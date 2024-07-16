InPlay Oil: 8% Yield And Monthly Payments, What's Not To Like?

Jul. 16, 2024 8:30 AM ETInPlay Oil Corp. (IPOOF) Stock, IPO:CA Stock
Ronald Ferrie profile picture
Ronald Ferrie
2.59K Followers

Summary

  • After multiple headwinds in Q1, InPlay Oil is on strong footing as those headwinds turn into tailwinds.
  • The company has secured gas take away contracts to enable production on its best acreage in the Pembina and is upgrading its older wells to improve productivity.
  • The 8% dividend pays out monthly and has an adequate margin of safety in the current oil environment.
  • InPlay trades at a 3x EV to EBITDA multiple, which is extremely cheap.

steam train

jgorzynik/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

After a strong recovery in crude prices during Q2, I decided to do a checkup on my previous coverage of InPlay Oil (OTCQX:IPOOF) (TSX:IPO:CA).

The company faced extreme weather challenges and a heavy CAPEX

This article was written by

Ronald Ferrie profile picture
Ronald Ferrie
2.59K Followers
I am a Licensed Professional Engineer who works in the Nuclear Power industry. I use my professional working knowledge of the power/energy industries to aid in evaluating potential equities worthy of long-term investment. I invest in income producing equities and rental real estate properties for cash flow and long-term appreciation. My articles are to serve as a platform for presenting the underlying fundamentals and long-term potential of each equity/business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IPOOF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IPOOF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IPOOF
--
IPO:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News