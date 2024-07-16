Limbach Holdings: Margins Showing Strength, Expected To Continue Growing Further

Jul. 16, 2024 8:29 AM ETLimbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) Stock
Research Wise profile picture
Research Wise
113 Followers

Summary

  • Limbach Holdings is experiencing topline weakness due to revenue loss in the GCR segment, targeting ODR revenue share increase to drive EBITDA growth.
  • Continued investment in acquisition and new product offerings should drive topline growth in coming years.
  • LMB's valuation is currently near its sector median and considering promising long-term prospects, the stock is a decent buy at the current levels.

Group of male engineer working together at factory site control room.

CandyRetriever

The Thesis

Moving into 2024, Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) continues to experience topline weakness due to significant revenue loss in the company's General Contractor Relationships (GCR) segment as a result of its mix-shift strategy. I expect this weakness to continue further

This article was written by

Research Wise profile picture
Research Wise
113 Followers
As a finance enthusiast with years of experience in research, I am deeply engaged in studying diverse businesses, especially in the technology, industrial, and conglomerate sectors. I really like companies that have strong foundations and see them doing well in the long run. I enjoy writing about these businesses, telling their stories, strategies, and financial details. I use a mix of looking at their finances and writing to give insights into how well companies might do, helping people understand the market better. This focus on both looking at the numbers and explaining things reflects my dedication to both understanding and explaining the details of the financial world.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LMB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LMB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LMB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News