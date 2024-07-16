Boy Wirat

QOE Capital: Co-Authored by Analyst Antonio Mello

Investment Thesis

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) is an emerging cloud monitoring and analytics platform that provides essential observability tools for cloud-based IT infrastructures. The company's integrated platform allows organizations to monitor, troubleshoot, and optimize their entire technology stack, from cloud infrastructure to applications. Datadog has experienced large growth since going public and will continue to experience substantial growth as the industry grows, while the firm is still in a hyper growth stage.

Management has outlined a clear strategy for developing growth drivers in their early stages, providing investors with visibility into future expansion plans. Datadog is well-positioned to capitalize on several key tailwinds:

Digital Transformation and Cloud Adoption: As companies and industries accelerate digital initiatives, the demand for robust cloud monitoring solutions is expected to surge. Datadog's comprehensive platform is well positioned to grow and thrive in this transition. The ongoing shift to cloud and multi-cloud environments creates a growing need for Datadog's services.

DevOps Expansion: The rise of DevOps practices and the need for continuous integration and delivery align with Datadog's offerings.

Product Innovation: Datadog continues to innovate and expand its product portfolio, addressing adjacent markets and scaling its value proposition. Recent additions like security monitoring and network performance monitoring demonstrate commitment to evolving with customer demands.

We hold a bullish view on Datadog’s ability to scale its operations in an increasingly necessary market. The company’s rapid innovation cycle, strong customer retention, and ability to upsell additional services to existing clients provide a glimpse into the future of the company’s trajectory. The success in landing and magnifying within large accounts also suggests potential for increased market penetration and wallet share. Our valuation and outlook on Datadog indicates a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Company Background

Datadog is a monitoring and analytics platform for cloud-scale applications. The company was founded in 2010 by Olivier Pomel and Alexis Lê-Quôc, and provides observability and security tools for developers, IT operations teams, and business users. Datadog's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring.

Datadog operates in a competitive industry featuring companies like New Relic, Dynatrace (DT), Cisco's AppDynamics (CSCO), Elastic (ESTC), IBM Instana (IBM), Cloud Provider Tools (i.e. AWS CloudWatch (AMZN), Google Cloud Monitoring (GOOGL), Azure Monitor (MSFT)), Grafana Labs, SolarWinds (SWI), and Sumo Logic. New Relic is Datadog’s biggest competitor with overlapping offerings and markets. Splunk (Bought out by Cisco) is another considerable competitor as, while they traditionally have specialized in log management, have expanded observability offerings. Dynatrace is another notable competitor, particularly within enterprise markets.

The company went public in 2019 and has since been scaling, servicing thousands of customers across the globe, ranging from startups to large enterprises in a variety of industries.

To breakdown Datadog’s positioning in the market, we can analyze Porter’s Five Forces to establish their economic moat:

Threat of New Entrants

The cloud monitoring market has high barriers to entry due to the need for large starting investments and technological experience/knowledge required. As a result, most new entrants are not highly threatening.

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Datadog's reliance on a variety of different cloud providers and open-source technologies minimizes the power of any suppliers individually.

Bargaining Power of Buyers

While some of the larger customers may have negotiating power against Datadog, high switching costs and the growing significance of monitoring solutions limit the bargaining power.

Threat of Substitute Products

Open-source tools, cloud providers' native solutions, and competing platforms present ongoing substitution risks, indicating that Datadog will need to continue innovating and developing its platform to maintain competitive advantages.

Rivalry Among Existing Competitors

The market is highly competitive, with several large, maturing competitors. Considering the large runway in this market, the competition is in a race to accumulate market share by driving innovation and featuring differentiation.

Summary of Forces

Overall, while Datadog operates in a competitive environment with substitution risks, it benefits from high entry barriers and relatively low supplier power. The challenges that Datadog has to stay ahead of lie in managing customer relationships, continuous innovation and expansion, and effectively competing with rivals in a rapidly growing market.

Main Investment Points

The first growth driver that management aims to capitalize on is continuing digital transformation and cloud adoption. Public cloud services, IT observations, and cloud security are among the industries that Datadog has exposure in. Management has expectations that they will all grow considerably. In their latest investor presentation, they used estimates from Gartner to indicate that the public cloud services market will grow at a CAGR of 20% through 2027, the IT observations market will grow at a CAGR of 11% through 2027, and the cloud security market will grow at a CAGR of 16% through 2027.

Not only will Datadog’s top line grow from tailwinds within the market, but they are set to accumulate market and wallet share. Datadog is largely differentiated from competitors and attracts customers through bringing in security through DevSecOps, including no performance and cost overhead, and operationalizing security.

Moreover, Datadog has done significantly well in retaining customers and expanding their spending and ownership of products gaining wallet share. Specifically, the number of customers with Annual Recurring Revenue of $100k as a percentage of total ARR has grown every year and is currently around 87%. The number of customers with ARR of $1M+ has grown significantly each year at a CAGR of 68.14%. The company also executes cross selling at an efficient level, as measured in the growth of products owned by its customers.

Second, Datadog is increasing penetration into cloud and next-gen DevOps customers. The company made key announcements regarding this specific market and new offerings detailing strategic expansion in the cloud security market. The new offerings address challenges in modern software development and deployment, specifically:

Agentless Scanning which simplifies vulnerability monitoring across cloud components, reducing setup time and complexity.

Data Security, which focuses on protecting sensitive information in cloud storage, ahead of increasing data breaches which will become more prevalent and costly.

IAST Code Security, which bridges the gap between development and production environments, allowing teams to prioritize security fixes based on real-world impact.

These offerings reflect the industry and company’s shift towards DevSecOps practices, where security is integrated through the software development lifecycle. Datadog is strategically finding itself as a key player in the cloud-native security landscape.

Finally, Datadog is continuing to innovate and develop its product portfolio, discovering new markets to enter and grow to enhance its value proposition. Specifically, at Datadog’s annual DASH conference, the company made key announcements, including new platforms and product updates to enable teams to observe their environment, secure the workloads and infrastructure, and fix issues early before they become severe to customers.

The introduction of their LLM Observability platform is one of the more significant announcements, aiming to capture the growing adoption of AI in enterprise applications. This platform offers developers and engineers the tools to monitor, improve, and secure LLM applications, giving visibility into these systems.

The integration of OpenTelemetry with Datadog's existing tools creates an integrated observability solution, where teams can leverage both Datadog's comprehensive monitoring and OpenTelemetry's abilities, simplifying management, enhancing security, and stretching reliability for customers.

Additionally, they introduced Log Workspaces, which is a workbench that allows customers to draw insight from log data. The new feature helps teams sift through large volumes of varied log data with ease.

These offerings and expansions demonstrate Datadog's strategy to broaden its product portfolio while deepening its market penetration through integrated, comprehensive solutions. By growing across diverse markets such as observability, security, and performance management, Datadog is positioning itself as a leader in providing integrated solutions for modern cloud-native environments. This approach not only expands Datadog's addressable market but also increases its value proposition to existing customers by offering a more holistic suite of tools within a single ecosystem.

Valuation Analysis

As Datadog offers a variety of solutions and products that are integrated and more unified, we broke down revenue growth by the expansion of their customer base and the average revenue per customer. We assumed customer growth in line with estimates and average revenue per customer to grow reasonably based on the company's trajectory and how they are growing their ARR of customers. This is justified in consensus estimates as well as the innovation and growth trajectory of the company.

Then, considering the historical trends followed by Datadog and management, we kept expenses as a percentage of revenue considerably close and extrapolated them out to a 10-year forecast. We also kept the tax rate at a consistent 21% which was indicated as the long-running tax rate by management.

Finally, in calculating our future free cash flows, we measured Capital expenditures as a percentage of revenue as well and kept a consistent long average of -3% based on where it is currently fixed at. The change in Net Working Capital grew at a rate that was tapered down from previous year's change in Net Working Capital.

We ran a sensitivity analysis according to terminal growth of the free cash flows as well as the discount rate applied to the free cash flows. Upon analysis, Datadog has flexibility in its capital structure as an increase in the cost of debt or equity as well as an increase in equity weight of the capital structure will not offer downside with reason. Considering the industry and company’s early stage as a public company, the terminal growth rate should not drop much if at all, and would not threaten downside unless the discount rate increases significantly.

Given the company’s competitors are offered by larger conglomerate’s or other young companies that have yet to go public, multiples analysis did not provide for fair or accurate mean multiples estimates and thus, we weighted our valuation entirely on the Discounted Cash Flow model. Our valuation arrived at an implied share price of $149.15 and an upside of 16.71%.

Risks

The biggest risk that Datadog faces is the highly competitive nature of the market. Datadog is vying for market share in a continuously evolving market with established players like Splunk and New Relic, as well as expanding offerings from large brand name cloud providers like AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. This competitive landscape could pressure Datadog's market share and pricing power stunting its growth if Datadog does not continue to innovate and appeal to customers.

Elaborating on the overarching market, the observability market is becoming increasingly fragmented with specialized tools for specific needs. This fragmentation could make it challenging for Datadog to maintain a comprehensive, all-in-one solution that meets all customer needs, which could set the company back as it tries to adjust or turn to stray from a unified product. This would not only slow growth down but could pressure their prices.

Among its competitors are large names that offer reliability and prior success. In enterprise software, brand recognition and trust are everything. Established competitors might have an advantage in certain market segments or geographies where they have stronger brand presence and more specialized offerings.

Another large risk that Datadog is certain to face is scaling and maintaining performance. The company is at a growth stage aiming to target drawing more customers. With this shift in the company, the platform must handle increasingly large volumes of data, logs, and metrics. This exponential growth in data ingestion, processing, and storage requires optimization of Datadog's infrastructure and algorithms.

Datadog's value proposition relies heavily on providing real-time insights. As data volumes increase, maintaining low-latency, real-time processing becomes more and more challenging. Further, as customers accumulate more historical data and run more complex queries, maintaining fast query response times becomes more difficult.

The technological implications of growing out their customer base are very large and expansive. With this being said, being able to scale while maintaining performance is a risk as performance slowdowns or system outages could lead to dissatisfaction, a tarnished reputation, and customer churn. Moreover, if Datadog's platform can't scale efficiently, it could face increasing costs that eat at profitability as the business grows.

This risk can be addressed by investing in infrastructure, optimizing data processing pipelines, and innovating in areas like distributed systems and data storage technologies.

Conclusion

Datadog receives a “Buy” rating after thorough, comprehensive analysis. Datadog is structured and well positioned for strong future growth and market leadership based on market tailwinds, product innovation, and customer retention and expansion.

Datadog is well-positioned to capitalize on the robust growth in cloud adoption, IT observability, and cloud security markets, with CAGRs of 20%, 11%, and 16% respectively through 2027. The company's continuous expansion of its product portfolio, including recent additions in LLM Observability and DevSecOps, has reaffirmed Datadog’s ability to stay ahead of market trends and meet evolving customer needs.

In addition to the success they have had in growing their customer base, Datadog has done an incredible job to not only retain customers but also expand their spending over time. Specifically, 87% of ARR comes from customers with over $100k in ARR now and the number of $1M+ ARR customers has grown at a 68.14% CAGR.

The company's integrated platform approach and focus on cloud-native environments give it a competitive edge in the observability and security markets.

Baking all of these assumptions into a Discounted Cash Flow model, we received an implied share price of $149.15, representing a 16.71% upside from current levels.

While we acknowledge the risks associated with the intense competition in this attractive market and potential scaling challenges with their platform, we believe Datadog's strong market position, innovative culture, and alignment with key industry trends outweigh these concerns. The company's ability to execute its growth strategy and capitalize on the expanding cloud services market presents a compelling investment opportunity.

Investors should view Datadog as a growth-oriented investment in the rapidly evolving cloud technology sector. As the company continues to innovate and expand its market share, it is well-positioned to deliver substantial value to shareholders in the coming years. Therefore, we reiterate our "Buy" rating for Datadog stock.