Summary

  • Citigroup's Q2 results were better than expected on a core basis, with a $0.13/beat at the core pre-provision profit line on stronger than expected capital markets and commercial banking.
  • The Services business is a strong asset for Citi, with a durable moat, strong share in high-margin treasury services, and ongoing growth potential, and commercial banking looks fixable.
  • Retail banking (including cards) and wealth management need a lot more work, and Citi's rivals are targeting many of the same markets and customers and doing so more effectively.
  • Management's expectations for 2026 ROTCE still seem too high, but double-digit ROTCEs may finally be in sight and the valuation is still not demanding relative to peers.

Citi headquarters in London

_ultraforma_

It has taken a painfully long time, and there is still a lot of work to do, but Citigroup (NYSE:C) is finally getting some credit for the multiyear turnaround efforts that have significantly changed the bank’s

Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor.Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JPM, TFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

