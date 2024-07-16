jgorzynik/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

After a strong recovery in crude prices during Q2, I decided to do a checkup on my previous coverage of InPlay Oil (OTCQX:IPOOF) (TSX:IPO:CA).

The company faced extreme weather challenges and a heavy CAPEX weighted quarter that resulted in slightly negative FCF in Q1. However, with production issues resolved and new wells coming online should place the company on solid financial footing to continue to pay out its monthly dividend, which now yields roughly 8%.

Over the long term also I see several operational improvements that will improve the company's free cash flow generation.

Expanding production in the Pembina, which is the company's most profitable acreage. Initiation of a retrofit program to lower pumps in older wells to enhance total recovery Improved realized prices due to the Trans Mountain Pipeline entering operation.

In light of these near term and longer-term prospects, I continue to rate IPOOF as a buy below a price of $1.85 (USD) or $2.50(CAD) for (IPO:CA).

NOTE: All financial metrics are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

InPlay Oil First Quarter Performance Review

In the Q1 financial report, IPOOF reported an EPS of $0.02/share and while also bringing online 5.5 net wells for a CAPEX spend of $25.5 million. Earnings in the quarter were hurt by extreme cold weather that saw temperatures as low as -40 degrees C. The damage caused by this event forced approximately 5% of the company’s production offline.

IPOOF Operational Map (Investor Presentation)

This decline in production and weaker energy prices during the quarter were representative of a real-world stress test of the balance sheet. Ironically, these circumstances provided a comparable stress test to that which I performed in my previous analysis. In that analysis, I projected a breakeven FCF on WTI prices as low as $73 USD/barrel after both dividends and CAPEX spending.

In Q1, WTI prices averaged $76.96 USD/barrel, which was higher than originally analyzed. However, the loss in production from extreme weather was not. This loss in production resulted in a revenue loss of $2 million. Additionally, the company spent $25.5 million in CAPEX to bring online 5.5 wells during the quarter. The level of CAPEX spending represents 40% of the total capital budget for 2024.

The lost production and higher CAPEX spending resulted in the company being cash flow negative by approximately $4 million for the quarter. The difference in cash flow was financed by the company’s credit facility, raising the total debt of the company to $51 million.

I Remain Confident in InPlay’s Cash Generation Ability In The Near Term

While no investor likes to see negative free cash flow, I view Q1’s performance as an outlier. For starters, the production disruptions were very costly and were equivalent to a drop in WTI prices of $4 USD/barrel at normal production levels. Thankfully, the company reported in May that the bulk of the damage had been repaired and the wells have been returned to service.

Additionally, the timing of IPOOF’s drilling program will be advantageous for Q2 results. The majority of the wells were placed in service in late March. This will allow the company to realize benefits from both higher WTI prices in Q2, as well as the benefit from the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion(TMX) entering service.

WTI prices averaged $81.71 USD/barrel in Q2, or $4.75 USD/barrel higher than the previous quarter. This combined with a lower Mixed Sweet Blend differential following the startup of TMX, will allow IPOOF to generate significantly higher cash flows out of its crude production. At midpoint production, these two drivers correlate to a $9 million boost in revenue during Q2.

The other significant driver of the cash burn during Q1 was associated with an abnormally high CAPEX spend during the quarter. The company spent 40% of the capital budget in the year in just one quarter. This will translate into significantly lower spending throughout the remainder of the year. On average, this will translate into an average of $12.5 million in cost savings per quarter throughout the year.

After accounting for changes in working capital, I project that IPOOF will transition from a cash burn of $4 million in Q1, to cash generation of $5.5 million in Q2. This results in adequate dividend coverage while also allowing the company to repay its credit facility and restore the draw-down from Q1.

Q2 Estimate Revenue Improvement +$9 million CAPEX Spending Reduction + $12.5 million Working Capital Changes - $10 million Increase in Interest Expenses -$1 million Increase in Decommissioning Expense -$1 million Net Change in FCF +$5.5 million Click to enlarge

Improving Long-Term Performance

InPlay made two announcements in its Q1 press release that provide the potential for improved long-term performance.

First, the company announced that it had entered into a long-term gas handling agreement to support natural gas egress out of its acreage in the Pembina fairway. This will allow the company to resume drilling in its most economical acreage after a two-year pause in drilling activity. The Pembina wells have the shortest payback period across IPOOF's portfolio, currently achieving payback after just 7 months at $80 WTI.

IPOOF Well Economics (Investor Presentation)

The first activity planned in the area is a three-well pad of Extended Reach wells (1.5 mile horizontal) that are planned to be completed in September of this year. The ability to drill multi-well pads should provide economies of scale that a company the size of InPlay cannot normally achieve. The company has planned for completion in early fall to maximize the wells’ exposure to winter natural gas demand. The company expects forward pricing of approximately $3.45/MCF.

Pembina Well Performance (Investor Presentation)

The company is also investing in its baseline production by enhancing the lift systems of its older wells during planned maintenance periods. The company has initiated a program to lower the pressure in the associated reservoir by lowering the pumps in its low-rate horizontal wells. The company expects to realize efficiency gains of $6,000/boe from over 100 potential wells. This translates into significant recovery enhancements based on the efficiency metrics provided in the well economics figure above.

InPlay Oil Stock Valuation

The western Canadian E&P space is full of small operators, some private and some public. For a comparable peer group, I selected a group of nearby operators with a maximum market cap of $1 billion. Of this group, InPlay trades near the middle of the pack but still an extremely cheap 3x EV to EBITDA ratio. This valuation is aided by the company's low debt levels of only $51 million.

However, there is one stark difference between InPlay and the rest of this group....it is the only company listed here that actually pays a dividend. I find it somewhat remarkable that InPlay pays an 8% dividend on a monthly basis and trades at a 3x EV to EBITDA ratio. On top of that, the company has consistently paid that dividend since early 2022, giving it start of a legitimate track record.

NOTE: Non-Canadian investors will have tax withholdings on dividend payments, which can impact any DRIP strategy.

Risks

InPlay is a small revenue, microcap oil and gas producer. As a result, capital expenses can represent a significant percentage of earnings. The fluctuation in capital spending can vary significantly quarter to quarter as was seen most recently in Q1. This can result in large fluctuations in free cash flow and potentially impact the company’s EV to EBITDA metrics.

Thus far, the company has been able to manage its cash flows sufficiently to weather this volatility. However, should the "perfect storm" arrive even for just one quarter, the company could be forced to rely heavily on its credit facility.

Investors should be prepared for volatility in both production (Canadian weather can be brutal) and commodity prices, making an investment in IPOOF ideal for an investor interested in a long-term position.

Based on the FCF model, I believe this is sufficient margin to pay out the current dividend, but material quarterly variations should be expected.

Key Takeaways

1. Q1 served as a real-world stress test with hindered production, weak commodity prices, and a large Canadian to WTI price differential.

2. All of these issues have significantly improved since Q1 resulting in positive free cash flow projections throughout 2024.

3. The company has secured gas take away contracts to enable production on its best acreage in the Pembina and is upgrading its older wells to improve productivity.

4. The 8% dividend pays out monthly and has an adequate margin of safety in the current oil environment. The company trades at a 3x EV to EBITDA multiple, which is extremely cheap.

5. I maintain my BUY rating for IPOOF. Non-Canadian investors should consider the tax implications prior to investing. Investors should also understand the risks of investing in a microcap stock.

