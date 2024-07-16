artisteer/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

In my search of finding steady income streams from alternative asset classes such as REITs, Business Development Companies, and Closed End Funds, Pioneer's High Income Fund (NYSE:PHT) was put on my radar. This prompted me to dive deeper into the fund, and I wanted to share some of my findings and analysis here as a result. PHT operates as a closed end fund that has a primary objective of providing a high level of current income. It aims to accomplish this through its portfolio of below investment grade corporate bonds and convertible securities.

Normally, I would approach a fund like this with optimism because through extensive experience and research I've come to learn that below investment grade, otherwise known as 'junk' funds, doesn't automatically mean that these are bad investment vehicles. However, it gets more difficult to defend PHT when looking at the price return and total return over the last decade. We can see below that PHT's price has fallen by over 57% over the last ten-year period. Even if you are here to focus on the income generation, you would still be significantly underperforming some peers when including distributions, as the total return is only slightly above 10% over the last decade.

Data by YCharts

PHT offers investors a dividend yield of about 8.6%, which may catch the eyes of some income focused investors. This is especially true when we consider the fact that the distribution here is issued on a monthly basis, which may add to the appeal for investors that are retired and depend on the income generated from their portfolios to fund lifestyle expenses.

PHT has an inception dating back to 2002, which means we have over two decades of data and performance to reference. The fund does deploy leverage to help amplify returns when possible. The leverage level as of the latest fact sheet sits at 31.3% and while this can help boost returns, it can simultaneously elevate the level of risk involved if a bad investment defaults or goes bankrupt. Lastly, the fund has a listed expense ratio of 4.14%. Let's first take a look into the fund's strategy and holdings to get a better picture.

Strategy & Risk Profile

Although PHT operates within the below investment grade space, it tries to maintain a level of diversity. We can see that US High Yield Corps account for 58.7% of the fund's make up, accounting for the largest slice of PHT's overall portfolio. However, there are approximately 312 total issues within that have a weighted average life of 5.19 years. Despite the diversity within, it's important not to forget that the fund is diversifying itself across different levels of junk.

PHT Factsheet

For reference, anything rating BB+ and below are considered below investment grade. The majority of PHT's exposure is to the B rated space, sitting at a total makeup of 43.86%. The current breakdown of PHT's overall credit quality is as follows:

BBB: 4.47%

BB: 27%

B: 43.86%

CCC: 12.31%

Not Rated: 8.47%

Cash Equivalent: 0.90%

This is an important metric to accept as part of the risk tradeoff with PHT. Whether or not the risk is well justified is subjective to each individual investor, but I urge you to consider the past performance as a source of reference to what may be likely to take place in the future. Data compiled by S&P Global shows us that the leverage loan default rate tends to rise throughout each recession, as well as alongside the trend of the federal funds rate. As the federal funds rate sits at a decade high, this is something to consider going into the future.

S&P Global

I believe that the world of low interest rates is probably going to be behind for a while. After all, near zero interest rates were pretty irregular to begin with. Historically speaking, the average interest rate has sat around 5.4% over the last 50 years. If you believe that rates will not be getting any lower, then PHT is probably something to avoid, as it means that we are unlikely to see meaningful price growth any time soon. This concept is also clearly laid out in the fact sheet.

The Fund may invest in securities of issuers that are in default or that are in bankruptcy. Investing in foreign and/or emerging markets securities involves risks relating to interest rates, currency exchange rates, economic, and political conditions. When interest rates rise, the prices of fixed-income securities held by the Fund will generally fall. Conversely, when interest rates fall the prices of fixed-income securities held by the Fund will generally rise. Investments are subject to possible loss due to the financial failure of the issuers of the underlying securities and their inability to meet their debt obligations

Financials & Vulnerabilities

Since the portfolio is comprised of junk exposure, this leaves PHT much more vulnerable to interest rate fluctuations. As interest rates get hiked to their decade high, this may put strain on some of the borrowers within the portfolio that operate on a floating rate basis. If debt is issued on a floating rate basis, this would directly translate to higher interest payments required from borrowers on the debt they owe. As a result, this may put additional pressure on these businesses and may increase the rate of defaults across the board.

It's no coincidence that PHT's price seems to share an inverse relationship with the federal funds rate. Back when interest rates were cut to near zero levels in 2020, PHT's price quickly paced upward as this created a more ideal environment for these below investment grade borrowers. This low rate environment made it more attractive to take on debt since it was more affordable. This enabled more growth initiatives to be pursued in the market, which is likely why we saw the price take off. Conversely, when rates were aggressively hiked throughout 2022 and 2023, we saw PHT's price movement fall in the opposite direction.

Data by YCharts

I mention interest rates because the tide may be starting to turn in this area. Inflation has ticked down for three consecutive months now and sits at the 3% level. Additionally, the unemployment rate has crossed above the 4% mark as of the latest update. The combination of these two factors may be enough of an incentive for the Fed to start considering an interest rate cut. The last few meetings resulted in rates being left unchanged, but with the US Presidential election also upcoming, there may be elevated levels of uncertainty in the market to help enable the start of rate cuts.

With junk focused funds, managers can offset this interest rate sensitivity with having exposure to floating rate debt investments. As interest rates go up, they can effectively collect higher levels of interest income to offset any impending risks of defaults within their portfolio. However, this doesn't seem to be the case with PHT, as net investment income hasn't grown at all during the higher interest period and instead shrank.

Taking a look at the latest 2024 annual report, we can see that net investment income landed at $0.70 per share. Similarly, net realized gains within the fund landed at $0.53 per share, contributing to a total net increase in investment operations of $1.23 per share. This means that net investment income fully covered the distribution of $0.66 per share for the year. A nice feature of PHT is that it can retain earnings from prior stronger years, which can help make up any performance gaps to cover the distribution on weaker years.

PHT 2024 Annual Report

Lastly, something I want to mention is that management seems to be lacking with transparency in reporting. I struggled to find the latest Section 19a Notice online. I soon discovered that this was because the latest update was issued back in October 2023. This prompted me to look at how the distribution may be funded on the years where net investment income may have underperformed. It does look like PHT implements return of capital to help fill some performance gaps.

Section 19a Notice

We can see that return of capital made up 2.1% of the year to date cumulative distribution in this example report. While this isn't a huge issue, it could be contributing to the lack of NAV growth that the fund experiences. This leads me to question whether or not the distribution should be reduced to help enable some NAV growth and a potential price recovery as PHT would be able to retain more earnings.

Dividends

As of the latest declared monthly dividend of $0.055 per share, the current dividend yield sits at 8.6%. If you are looking for a fund that delivers effortless distribution growth over time, you may want to look elsewhere. A supporting reason as to why I am also rating PHT as a sell is the continued dividend reductions over the last decade. Once upon a time, the monthly distribution rate sat at $0.14 per share, which is almost triple the current monthly distribution rate.

So even though the distribution is fully covered by net investment income, it doesn't really mean much when you consider that the distribution rate is consistently reduced. As a result, PHT would not make for a good long-term income focused holding. Additionally, I think it's worth mentioning that the dividend yield here is not large enough to justify the amount of risk that you are taking on here. For instance, I recently wrote an analysis on KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) that is also comprised of junk rated investments but offers a significantly higher dividend and better total returns.

Seeking Alpha

This would mean that your dividend income received would be effectively decreased year over year. The only way to offset this would be to continue adding additional capital into your position, but that is not always ideal for a retired investor that may be depending on their portfolio's distribution income. In order to demonstrate this, I ran a back test using Portfolio Visualizer to show what the dividend income decrease would look like with an original investment of $10,000. This graph assumes that no additional capital was ever invested, and no dividends were reinvested.

Portfolio Visualizer

In 2015, your dividend income would have amounted to $804 on your initial investment of $10,000. Fast forwarding to 2023, your annual dividend income would now amount to $390. This means that your dividend income would have effectively been sliced in half over the last decade, while also losing about half of your invested principal due to the continual price decrease. Not to mention, the dividend income received would mostly be classified as ordinary dividends, which introduces less favorable tax consequences.

Valuation & Comparison

Despite PHT currently trading at a discount to NAV of about 6.9%, I still do not believe this is a good time for entry. For reference, PHT has traded at an average discount to NAV of 7.4% over the last three-year period. The largest discount PHT has traded at over the last three years is about 14.8%, while the largest premium PHT has ever reached was about 14.3%. Just because a fund trades at a discount to NAV, it doesn't necessarily mean that it may be a good time to enter. After all, the fund may be trading at a consistent discount for a reason.

CEF Data

The reason looks like the fund has been unable to grow NAV in a meaningful way since inception. Taking a look at the NAV and price history chart below, we can see that the NAV has consistently trended downward over the last two decades. You would have essentially eroded your capital over time, and a NAV that fails to grow may indicate that the fund is simply not out earning the distribution by enough of a margin to retain earnings and fuel future growth. As a result, a dividend cut may be needed to help the fund recover in NAV and price going forward.

PHT Factsheet

For this reason, I will not be touching PHT as I believe there are better alternatives out there, such as the previously mentioned KIO. KIO's dividend yield sits at 10.4%, offering a much higher starting yield that can enable a larger distribution income stream for investors looking for income. Additionally, the distribution of KIO was only reduced once throughout its lifetime due to the pandemic in 2020.

Data by YCharts

We can see that KIO outpaces PHT in terms of price return as well as total return over the last decade. Despite KIO's price also dropping, it has retained original principal much better. Therefore, I would not invest in PHT for income, as it is more likely to erode principal and shrink income over time.

Takeaway

In conclusion, PHT has not performed well enough as an income focused holding, as it has a history of eroding investor capital and shrinking distributions. The NAV has consistently decreased since inception, which gives me caution, as I believe a distribution cut may enable some growth and NAV recovery. The risk you are taking on with the exposure to junk rated investments also isn't rewarded with a high enough yield in my opinion. Reporting transparency around the distribution is also lacking, as I could not locate a recently updated Notice 19a form that explained the distribution breakdown. As a result, I am issuing a sell rating on PHT.