, even if interest rates are starting to decrease, is difficult. The house price index is steady at very high levels, and ownership costs of an average home as a share of median household income reach more than 60% compared to a high 30% ten years ago. This also speaks to more demand for rental housing.

RBC Economics

The regulatory tailwind

Since January 1, 2023, the Canadian government has prohibited non-Canadians from purchasing residential real estate in Canada for an initial period of two years. However, this prohibition was extended earlier in the year until January 1, 2027. Thus, all the people coming to the country are forced to rent. They simply cannot buy.

Why hasn't the market already priced this factor in residential REIT equities?

Publicly traded apartment REITs are trading at below-NAV valuations in the 20-30% range. The last measure of diluted net asset value (NAV) per share of Canadian Apartment REIT (CAPREIT) is $54.79, trading in the $43-$47 range, at around a 20% discount to NAV. A reasonable thought would be that if this opportunity is so evident and appealing, the market would probably have already closed the valuation gap.

The valuation gap is unrelated to a lack of investment thesis soundness and is more related to regulatory hurdles affecting US real estate behemoths. These hurdles prevent them from making controlling interest investments in residential real estate in Canada, as they are affected by the ban on non-Canadian buyers.

Another factor holding back the apartment REITs valuation is a market sentiment about interest rates not starting yet a downtrend path from the recent 25bps cut, being this only a "normalization" cut. The last critical factor is the current rent control legislation impacting lease renewals, which tied rent increases to the inflation rate and imposed an annual percentage limit.

However, it is not as well known that in the province of Ontario, there is an exemption from rent control for new buildings built and first occupied after November 15, 2018. This regulatory measure was introduced to spur investment in new rental apartments and improve the balance between supply and demand. In addition, there are no rent caps on tenant turnover, and landlords can charge above-rent cap increases if they make renovations.

The silver lining of past years of rent-control policies is that current rents in these properties are well below market rents, allowing REITs to increase prices when market rents are flat or even declining. The catch-up to market on tenant turnover is near 30%. Per current figures, the median rent in Canada, as we have seen, is $2,202/month. The average rent in the CAPREIT portfolio is $1,550/month, providing a solid runway of earnings growth in the coming years, just on tenant turnover with market rents remaining flat (Indeed, they kept rising rents even during the peak-COVID period). Therefore, unaffordable rents are not a headwind to the apartment REITS.

CAPREIT 2023 10-K

If interest rates stay elevated in the next few years, housing supply will remain constrained, and affordability will worsen, leaving demand for rent intact. However, if interest rates decline, it should be even better, as tenant turnover would increase, facilitating the catch-up to market rents.

Publicly-traded Canadian apartment REITs

The previous three tailwinds suggest a very favorable environment for long-term investment in rental REITs. In addition to CAPREIT, Canada has five big publicly traded players: Boardwalk (BEI.UN:CA), InterRent (IIP.UN:CA), Killiam, Minto (MIN.UN:CA), and Northview Residential (NRR.UN:CA).

Clearly, we want the most extensive possible exposure to the Ontario Province, being CAPREIT the most exposed and also the most geographically diversified, the largest by market capitalization, and the only one with properties in all regions (Ontario, Alberta, Quebec, Atlantic Canada, and British Columbia), but with a strategic position in Ontario (46% of portfolio fair value) where it makes the highest monthly rent per occupied suite, and also where the CMHC projects the most significant supply gap in 2030 (about 1.31 million units in the conservative scenario). In addition, CAPREIT and Boardwalk are the ones that have listed options contracts available, monthly expirations only.

CAPREIT Q1 10-Q

CAPREIT Q1 Investor Presentation

It is fair to say that Boardwalk is the Alberta specialist, a region that has no rent control (for now). Still, Boardwalk lacks geographical diversification in case regulation turns against it. It is a natural move that demand will try to fly away to other controlled-rent regions, worsening the outlook.

This is already happening, with Alberta among the lowest-priced rent markets. The rental market is quite fragmented, with these listed REITs only owning 4.21% of the total addressable market, measured by annual revenue: (2023 figures) CAPREIT $1.07 billion, Boardwalk $0.546 billion, InterRent $0.237 billion, Killiam $0.348 billion, Minto $0.158 billion, and Northview $0.228 billion, adding to $2.6 billion in revenue for a total of $61.5 billion. So, there are plenty of growth opportunities through acquisitions.

CAPREIT is an outperformer to get exposure to the rent housing market

Though trading at a 20% discount to NAV, CAPREIT has grown its net operating income at an impressive 8.06% CAGR in the last four years, unaffected by the COVID-19 crisis. This trend is maintained in Q1 2024, with its NOI growing at 8.1% YoY and its fund from operations growing at 7.4%. This also shows the resiliency to resist the volatility in interest rates and inflation pressures.

CAPREIT Q1'24 Investor Presentation

CAPREIT 10-K 2023

Its debt profile is very rugged, with a below-market weighted average effective interest rate of 2.99%, a 100% fixed rate, a conservative Debt/BV ratio of 41.8%, and an interest coverage ratio of 3.3x. Between 2024 and 2025, roughly 18% of its debt will mature, resetting at a higher rate. It is currently at a weighted average rate of 4.64% in committed mortgage refinancings.

When investing in REITs, I want to control for the dilution effect, as they tend to distribute to shareholders all of their income and net taxable capital gains and finance their operations through equity issuances. CAPREIT has a conservative payout ratio (as a share of FFO) for a REIT at about 60%, holding gains on its balance sheet to not depend on equity issuances at unfavorable times (like now) to fund growth.

On the contrary, they have a buyback program in place. In Q1 2024, they bought 0.6 million shares at an average price of $48.19, below NAV, which was accretive to earnings. They intend to invest $27 million at a meaningful discount to NAV.

Talking about the operations, the strategy of CAPREIT is where they do the magic: based on capital recycling initiatives and repositioning, they basically free up capital by selling older non-core assets rented before 2018 and subjected to rent control policies and investing in new acquisitions. It requires the same level of operating expenses for a low-income building as a high-income building, so they get higher NOI and higher IRR in the latter. They can turn over the low-income buildings to the government (like the Q1 two buildings sale in British Columbia to a non-profit organization funded by the provincial government) and buy high-quality assets from distressed developers (who started building four years ago) at prices of 20-30% below replacement cost (that is also what happened in Q1 with the $130 million purchase in two recently constructed, concrete rental apartment buildings, at a steep discount to replacement cost).

CAPREIT Investor Presentation Q1'24

The management has said they are very active in this high-quality market tranche, as there are almost no buyers. Foreign capital has been very relevant to Canadian real estate development, but now foreign institutions are banned from purchasing. An important value in this capital recycling strategy is added in the sense of enhancing tenant quality as affordability generally improves. Contrary to common thinking, the most expensive buildings generally have the best affordability for the communities they serve, and the least expensive properties are the most unaffordable.

The same-property-occupied Average monthly rent for the Canadian portfolio (CAPREIT also has 10% of the portfolio in The Netherlands with a very similar investment profile) was up 6.5% YoY in Q1 2024, with NOI margin up 70bps to 64.1%. This shows CAPREIT's ability to overcome rent control restrictions, recycle capital to higher IRR properties, and slowly catch up to market rents.

This avenue can provide growth for years to come. In context, in Q1 2024, the average percentage of suites turned over was just 2.4%, but the increase in monthly rent was 23.2%. In contrast, 45% were lease renewals, with an increase of 3%, which resulted in a weighted average growth of 4.1%. At current annualized turnover, it would take more than ten years to turn over the entire portfolio to update rents to current market prices, so CAPREIT is a long way before thinking of earnings reaching a plateau level, and by then, the market should look at CAPREIT renovated portfolio and place a premium on valuation based on the quality of the new properties acquired.

In closing

If 50% of REITs' valuation is generally considered tied to the 10-year government bond performance, the other 50% of the REITs' return could be regarded as industry and company-specific. Here is where the demographic, the supply shortage, and the regulatory tailwinds described play out. These three catalysts are robust and not easy to solve in the near term; it is a matter of time before this theme draws retail investor awareness. I think the past hotter-than-expected May CPI print left this opportunity open for some time, but a few more soft CPI readings, which could propel rates down, will draw some attention to this space. In the meantime, CAPREIT will continue driving up NAV/sh by making buybacks at a discount and repositioning capital to higher ROI projects.

CAPREIT's last move to exit MHC (manufactured housing communities), roughly 4% of its total portfolio, to focus on its core business of apartment buildings is a wise step to simplify the company, reduce leverage, and redeploy capital on better-aligned projects.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.