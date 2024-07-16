Olemedia

Okta's (NASDAQ:OKTA) business continues to struggle in the face of a challenging macro environment. This is already reflected in the company's share price though, and lower interest rates, along with a steady stream of new products, could help Okta to turn things around over the next few years.

I previously suggested that Okta's near-term share price performance would be dictated by its ability to stabilize growth while continuing to drive margins higher. This has been the case so far, with the stock up over 20% since then. Evidence points towards an ongoing growth slowdown, though, and further margin gains will likely be more difficult to come by.

Market Conditions

The macro environment continues to be a headwind for Okta, although conditions have reportedly stabilized. Okta has suggested that churn isn’t really an issue though, with headwinds primarily showing up through difficulty acquiring new logos.

While Okta’s struggles are understandable in the current environment, CyberArk (CYBR) hasn’t been impacted to the same extent, suggesting that a substantial portion of Okta’s struggles are self-inflected. It is worth noting that Okta’s business is tied to employment, though, meaning that the weak market for white-collar employment is an issue. Okta's customer identity business is also tied to active users, another weak area in recent years due to COVID pulling forward demand.

Identity is critical to security though and this is only likely to increase over time, with over 80% of data breaches involving identity. Okta believes that its total addressable market is around 80 billion USD, split between workforce identity (50 billion USD) and customer identity (30 billion USD).

Figure 1: Cloud Hyperscaler Revenue Growth and White-Collar Employment Growth (source: Created by author using data from company reports and The Federal Reserve)

Okta Business Updates

Okta continues to expand its product portfolio with the goal of creating a comprehensive identity security platform. IGA was launched last year and is reportedly exceeding Okta’s expectations, with the product already having hundreds of customers. Governance is basically an extension of Okta’s lifecycle management and workflow tools, making it an easier sell than PAM.

PAM was launched around the start of this year, making it too early to know how the product is performing or what its impact will end up being. If customers are already using Okta for IAM, it potentially makes sense to leverage the same engine and access controls for privileged servers and containers. While offering PAM as part of a comprehensive identity platform makes sense, CyberArk (CYBR) appears to be well positioned in this segment.

Okta is also introducing posture management to its workforce identity tool. This solution identifies vulnerabilities, prioritizes risks, and streamlines remediation. Okta acquired Spera Security in early 2024 to expand its identity threat detection and security posture management capabilities. Spera is an identity security vendor with a focus on security posture management and attack surface management. The product is expected to be made generally available in spring 2024.

Okta is also introducing identity threat protection with Okta AI. This strengthens identity security post-authentication through real-time reevaluation and remediation of threats. It also features universal logout, making it possible to automatically log users out when there is a security issue. Okta AI is infused across Workforce Identity Cloud and Customer Identity Cloud. It leverages data and AI to enhance the user experience and provide improved security outcomes

On the sales side, Okta has introduced a hunter-farmer model to its SMB business in the US, where it now has a team of account executives focused on customer acquisition and a separate team focused on upsells. This is an attempt to reignite growth in the customer base and appears to have been driven by the macro environment.

Financial Analysis

Okta generated 617 million USD revenue in the first quarter, an increase of 19% YoY. The public sector was an area of particular strength, with 5 of Okta's top 6 deals coming from public sector organizations in Q1. Growth improved modestly from the prior quarter, and it was the third quarter in a row where growth has been fairly stable. While this is a positive, there are a number of indicators that point towards a further growth slowdown over the course of 2024. In particular, Okta continues to struggle to attract new customers and its net retention rate is still falling.

Okta expects 13-14% total revenue growth in the second quarter of FY25 and current RPO growth of 10-11%. For the full year, Okta expects total revenue growth of 12%. While this guidance likely has some conservatism baked in, Okta's beats have been relatively small over the past 2 years, and I expect growth to be in the mid to low teens by the end of the year.

Figure 2: Okta Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Okta)

Okta has struggled to expand its customer base over the past few years and this situation continues to worsen. Enterprise seems to be holding up a little bit better than SMB, but growth appears to be fairly weak across the board. Most of Okta’s net new ACV is coming from existing customers at the moment (new seats and cross-sell), although the company's net retention rate is also still falling.

Figure 3: Okta Net Quarterly Customer Additions (source: Created by author using data from Okta)

The number of job openings mentioning Okta in the job requirements has been fairly flat over the past 18 months and is well down from the highs of early 2022. This confirms Okta's current struggle to acquire new customers and doesn't suggest that a change is on the horizon.

Figure 4: Job Openings Mentioning Okta in the Job Requirements (source: Revealera.com)

Okta's margins are a bright spot at the moment, with the company generating extremely strong cash flows and closing in GAAP profitability. Most of Okta's recent margin gains have come from sales and marketing expenses. This is a positive as sales has been a question mark for Okta in the wake of the Auth0 acquisition. With reduced turnover, sales force tenure is increasing, supporting productivity. Okta has increased the pace of hiring in 2024 though, which could weigh on margins going forward, particularly if growth does slowdown.

Figure 5: Okta Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Okta) Figure 6: Okta Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from Okta) Figure 7: Okta Job Opening (source: Revealera.com)

Conclusion

Okta's business has struggled in the wake of the auth0 acquisition. While sales force issues appear to be resolving, the macro environment remains challenging. This is weighing on Okta's growth and its ability to expand its customer base in particular. Okta's internal analysis suggests that the October security incident is having minimal impact on its financial results. This is still a cause for concern in light of weak net customer additions in recent quarters, though.

On a more positive note, Okta has a number of new products which should begin to drive growth over the next few years. Okta's IGA and PAM products are particularly important in terms of creating a unified identity platform. It is still early to know how these products will stand against incumbents, though.

The most appealing aspect of Okta at the moment remains its valuation, particularly if its problems are primarily due to the macro environment. The potential for lower rates in the not-too-distant future could drive a growth reacceleration, although I would not count on this. Okta also has a large net cash position (~ 1.2 billion USD) and is generating strong cash flows. Identity remains critical to security and Okta remains a lead in the segment, even if its competitive positioning now looks less solid.