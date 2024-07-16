_ultraforma_

It has taken a painfully long time, and there is still a lot of work to do, but Citigroup (NYSE:C) is finally getting some credit for the multiyear turnaround efforts that have significantly changed the bank’s earning profile today and into the future. There is still a lot of work to be done, and I think Citi is going to struggle to hit some of its targets, but progress is progress and there are still businesses here worth more than the share price suggests.

Citigroup shares are up about 60% since my last update, handily beating not only the large bank group since then, but also better-regarded comps like Bank of America (BAC), JPMorgan (JPM), and PNC Financial (PNC). With Citi being one of the relatively few large banks that looks undervalued, and with upside potential in the ongoing turnaround, it’s still a name to consider.

Q2 Results That Were A Little Better Than The Initial Reaction Suggested

Citigroup’s second quarter results weren’t great, but they weren’t problematic either. Slowing business in the core Services business is not ideal, but in general, I’d say that the weaker areas for the quarter were already known issues.

Revenue rose about 1% year over year on a core basis and contracted about 7% sequentially, weak relative to the limited number of comps that have reported, but about $0.06/share better than expected on an adjusted basis. Net interest income fell 3% yoy and was basically flat sequentially, coming in a little light of the sell-side on weaker earning asset growth (barely up sequentially), with net interest margin stable at 2.41%.

Adjusted fee-based income rose 12% yoy and fell 18% qoq, beating by $0.06/share. This is where there was the most “noise” as the exchange of Visa (V) shares impacted reported results and not all analysts adjusted for that. Fee income in the Services business was basically flat sequentially, with U.S. clearing volumes up 5% and cross-border transactions up 2%, while Banking declined 5% and Wealth rose about 8%. Trading was flat on a core basis, while investment banking declined 4% sequentially but was still up strongly (up 63%) on year-over-year comparison.

Expenses declined 2% yoy and 4% qoq, more than $0.07/share better than expected. Pre-provision profits rose about 8% yoy and fell 11% sequentially on an adjusted basis, beating by about $0.13; provisioning was also better than expected.

Core Banking Still Needs A Lot Of Work

One of the ongoing issues with Citi is that the Personal Banking franchise still needs a lot of work. While looking at returns in a single quarter can be misleading, the sub-2% ROTCE in this quarter and the 8% return last year are far short of what good banks are generating (JPMorgan may not be a fair comparator, but it generates 25%+ ROTCE in its Consumer and Community Banking business).

Branded cards revenue declined 4% qoq this quarter, with the lowest credit margin (5.46%) in over a decade and retail services saw an 8% qoq decline with a net credit margin of 7.24%. Both loan and purchasing trends were soft, and charge-offs continue to head higher. Meanwhile, the retail banking business saw flat revenue, with 2% loan growth and 7% deposit contraction.

That card business needs a lot of work, and at close to 90% of revenue, it dominates this segment. ROTCEs are well below those of Capital One (COF) and Discover (DFS) (a little over 8% in ’23 versus 13% and 21%, respectively), credit costs in the retail business are too high, and yields are not great.

Part of what hurts this business is a high cost of capital. Because the branch banking business isn’t large enough and doesn’t attract/retain enough cheap deposits, this business has to rely more on wholesale funding to fund loan growth, and that’s a big part of the reason why Citi’s beta has been in the 60%’s when banks like Bank of America, JPMorgan, and Wells Fargo have seen much lower betas.

There’s definitely room to do better here, but I do have concerns that management’s target of 15% ROTCE in 2026 could prove too high. Management is making some sound choices, including growing the branded cards business preferentially over the retail cards business, but I see the business being out-competed in both core branch banking (including the likes of BAC, JPM, and Wells Fargo) and cards, and I’m not sure how they will fill that gap.

The Services Business Is A Legitimate Crown Jewel Asset

Management’s recent mid-June investor day was largely focused on the Services business, and for good reason. With a roughly 20% ROTCE and what I believe to be a durable moat, this business is the cornerstone of Citi’s future.

Citi has the second-largest treasury services business (behind JPMorgan), though double-digit growth from PNC and Wells Fargo should serve to remind management that they can’t just take strong performance for granted.

This business handles over $5T in payments a day, and Citi really benefits from having banking licenses around the world what allow it to provide payment and other services to Fortune 500 clients. Given the difficulty of establishing scale in smaller overseas markets (and historically a large percentage of Citi’s revenue here has come from countries outside the top 50 in terms of GDP), I think there’s a durable moat.

The custodian services business isn’t as large on a comparative basis (#4 behind Bank of New York Mellon (BK), State Street (STT), and JPMorgan), but is still more than large enough to generate attractive scale and returns.

These businesses have benefited from rate hikes, and while I do think there’s a risk of slower growth as that tailwind fades, Citi still has attractive overall leverage to ongoing volume growth (global payments and investment activity) and I think management’s mid-20%’s ROTCE target is entirely reasonable.

The Outlook

I’m skeptical on the retail banking operations and bullish on the Services business. I’m likewise skeptical on management’s targets for the Wealth business (targeting 13% ROTCE in 2026 versus 3% in ’23), but more bullish on the targets for Markets (10% ROTCE versus 8%) and Banking (7% versus 0%). I see synergies between treasury services, commercial banking, and capital markets services (investment banking in particular), but I don’t see a lot of easy solutions for the retail banking business nor the wealth management business, and I’d note a lot of large banks are targeting the same markets that Citi serves.

The good news, if you want to call it that, is that expectations are still so low that Citi can miss their targets and still be meaningfully undervalued – as far as I’m aware, even the most bullish analysts covering Citi don’t have management’s targeted 11%-12% 2026 ROTCE in their numbers (and I believe the sell-side average is closer to 10%).

I’m expecting return on equity to improve toward the high single-digits over the next few years, driving well above-average core earnings growth, before growth slows to something more in the 3% to 4% range. While my 2024 EPS estimate is a little higher than the Street, my 2025 estimate is in line and my ’26 and ’27 estimates are below. From the starting point of my 2024 estimates, I’m expecting around 6% core earnings growth (again, more in the next few years, less down the line), as I do believe the restructuring efforts will continue to produce results.

Discounting those core earnings back, and still using a higher discount rate than I use for other peer banks, I get a fair value in the low-$70’s. At the same time, the shares trade well below fair value (in the $80’s) if Citi can hit an 8% ROTCE target in FY’25, while 10x my ’25 EPS estimate (a roughly 20% discount to what the group would normally get) gets me to $73.

The Bottom Line

With large bank stocks performing so well over the last six to nine months, there aren’t many bargains left in the space, and most stocks that do seem undervalued are attached to companies with something left to prove [like Wells Fargo and Truist (TFC)]. Citi certainly belongs in the “something left to prove” bucket, but today’s valuation is more than reasonable and continues to discount the benefits of further improvement outside the high-quality Services business.