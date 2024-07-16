SCHD Vs. VIG: Which One Is Better?

skynesher

Investors are starting to get a clearer picture on what is going to play out in the 2nd half of 2024.

Currently, the Federal Reserve is giving indications that interest rate cuts are nearing. They are not waiting for PCE to drop all the way to 2%, they could cut prior, as long as progress on inflation continues.

Secondly, it is becoming at least a little clearer in terms of the Presidential race and who could likely pull out the win come November, with former President Trump increasing his lead in numerous polls.

This gives investors a much better picture in terms of sectors that could likely work under a new Trump Presidency.

The other thing that is well-known is the fact that Mega Cap stocks have largely carried the torch in 2024.

Through the first half of the year, less than a quarter of S&P 500 (SP500) stocks are actually outperforming the index.

In addition, we have seen a massive discrepancy between the S&P 500 (SPY) and the equal weight S&P 500 (RSP).

This gives me some concerns about the possibility of a near-term pullback, but it also tells me that a broadening out would be quite healthy in the market

Common keys to building a portfolio that generates wealth over the long-term include:

Patience, and Diversification.

Today, we will discuss two ETFs that will help with the diversification part. The two ETFs we will be looking at will be:

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (VIG)

Both of these ETFs are among the most popular dividend focused ETFs, but they come with very different strategies. Let's break down both of these ETFs now.

ETF Strategy

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

The fund’s goal is to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100™ Index.

This includes a low-cost approach that invests in high-quality companies that pay sustainable dividends. The Dow Jones 100 Index excludes REITs, but must have the following:

Minimum of 10 consecutive years of dividend payments

Value of $500 million or more

Three month avg daily trading volume greater than $2M per day.

Once stocks pass these three tests, they are included in the pool to be considered for SCHD and from there they are ranked in descending order by their annual dividend yield.

Other things the index considers are Free Cash Flow to total debt, ROE, and 5-year dividend growth. The index will focus on the top 100 stocks based on the 4 characteristic categories.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

The fund’s goal is to seek to track the performance of the S&P US Dividend Growers Index while maintaining a low-cost approach, emphasizing stocks with a record of growing their dividend year over year.

According to S&P Global, The S&P U.S. Dividend Growers Index is designed to measure the performance of U.S. companies that have followed a policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 10 consecutive years. The index excludes the top 25% highest-yielding eligible companies from the index, focusing less on yield and more on dividend growth.

Like SCHD, REITs are also excluded from VIG, so no real estate exposure will be found in either of these ETFs.

ETF Performance

Here is a look at how both ETFs have performed since the start of 2023.

YCharts

As you can see, VIG has easily outperformed SCHD by gaining nearly 25% since the start of 2023, with SCHD only climbing 6%. We will touch on this more down below.

Now let’s take a look at performance over the past decade.

YCharts

Now, when we zoom out a little more and look at total return, we can see that the race is rather close.

In fact, if we exclude 2023 through the present day, SCHD is easily outperforming VIG over the past decade by more than 50%. Again, more on this as to why when we look closer at the portfolios below.

Be mindful of the fact that prior performance does not indicate future success.

Dividend Stats

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

As we saw above, SCHD focuses on both yield and dividend payments, which has translated into investing in dividend growth stocks as well over the years.

This has appealed to all sorts of dividend investors over the years as they have been able to generate both income and fast-growing dividends at the same time, which is a unique combination.

Seeking Alpha

Presently, you can pick up shares of SCHD that yield a dividend of 3.6%, and they have a 5-year dividend growth rate of nearly 13%. The dividend has grown for 12 consecutive years and counting.

This is a dividend yield that is larger than many high-yield focused dividend ETFs and faster dividend growth than many dividend growth focused ETFs.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

VIG is more focused on dividend growth, more from a consistent dividend growth standpoint rather than a higher dividend growth rate necessarily.

Based on the name, I would expect a high dividend growth rate, and they have recently reached double digits.

Seeking Alpha

Shares currently yield a dividend of 1.8% with a five-year dividend growth rate of 10% and 10 consecutive years of dividend growth.

The encouraging piece is the fact that dividend growth seems to be picking up, as the ETF’s three-year dividend growth rate is even higher at 12%, which would be more in-line with SCHD.

Both ETFs pay out their dividends on a quarterly basis.

Portfolio Construction

Now that we have a deeper understanding of the strategy behind each of these popular ETFs and their dividends, let’s take a closer look at the portfolios for each.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

First, here is a look at the sector breakdown, showing the sectors that SCHD is most and least connected to.

Seeking Alpha

As you can see, Financials, Health Care, Consumer Staples, Industrials, and Energy constitute the top 5 and account for nearly 75% of the entire ETF. Nowhere in the top 5 do you see Technology or Communication Services, the top 2 sectors, in terms of performance, for the past 18 months.

If you recall, when we looked at performance up above, we saw VIG outperforming SCHD since the start of 2023. Much of this has to do with the lack of exposure to those two sectors within SCHD and a larger exposure, which you will see in a second for VIG.

However, when we widened the scope and excluded those past 18 months, we can see that in a broad market rally, SCHD still outperformed and did so quite easily.

Here is a look at the top 10 holdings within SCHD:

Seeking Alpha

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Now for VIG, which has a lower yield, so we could expect a few more growth focused stocks that pay a dividend, but a small one.

Here is a look at the sector breakdown for VIG:

Seeking Alpha

At the top, there is Technology, accounting for roughly 23% of the entire ETF. This is a huge reason as to why VIG has been able to outperform SCHD in the past 18 months.

Here is a look at the top 10 holdings:

Seeking Alpha

In total, the ETF is much larger in terms of the number of positions, with 342 and the top 10 account for 30% of the ETF. Most positions within the top 10 for VIG have yields below 1.5%

Which ETF Is Better?

When it comes to choosing an ETF that is better, that is difficult because it is like choosing your favorite child.

Both ETFs are fantastic, and both ETFs have low expense fees, which is always something to pay close attention to.

SCHD is going to perform well in broad rallies and hold up well during a pullback.

VIG will be more growth conscious with a large exposure to the technology sector, which should bode well for the ETF moving forward.

In all reality, these ETFs complement one another very well because VIG has that large technology exposure and SCHD lacks any major exposure to that sector.

SCHD provides for more income and faster dividend growth, but VIG gives you the growth potential with a dividend growth rate that is picking up some steam.

Of course, as a real estate guy, I would be remiss if I didn't remind you to add some REIT exposure. This could be either with a customized portfolio like we offer at our Investing Group or with a diversified REIT ETF like Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) or iREIT®-MarketVector™ Quality REIT ETF (IRET).

As always, thank you for the opportunity to be of service.