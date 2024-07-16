RHJ

The hype behind electric vehicle manufacturers seems to have died down amidst a slew of bad headlines. However, amidst this pessimism, I figure now might be a good time to revisit one of the more quality stocks in the space to see if there is an opportunity there. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) is a leading producer of Lithium, a key component in EV batteries. The stock has tremendously underperformed by down roughly 60% for the past year, compared to the gain of 24.2% of the S&P 500. However, given the price decline, is the risk to reward for this trade a compelling proposition? Let's take a closer look.

Albemarle's Quarter shows the effect of the Lithium Price Slump

Albemarle's latest Q1 2024 wasn't great and showed a significant decline in revenue. The company's revenue for the quarter was $1.36 billion, just approximately half of the $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year. All of the reduced revenue essentially went straight to the bottom-line, given that the decline in revenues was primarily driven by the drop in Lithium prices.

The massive decline in revenue highlights the pitfalls of commodity investing, as these revenue declines came in the backdrop of "solid volumetric growth". In the quarter, the company saw a ramp-up of several of its lithium projects, in particular the La Negra III/IV expansion in Chile and the processing plant in Qinzhou, China. However, the increase in volume of 31% in its Lithium mining division could not offset these price declines. The company's Energy Storage division, which handles the development and manufacturing of lithium compounds, saw a 58.8% revenue decline from $1.94 billion to $800.9 million and an 87.4% EBITDA decline from $1.57 billion to $198 million year over year.

Looking at the rest of the company's divisions, the company's Specialties division has had similar results, with revenues dropping 24.5% compared to the same time last year. EBITDA was hit similarly hard, as segment EBITDA fell 72.1% from $162.2 million to $45.2 million. Specialties division is primarily responsible for a wide range of chemical products for various industries such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and consumer electronics. Management expects EBITDA for the specialties division to be on the lower end of its guidance.

Finally, the company's Ketjen division, which provides catalyst solutions used in the refining and petrochemical industries, was the company's lone bright spot. Revenues in this division jumped 11.9% from $217.8 million to $243.8 million. While, the segment's EBITDA was up 51.1% at $22 million. Unfortunately, even with the depressed Lithium prices, this division is still a small portion of the company in terms of percentage of revenue and EBITDA. So despite the healthy results, I wouldn't expect this division to materially move the stock.

Commodity Cycle and Albemarle

I have highlighted the company's revenue segments and its year-over-year comparisons to highlight how important Lithium prices are to the company. Albemarle has other businesses; however, these are dwarfed in importance by its Lithium segment. Furthermore, within the Lithium segment, nothing is more impactful to EBITDA than price changes as seen in the graph below where the loss of profit due to Price declines is magnitudes higher than any improvements in Volume and Productivity (the green bars).

ALB (Investor Presentation)

The company has made improvements to its operations to stem some of its revenue/profit losses. The company is targeting $280 million in productivity cost savings in 2024, of which it achieved $90 million in Q1, 2024. Unfortunately, the benefits of a rebound in Lithium prices have a much more substantial impact on the company than any of its activities, whether it is increasing volume or through cost reduction. Therefore, any bet on Albemarle is essentially a long-term bet on Lithium.

Commodity companies like Albemarle have high degrees of operational leverage. This means that their cost structure has a large amount of fixed cost that remains constant regardless of the volume produced. In 2023, when Lithium prices were much higher at $40, Albemarle reported an adjusted EBITDA of 36.4%. Compare this to the EBITDA margins of 24.7% for Q1 2024.

Given the rapid decline in Lithium prices from 2023, we can see that Albemarle could potentially be close to its breakeven unit of production. At average Lithium prices of $15, the company is forecasted to have an adjusted EBITDA of $900 million to $1.2 billion. This forecast jumps to $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion at an average price of $20 and $2.3 billion to $2.6 billion at an average price of $25

Investor Presentation (ALB)

Metal prices, including Lithium, tend to move in "commodity cycles" with prices falling sharply during periods of economic uncertainty. This is because commodity prices are influenced by market sentiments and forecasts of future demand. The price of Lithium has dropped dramatically since the 2022 / early 2023 highs to settle at below $20. The technical analyst in me is looking at the Lithium price chart below from the website dailymetalprice.com and is thinking is this range could be the bottom for Lithium's decline.

Lithium prices (dailymetalprice.com)

Fundamentally, it is possible for prices to bottom at these levels, and there have been a few bullish analysts and industry insiders to make this call late last year. BMI, a research unit of Fitch, mentioned last year that the world could face a shortage of lithium as early as 2025. ExxonMobil (XOM) announced its intentions late last year to enter the Lithium business. The market is not as optimistic these days, with the same research firm, BMI, saying in a Reuters article that "there will be no return to the giddy heights of 2022 in the next 10 years".

Over the long term, though, the bullish case for Lithium still remains. As you may know, Lithium is a key material for the batteries of electric vehicles, the forecasted growth of which is a key driver of price. Despite some negative headlines, China's electric vehicle market is still growing, albeit at a slower pace. According to data from the China Passenger Car Association ("CPCA") in Q1 2024, EV sales totaled 1.03 million EVs, up 14.7% on year. While this was the slowest quarterly growth since 2023, it is still impressive. Globally, EV sales are up 18% in Q1 2024 compared to the same period last year.

On the flip side, a key risk for Lithium prices and by extension Albemarle is that demand for EVs isn't as strong as expected in the US market. In Q1 2024, overall EV sales in the US only rose by 2% with the subsegment of battery electric vehicles actually declining 3% in the quarter. A lot of the more recent demand for EVs was driven by government action and incentives as the current Biden administration pushes for the transition to electric vehicles. However, I would imagine that a lot of these incentives may be curtailed should Trump win the presidency this November.

Valuation and Conclusion

Truth be told, I believe that Albemarle's management is doing all of the right moves. The company has moved to curtail some of its expansion plans to limit capital expenditure spending. Albemarle's 2024 capital expenditure of 1.6 billion to $1.8 billion is much lower than the $2.1 billion spent in 2023. According to the company's press release, the new Capex plan reflects the deferment of certain projects and the prioritization of those that have significantly progressed, are near completion, or are in startup.

Management has also moved to lock in longer-term sales agreements. For example, Albemarle has recently entered into a multi-year agreement with the BMW Group to supply battery-grade lithium. The deal which is set to take place in 2025 is one of the largest agreements by the company.

However, as mentioned, the company's results will ultimately depend on the going price of Lithium. There is an argument to be made through for investing in the company now that the commodity is at its lows in order to benefit from the recovery. The key assumption though is that the long-term trends for Lithium demand will play out and that supply will be "rational".

As mentioned, at Lithium prices of $15 and $25 the company is forecasted to have an adjusted EBITDA of $900 million and $1.8 billion respectively at the low and high ends of each forecast range. Looking at data from Seeking Alpha, the materials sector has a forward Enterprise Value to EBITDA ratio of 8.68x. Using this multiple, we can forecast ALB stock to have an Enterprise Value of $7.81 billion to $15.62 billion. The company has total debt (including current and long-term) of roughly $4 billion and cash of about $2 billion.

Using these pieces of information, we can back out to an estimated market value for Albemarle of about $5.81 billion to $13.62 billion. At 117.53 million shares outstanding, that translates to a stock price of $49.4 to $115.88. The median price of this range is $82.6. So that means that despite the very weak share price, Albemarle is still not a cheap stock at its current price of $95 assuming Lithium prices stay where they are. Unless you are very bullish on Lithium prices, I would not purchase ALB stock.